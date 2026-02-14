Bruins’ Locmelis Leads Latvia, Scores Two Power Play Goals

Another Bruins player made it to the scoresheet in Milan, this time from the prospect pool.

Early Saturday morning, Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis and Team Latvia suited up for a game against Leon Draisaitl (EDM) and Team Germany.

Germany needed 2:06 to jump out to a 1-0 lead.

Then, in the last four minutes of the first period, the Latvians drew a penalty. Zemgus Girgensons (TBL) played the puck across the crease to Locmelis, who buried it behind Philipp Grubauer (SEA) to tie the game.

The tie did not last long, though. Germany reclaimed their lead before the end of the first period and took a 2-1 advantage into the intermission.

Team Latvia had a 5-on-3 eight minutes into the second period. Locmelis collected the puck, moved into the right circle, and fired a shot behind Grubauer.

Latvia added two goals in the third period to extend the lead to 4-2. Tim Stutzle (OTT) added Germany’s final tally in the game’s last three minutes.

The two goals were his first Olympic goals and they push Locmelis to nine with Latvia’s senior national team. He ranks second in goals since he joined, trailing only Rodrigo Abols (PHI).

He has 15 goals and 13 assists in 43 games with Providence this season. After joining the team late last season, he had 12 points (3-9–12) in six regular-season games.

The win marks Latvia’s first Olympic win since 2014.

Latvia lost to the United States in the first game, 5-1, and Locmelis did not register a point. He skated in 20 shifts and totaled 14:18 of ice time.

After the game, Locmelis said (translated from Latvian), “I’m not thinking about my points. The feelings are very good. The most important games are coming up. This is just the beginning of the tournament.”

Latvia’s tournament continues on Sunday with a 1:10 PM contest against Denmark. It will be Latvia’s last game before the qualification playoff.

OLYMPIC STATS

Henri Jokiharju (FIN) – GP: 3, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Joonas Korpisalo (FIN) – GP: 0, Record: 0-0-0, GAA: N/A, SV%: N/A

Elias Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 2, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: -2; PIM: 0

Hampus Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 1, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Dans Locmelis (LAT) – GP: 2, G: 2, A: 0, Pts: 2; +/-: -1; PIM: 0

Charlie McAvoy (USA) – GP: 1, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +1; PIM: 0

David Pastrnak (CZE) – GP: 2, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -1; PIM: 0

Jeremy Swayman (USA) – GP: 0, Record: 0-0-0, GAA: N/A, SV%: N/A

*Swayman is starting for Team USA against Denmark on Saturday

Check out the schedule for remaining Bruins players here.