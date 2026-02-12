Report: Bruins to Add Brown Jersey In NHL’s ‘Hometown Remix’

The Boston Bruins just went through a rebrand this past summer, and they might not be done adding to their look.

They played in a Stadium Series game in February, which added a third jersey to the mix this season. Those typically last for one year. The Bruins have not announced whether or not they will continue to wear the yellow jerseys this season.

However, the NHL is reportedly coming out with an “‘HTR’ Jersey program” for the 2026-27 season, according to a Reddit user who claims to work for a hockey retailer in the US. The report is unconfirmed.

According to a report from SportsLogos.net, Fanatics has filed a trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the “Hometown Remix” mark. Fanatics submitted an application on February 12, 2025, suggesting the “HTR” has been in motion for some time.

The “Hometown Remix” will feature all 32 teams, much like the “Reverse Retro” program that Adidas ran twice since 2020.

The new Bruins jersey is expected to be brown.

The Bruins have not worn a brown jersey in a while; they entered the NHL in 1924-25 wearing a brown uniform. They wore brown until the 1935 season and won the 1929 Stanley Cup in the color.

The team wore a throwback to this uniform, although it was black, in the 2016 Winter Classic.

Since the early 1930s, the Bruins have incorporated brown into their uniforms three times, but they have never used it as the primary color. They wore a jersey with brown for the 2010 Winter Classic, the 2019 Winter Classic, and during the 2023-24 Centennial season.

In the 2021 pandemic-shortened season, the Bruins wore a gold sweater as part of the Reverse Retro program. It was a direct throwback to the jerseys worn in the 1980s and 1990s – the look the Bruins rebranded to over the summer – but featured a gold base and the old logo (pictured above).

In October 2022, the Bruins unveiled a white version of their yellow “Pooh Bear” alternate jerseys from 1995-2006. They wore it six times in November and December of 2022.

Whether or not the report on jersey colors proves true remains to be seen. The trademark filing shows optimism towards a new set of jerseys coming for the NHL, following the lead of the NBA, MLB, and NFL with city-themed alternates.

The reports suggest that teams in the program will experiment with base colors. Florida is preparing a pink jersey, Los Angeles a purple one, and the Blackhawks and Ducks green ones.

The Reddit post also included the price tags allotted to each jersey. The blank ones will run for $200, and the ones with a name on the back will go for $230.

If the Bruins do go brown, the 1926-27 striping pattern would be a natural choice. They first wore the look that season, and they made three Stanley Cup Finals while wearing the sweater. A century anniversary would not be the worst excuse to bring it back.

It’s a “remix,” though, so I am not expecting a direct throwback.