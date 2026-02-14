Daily Bean: USA Men’s Gameday, Swayman Starts; Fiala to Miss Rest of Season

It’s Saturday, and the Bruins are leaving a mark on the 2026 Winter Olympics.

David Pastrnak had a two-point game on Friday, and Dans Locmelis had a two-goal game on Saturday morning. For both Bruins, it is their first Olympic points – though both have scored for their country before.

Also, because it’s the weekend, the Bruins’ prospects are on the ice. Three hit the scoresheet last night, all for BC. Tonight, 11 teams with Bruins prospects on their roster take the ice.

Around the Olympics, Finland picked up a three-goal win over rival Sweden. Slovakia picked up its second win, and Canada beat Switzerland by four. However, the news from the Olympics yesterday is that Kings’ forward Kevin Fiala is out for the season.

And the US Women’s team picked up a shutout win; they are through to the semifinals.

Happy Saturday, enjoy the long weekend; here is today’s Daily Bean (it’s a busy one):

Boston Bruins

PASTRNAK TWO-POINT GAME: David Pastrnak scored his first Olympic goal, and he added an assist in Czechia’s 6-3 win over Team France. Czechia scored the first two goals, including a shorthanded 3-on-0, then France pushed for three goals. Czechia responded with four unanswered goals, starting with Pastrnak’s goal.

OLYMPIC CHECK IN: Three Bruins played in day three; as mentioned, David Pastrnak made it to the scoresheet. Check out the black and gold’s Olympic stats here.

This morning, Dans Locmelis scored two power play goals for Latvia en route to a 4-3 win. The win is Latvia’s first Olympic win since 2014.

Neither Lindholm saw the ice for Sweden this morning.

Jeremy Swayman will start today for the USA, the team announced.

Prospects Update

The weekend is a busy, busy time for the Prospects Update – be sure to check out the Prospect Notebook on Sunday.

The Providence Bruins are in Bridgeport, CT, tonight for a matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders (NYI). Also, the P-Bruins are on a 10-game win streak.

Additionally, Providence has not lost to Bridgeport this season.

The Maine Mariners picked up a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Everblades (STL) last night. They play them again in Estero, FL, today at 7:00 PM.

From yesterday:

James Hagens (BC): one goal vs. Merrimack

Dean Letourneau (BC): one goal vs. Merrimack

Andre Gasseau (BC): one assist vs. Merrimack

BC Men’s Hockey (video via 𝕏): Here is Dean Letourneau’s shorthanded goal. Although BC lost 4-2, both Bruins first-round picks scored a goal in the loss. Letourneau leads BC in goals scored.

The Bruins prospects’ schedule for today:

Boston University (1) vs. UNH – 6:00 PM, Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

Minnesota (1) vs. Notre Dame – 6:00 PM, Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, IN

Western Michigan (1) vs. Arizona State – 6:00 PM, Lawson Ice Arena, Kalamazoo, MI

Boston College (4) vs. Merrimack – 7:00 PM, Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Quinnipiac (2) vs. Princeton – 7:00 PM, M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, CT

Cornell (1) vs. Union – 7:00 PM, M&T Bank Center, Schenectady, NY

Harvard (1) vs. Yale – 7:00 PM, Ingalls Rink, New Haven, CT

North Dakota (1) vs. Miami Ohio (1) – 7:07 PM, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND

QMJHL: Shawinigan (1) vs. Saint John – 2:00 PM, TD Station, Saint John, NL

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Muskegon – 6:05 PM, Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Hey, another “Hometown Remix” jersey. This one is in Pittsburgh, and they are kicking it old school (back to the time before they stole the Bruins colors). The Penguins wore a navy blue jersey in the 2012 Winter Classic; they wore powder blue in 2008.

ICYMI: Boston is expected to go brown. Read more about it here.

USA Hockey: USA! USA! The American women’s team defeated Italy 6-0, in their home rink, to move on to the semifinals. Boston Fleet captain, Megan Keller, opened the scoring. Kendall Coyne Schofield (Minnesota Frost) scored twice, and Salem, NH, native Caroline Harvey (U. Wisconsin) added an assist.

The women’s team will play on Monday at 10:40 AM on NBC.

Chicago Hockey Now: Finland played Sweden at 6:10 AM on Friday. Four Bruins were involved; so was Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen. The Finns bounced back from their loss to Slovakia, beating the Swedish side 4-1.

On the Bruins’ end, Joonas Korpisalo was the backup goalie. However, Henri Jokiharju only played for 2:12.

NHL.com: Also at 6:10 AM, Slovakia skated to its second straight victory. They took down host-nation Italy 3-2. Damian Clara (ANA) returned to the Italian net; he made seven saves on eight shots; he played in relief of Davide Fadani, who allowed two goals on 30 shots.

TSN: Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 in the last game on the Olympic schedule yesterday. However, with three minutes left, Capitals forward Tom Wilson collided with Kings forward Kevin Fiala at the boards. After the game, Team Switzerland announced that Fiala will not return to the tournament.

Early on Saturday morning, Elliotte Friedman reported Fiala is having a season-ending surgery today.

Today’s NHL Schedule

6:10 AM (M): Sweden 5 vs. 3 Slovakia (box score, video highlights)

6:10 AM (M): Germany 3 vs. 4 Latvia (box score, video highlights)

10:40 AM (W): Canada vs. Germany (CNBC) – Quarterfinal

10:40 AM (M): Finland vs. Italy (USA Network)

3:10 PM (W): Finland vs. Switzerland (CNBC) – Quarterfinal

3:10 PM (M): USA vs. Denmark (USA Network)

Tomorrow’s Olympic Schedule:

6:10 AM (M): Switzerland vs. Czechia (CNBC)

10:40 AM (M): Canada vs. France (USA Network)

1:10 PM (M): Denmark vs. Latvia (CNBC)

3:10 PM (M): USA vs. Germany (USA Network)

(All times ET)