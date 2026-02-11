Daily Bean: Olympic Men’s Begins Today, AHL All-Star Tonight; Blues’ Prices Are High

The Bruins are off until February 26, but players in the organization are busy throughout the Olympic break.

That includes the eight who will start the men’s tournament today. The preliminary round of the men’s tournament runs from today, Feb. 11, to Sunday, Feb. 15. Also, within the organization, four members of the Providence Bruins are involved in this year’s AHL All-Star Classic. They competed in the skills competition yesterday, and they are in tonight’s games.

Around the NHL, the trade deadline is in focus for the St. Louis Blues, once their GM returns from Team Canada. They have a lot of pieces to sell, but they want a big return for their assets. Toronto is already looking at free agency, with a link to a Toronto-born defenseman who has emerged as an offensive threat this season. In Philadelphia, and stop me if you have heard this before, but the story is Matvei Michkov.

Oh yeah, the USA Women’s team shut out Team Canada yesterday; that is a lot of Free Bird.

Despite the Bruins being off, here is today's Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS IN MILAN: Eight Bruins are taking part in this year’s men’s tournament, including all three assistant captains, both goaltenders, and a prospect. Still, for all eight, it is their Olympic debut. Check out who is going to the Olympic Games and when you can watch them play.

Although Joonas Korpisalo (FIN) will not be playing, Henri Jokiharju (FIN) played in the tournament’s opening game. Elias and Hampus Lindholm (SWE) play Italy in the afternoon.

Prospects Update

Frederic Brunet, Patrick Brown, and Michael DiPietro are skating in the AHL All-Star game tonight. Also, Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel will be coaching the Atlantic Division All-Stars. The games will be televised from Rockford, IL, on the NHL Network at 8:00 PM.

Providence Bruins (video via 𝕏): Frederic Brunet skated in the fastest skater competition yesterday. He did not win the event, but the Eastern Conference won the Skills Competition 18-15.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): St. Louis is ready to sell; the only problem is that prices are high. Doug Armstrong, who is the GM of Team Canada, is not going to be pushed around to sell his pieces for lower than what he believes they are valued at. Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Binnington have been involved in trade rumors; none of the six are rental options – both sides would have to make the cap work.

Philly Hockey Now: In Philadelphia, the story this season has been Matvei Michkov. Will James dives into why he needs more playing time under head coach Rick Tocchet. Last season, Michkov led the team with 26 goals and 63 points; his responsibilities have decreased.

Toronto Hockey Now: The Maple Leafs have been linked to breakout defenseman Darren Raddysh. The Toronto-born defenseman has 17 goals and 35 assists in 49 games with the Lightning this season. He has taken 62 shots over 90mph and has 12 one-timer goals, both of which lead the league in their respective category. He is due to be a free agent at the end of the year.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s been a surprisingly successful season in Pittsburgh; the Penguins have over an 85% chance of making the playoffs. The only issue is they were a team loaded with rookies; 12 have played this season, but only two remain. The other ones could not seize their opportunity, and the Penguins have since sent them back to the AHL.

Detroit Hockey Now: Red Wings captain and Team USA forward, Dylan Larkin, spoke on the playoff hopes and the general manager in Detroit. Last year, Steve Yzerman stayed put at the trade deadline, and Dylan Larkin voiced his displeasure about that.

USA Hockey: The USA Women’s hockey team beat Canada 5-0 in Milan yesterday. The Americans finish the group stage a perfect 4-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) and will play Italy in the playoffs on Friday at 3:10 PM. Salem, NH native Caroline Harvey started the goal scoring, whereas Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel made 20 saves in her second shutout of the tournament.

Today’s Olympic Schedule

10:40 AM: Slovakia vs. Finland (USA Network) – airing at 8:00 PM on USA

3:10 PM: Sweden vs. Italy (USA Network)

Tomorrow’s Tournament Schedule:

6:10 AM (M): Switzerland vs. France (Peacock)

8:20 AM (W): Finland vs. Canada (Peacock)

10:40 AM (M): Czechia vs. Canada (USA Network)

3:10 PM (M): Germany vs. Denmark (Peacock) – airing at 8:00 PM on USA

3:10 PM (M): United States vs. Latvia (USA Network) – airing at 11:00 PM on USA

(All times ET)