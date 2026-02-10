Daily Bean: Bruins-Filled Beanpot, Hagens Wins MVP; USA vs. Canada Women’s Gameday

It’s the second Tuesday of February; in Boston, that means that the Beanpot is over, and without the Bruins, hockey has to come from somewhere else.

The Boston College Eagles, in the 300th Battle of Comm. Ave, defeated the Boston University Terriers 6-2 at the TD Garden on Monday night. Bruins’ prospects Andre Gasseau, James Hagens, and Dean Letourneau landed on the scoresheet, and Hagens was named the tournament MVP.

Elsewhere in the league, it’s State of the Union time; the two are slightly different from each other – one season has been surprising, the other is a disappointment. It’s also time for a new, “first of its kind,” broadcasting setup in Detroit.

Also, in Milan, it’s USA vs. Canada day in the women’s tournament. And the USA and Canada men’s teams are taking different approaches to the Olympic village – only time will tell which one pays off.

Today's Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

B’S ALL-TIME BEANPOT LINEUP: There were a plethora of Bruins prospects in the Beanpot this year; how about a starting lineup of the Beanpot alumni? The Beanpot wrapped up last night, and the list might have to change soon, but check out who made the cut this time around.

Ulvis Broze (via 𝕏): In Olympics news, Dans Locmelis skated on Team Latvia’s third line at practice. He will face Team USA on Thursday at 3:10 PM.

Prospects Update

BRUINS PROSPECT NOTEBOOK: The BC Eagles won the Beanpot, and James Hagens was named MVP. Hagens had two assists on Monday night, and Andre Gasseau had two goals to help lift BC to its 21st title – and first since 2016.

BRUINS PROSPECT STATS: If you want to see how they have performed this season, check out the B’s prospect stats here.

College Hockey Network (video via YouTube): If you missed the 300th Battle of Comm. Ave, check out the highlights here.

The AHL All-Star game is this week, and Providence’s Frederic Brunet will be playing (as will Patrick Brown and Michael DiPietro).

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s been an unexpected season in Pittsburgh. The Penguins have the fifth-best win percentage in the East, and they are sitting with a 85.5% chance of making the playoffs. What has gone right? Dan Kingerski breaks down the five big surprises in his State of the Penguins.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Well, not in New Jersey. The Devils have been on the short end of a disappointing season. James Nichols has four key differences and two painful similarities from the Devils’ 2024-25 season. Off-ice drama, as well as a lack of a true No. 1 defenseman, have pushed the Devils to this point.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings are moving away from FanDuel Sports Network. Yesterday, the team announced their new broadcast plans for the 2026-27 season – the MLB. It’s a “first of its kind partnership,” and MLB will carry both Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings broadcasts.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Central Division has produced three of the strongest hockey teams this season. The Avalanche separated themselves from the pack early, and the Stars and Wild have been tailing the Avs. Aarif Deen has two questions for each team in the Central Division.

Sportsnet: The Olympic village is something that Team USA is taking full advantage of. The team is embracing the dorm life, as opposed to the hotel option. The Tkachuk brothers are living together, as are the Hughes brothers. Canada, on the other hand, is taking the five-star hotel option. The Canadians are moving as a team, too; whatever the leadership group says, the rest of the team does.

DailyFaceoff: Olympic rules are slightly different from the NHL. Steven Ellis breaks down the specific differences, including that fighting is an ejection. However, overtime (in the preliminary round) will be at three-on-three.

The Olympics are on a 3-2-1-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) point system.

Today’s Olympic Schedule

6:10 AM: Japan 0 vs. 4 Sweden (box score, video highlights)

10:40 AM: Italy vs. Germany (Peacock)

2:10 PM: Canada vs. USA (USA Network) – airing at 11:00 PM on USA

3:10 PM: Finland vs. Switzerland (Peacock)

Tomorrow, the men’s tournament begins:

10:40 AM: Slovakia vs. Finland (USA Network) – airing at 8:00 PM on USA

3:10 PM: Sweden vs. Italy (USA Network)

(All times ET)