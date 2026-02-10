Eight Bruins Set for Olympic Debuts as Tournament Begins Wednesday

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament begins Wednesday morning, and eight Boston Bruins will take part in the competition.

All eight are making their Olympic debuts, as NHL players return to the Games for the first time since 2014.

Two Bruins who wear the alternate captain’s ‘A’ in Boston will do so for their national teams. Also, both goalies from the Bruins NHL roster made it to their country’s roster.

Slovakia and Finland open the tournament on Wednesday at 10:40 AM ET, and Sweden and host-nation Italy are on at 3:10 PM.

CZECHIA

David Pastrnak – No. 88

Stats: GP: 52, G: 22, A: 49, Pts: 71; +/-: +2, PIM: 40

Pastrnak is no stranger to representing his country, but this one means a little more. He has played in World Championships, U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championships, and the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. He skated on the first line during Czechia’s practice this week.

His 71 points lead the Bruins and rank sixth in the NHL.

Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 12 vs. Canada – 10:40 AM

Friday, Feb. 13 vs. France – 10:40 AM

Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Switzerland – 6:10 AM

FINLAND

Henri Jokiharju – No. 10

Stats: GP: 33, G: 0, A: 9, Pts: 9; +/-: +3, PIM: 12

Jokiharju skated with Team Finland at the Four Nations Face-Off last year, and he scored the team’s first goal of the tournament. He has played for Finland at the World Championship, and he was an alternate captain at the U-20 World Junior Championships. He played in the U-18 tournament as well as the World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Jokiharju skated on the second defensive pair with Olli Maatta.

Joonas Korpisalo – No. 70

Stats: GP: 22, Record: 10-8-2; GAA: 3.15, SV%: .893

Korpisalo was a late addition to the Finnish roster, finding out shortly before the Bruins’ last game before the break. He has played at the World Championship, as well as the U-20 World Junior Championship.

Korpisalo has gone 4-0-2 in his last six starts with a 2.20 GAA and a .918 SV%. He slotted in as the third goaltender during practice this week.

Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. Slovakia – 10:40 AM

Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Sweden – 6:10 AM

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Italy – 10:40 AM

LATVIA

Dans Locmelis – No. 11

Stats (with Providence): GP: 43, G: 15, A: 13, Pts: 28; +/-: +16, PIM: 6

Locmelis, the UMass product who turned pro last March, will center the third line for Latvia. He played in the World Championship over the summer, where he made some headlines after receiving praise from Sidney Crosby. He captained Latvia at the 2024 U-20 World Junior Championships.

Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 12 vs. United States – 3:10 PM

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Germany – 6:10 AM

Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Denmark – 1:10 PM

SWEDEN

Elias Lindholm – No. 28

Stats: GP: 44, G: 11, A: 26, Pts: 37; +/-: Even, PIM: 34

Elias Lindholm played for Team Sweden at both the Four Nations Face-Off and the World Championship last season. At the World Championship, he scored eight goals and had 14 points. He also played for Sweden at the U-18 and U-20 World Juniors.

Lindholm skated as the third line center during Sweden’s practice.

Hampus Lindholm – No. 27

Stats: GP: 43, G: 4, A: 15, Pts: 19; +/-: -8, PIM: 44

Hampus Lindholm joined Team Sweden due to an injury to Jonas Brodin. He did not play at Four Nations; he missed the last 65 games of the 2024-25 season with an injury. It is Lindholm’s first time representing Sweden since the 2018 World Championship.

Lindholm was on the fourth defensive pair with Oliver Ekman-Larsson at Sweden’s practice.

Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. Italy – 3:10 PM

Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Finland – 6:10 AM

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Slovakia – 6:10 AM

UNITED STATES

Charlie McAvoy – No. 25

Stats: GP: 45, G: 4, A: 35, Pts: 39; +/-: +5, PIM: 44

McAvoy was named an alternate captain for the United States, like he was at the Four Nations Face-Off last year. He has also played for Team USA in two World Championships, two U-20 World Junior Championships, a U-18 World Juniors, and a World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

McAvoy was on the first pair of defense with Quinn Hughes.

Jeremy Swayman – No. 1

Stats: GP: 38, Record: 22-12-3; GAA: 2.92, SV%: .903

Swayman will represent the USA again after doing so twice in 2025. He was the third goalie at the Four Nations Face-Off, then started and led the USA to a gold medal at the World Championship. At the World Championship, Swayman played in seven games, posting a 7-0-0 record, a 1.69 GAA, and a .921 SV%.

Swayman and Oettinger split reps in the backup’s net at practice.

Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 12 vs. Latvia – 3:10 PM

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Denmark – 3:10 PM

Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Germany – 3:10 PM