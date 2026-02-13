Bruins’ Pastrnak Scores First Olympic Goal, Adds Assist in Czechia Win

The Bruins are well-represented at the Olympics, and finally, one made it to the scoresheet.

Pasta was on the menu in Milan on Friday.

David Pastrnak tallied a goal and an assist, becoming the first Bruins player to record a point at the 2026 Winter Olympics as Czechia picked up a 6-3 win over France.

It started in the first period; Pastrnak, while navigating across the blue line, steered a feed to his left, where Martin Necas (COL) fired to beat the French goaltender. The goal came at the 5:56 mark and was on the power play.

With the Bruins this season, Pastrnak has nine goals and 17 assists on the power play.

Czechia took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Then, France scored three goals in 4:57 to take a 3-2 lead.

The Czechs responded 7:29 later, and it was Pastrnak who delivered.

Ondrej Palat (NYI) redirected a shot high over the net, and Michal Kempny collected the rebound. Kempny, who plays for Brynas IF in the Swedish league, sent the puck behind the net to David Pastrnak. Pastrnak wrapped around the net, hit the post with his first attempt, and banked his own rebound off French goaltender Martin Neckar and into the net.

It was only a matter of time before Czechia’s alternate captain got on the board. The Bruins winger has posted three consecutive 100-point seasons and remains one of the most dangerous scorers in the tournament.

Pastrnak’s game-tying goal was the first of four unanswered goals for Team Czechia.

Former Bruin Dan Vladar (PHI) made nine saves in the win.

Pastrnak finished with 19:19 of ice time. He was a plus-one and had two shots on goal.

In Czechia’s first game on Thursday, they fell to Canada 5-0. Pastrnak played in just over 18 minutes and recorded a shot, but had a minus-2 rating. That game was Pastrnak’s Olympic debut, though he has represented Czechia at multiple international events before.

Czechia will continue its tournament run with a game against Switzerland at 6:10 AM on Sunday.

Henri Jokiharju (FIN) – GP: 2, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: -1; PIM: 0

Joonas Korpisalo (FIN) – GP: 0, Record: 0-0-0, GAA: N/A, SV%: N/A

Elias Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 1, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Hampus Lindholm (SWE) – GP: 0, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Dans Locmelis (LAT) – GP: 1, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: even; PIM: 0

Charlie McAvoy (USA) – GP: 1, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +1; PIM: 0

David Pastrnak (CZE) – GP: 2, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: -1; PIM: 0

Jeremy Swayman (USA) – GP: 0, Record: 0-0-0, GAA: N/A, SV%: N/A

Check out the schedule for remaining Bruins players here.