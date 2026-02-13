Daily Bean: Bruins Prospect Schedule; USA & Canada Win; ‘Hometown Remix’

The Bruins playing in Milan have been busy; the prospects playing around the world will take to the ice later on tonight.

The Bruins have eight players in Milan. Three played in day two, and another three are playing in day three of the tournament. There is one prospect playing in the afternoon, then the Friday night schedule gets loaded with Bruins prospects.

Oh, yeah, and the Bruins are rumored to finally bring back a brown jersey next season.

They are not the only team that will be rolling out a new jersey next season though; the whole league is expected to be a part of the alternate jersey program.

Over in Milan, four games happened yesterday, including a Canadian shutout victory and a four-goal win for Team USA. Switzerland also posted a shutout, and Germany picked up a win yesterday. NHL players littered the scoresheets.

Happy Friday, everyone. Here is today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

REPORTED BROWN JERSEY: Rumors are circulating about the 32 NHL teams getting a “Hometown Remix” sweater next season. A trademark filing makes them more legitimate, although they have not been confirmed. The Bruins have not worn a brown base since the early 1930s, and have only featured it on a jersey three times since then.

OLYMPIC CHECK IN: Three players played in day two of the Men’s Tournament yesterday, but none of them made it to the scoresheet. Jeremy Swayman served as the backup for Team USA.

NBC Sports (video via 𝕏): I thought I was hearing that. Despite not having NHL coverage for a few years, NBC brought its iconic theme song back for the Olympic Games yesterday.

Sweden and Finland played earlier this morning.

Elias Lindholm (SWE) – 1 shot, minus-two rating, 17 shifts, 13:53 TOI

Hampus Lindholm (SWE) – did not play; eighth defenseman

Henri Jokiharju (FIN) – 4 shifts, 2:12 TOI

Joonas Korpisalo (FIN) – did not play; backup goaltender

Prospects Update

It’s Friday; the prospects are on tonight.

Here is the Bruins prospects’ NCAA schedule:

Boston College (6) vs. Merrimack – 7:00 PM, Lawler Rink, North Andover, MA

Boston University (1) vs. UNH – 7:00 PM, Whittemore Center, Durham, NH

Minnesota (1) vs. Notre Dame – 7:00 PM, Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, IN

Cornell (1) vs. RPI – 7:00 PM, Houston Fieldhouse, Troy, NY

Harvard (1) vs. Brown – 7:00 PM, Meehan Auditorium, Providence, RI

Western Michigan (1) vs. Arizona State – 7:00 PM, Lawson Ice Arena, Kalamazoo, MI

North Dakota (1) vs. Miami Ohio (1) – 8:07 PM, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND

And for the non-NCAA prospects:

SHL U20: HV71 (1) vs. Frölunda – 12:00 PM, Frölundaborg, Göteborg, SWE

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Muskegon – 7:05 PM, Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

NHL News & National Hockey Now

The league is expected to roll out new sweaters for every team next season, not just the Bruins.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils are retiring their black “Jersey jerseys” at the end of this season. They plan to introduce a black uniform in the “Hometown Remix.” James Nichols has what is to come on the Devils’ uniform front.

Philly Hockey Now: It looks like the Flyers have indeed shelved their black alternate uniforms. Will James dives into the Flyers’ “Hometown Remix” uniform; they were initially expected to come out with a black uniform, but now are rumored to get a gray uniform.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Hurricanes, too. For a team that has circulated through uniforms over the past few years, a new jersey is nothing new in Raleigh. The Hurricanes are expected to go with a gray jersey; they did that rather recently. The 2021 Reverse Retro campaign was a nod to the Whalers.

Lastly, from the Olympics.

NHL.com: Yesterday’s Olympic slate started off with a Switzerland 4-0 win over France. Timo Meier (NJD) scored twice, and JJ Moser (TBL) also scored in the Swiss win.

NHL.com: It continued with another shutout. Canada blanked Czechia 5-0; Jordan Binnington (STL) made 26 saves. Macklin Celebrini (SJS) is the youngest player at the tournament (19); he scored the first goal for Canada.

Meanwhile, David Pastrnak finished with only one shot and was a minus-2 in 18:05 of ice time.

NHL.com: Two games started at 3:10 PM. From the RHO Arena in Milan, Tim Stutzle (OTT) led Team Germany to a 3-1 win over Team Denmark. The Senators forward scored twice in the win, and Leon Draisaitl (EDM) added the other one.

NHL.com: USA! USA! The Americans opened the Olympic tournament with a 5-1 win over Dans Locmelis and Team Latvia. Although it could have been 7-1, Latvia had two successful challenges in the first period. Brock Nelson (COL) scored twice following Brady Tkachuk (OTT), who scored the first of the night.

Charlie McAvoy was a plus-one and had 3 shots in 18:10 of overall ice time; Dans Locmelis finished with one shot in 14:18.

Sportsnet: The NHL is planning to hold a 2028 World Cup of Hockey. However, they are not going to decide whether or not Russia and Belarus will play; that will be up to the IIHF. Gary Bettman said that the NHL will run concurrently with “what the international community” is doing. IIHF President Luc Tardif said that he wants those countries back “because that means the world will be better.”

Today’s Olympic Schedule

6:10 AM (M): Finland 4 vs. 1 Sweden (box score, video highlights)

6:10 AM (M): Italy 2 vs. 3 Slovakia (box score, video highlights)

10:40 AM (W): Czechia vs. Sweden (Peacock) – Quarterfinal

10:40 AM (M): France vs. Czechia (Peacock)

3:10 PM (M): Canada vs. Switzerland (Peacock) – Re-air at 12:30 AM (Sat) on USA

3:10 PM (W): USA vs. Italy (USA Network)

Tomorrow’s Olympic Schedule

6:10 AM (M): Sweden vs. Slovakia (CNBC)

6:10 AM (M): Germany vs. Latvia (Peacock)

10:40 AM (W): Canada vs. Germany (CNBC) – Quarterfinal

10:40 AM (M): Finland vs. Italy (USA Network)

3:10 PM (M): Finland vs. Switzerland (CNBC) – Quarterfinal

3:10 PM (M): USA vs. Denmark (USA Network)

(All times ET)