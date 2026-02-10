Bruins Prospect Notebook: BC Wins Beanpot, Hagens Named MVP

The Boston Bruins prospects performed at the Beanpot, playing in front of their future home crowd at the TD Garden.

The Boston College Eagles picked up a 6-2 win over their longtime rivals, the Boston University Terriers, at the Beanpot on Monday night at the TD Garden. The Eagles won their 21st Beanpot, and their first since 2016.

Andre Gasseau scored twice on the power play, and Dean Letourneau added a goal. James Hagens had two assists on Monday night.

The Bruins prospects, even outside of Monday night, showed up this weekend. A plethora of Bruins’ prospects joined the Beanpot players with points on the board throughout the week.

Here’s a look at how the Bruins’ prospects are performing across the rest of the pool.

NCAA

Forwards

Andre Gasseau, Boston College: GP: 13, G: 6, A: 9, Pts: 15; +/-: +1, PIM: 6

Gasseau suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup from early November until January 16. He scored twice, both coming on the power play, in the Beanpot. He has scored four goals and added four assists since returning from the injury.

Gasseau was named as a Walter Brown Award semifinalist. The award is given to the best US born player on a team in New England.

James Hagens, Boston College: GP: 26, G: 15, A: 16, Pts: 31; +/-: +9, PIM: 16

Hagens had two assists at the Beanpot; he also added a goal on Friday night against Vermont. He leads the Eagles in points scored this season. He also stayed on the left wing, playing on a line with Andre Gasseau and Oscar Hemming.

Hagens was named as the Beanpot MVP. He was also named as a Walter Brown Award semifinalist.

Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota: GP: 29, G: 5, A: 12, Pts: 17; +/-: +8, PIM: 16

Hendrickson picked up an assist this weekend. He was a -2 this weekend, but his +8 still leads the Golden Gophers. The second best is freshman defenseman Jacob Rombach, who is a +3.

Oskar Jellvik, Boston College: GP: 3, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: -2, PIM: 0

Jellvik has been out of the lineup since November 8 with an injury. The BC senior also missed the Bruins’ Development Camp with an injury, and he missed the Beanpot.

Dean Letourneau, Boston College: GP: 26, G: 16, A: 12, Pts: 28; +/-: +16, PIM: 20

Letourneau leads the Eagles in goal scoring. The 2024 first-round pick added an insurance goal against the BU Terriers on Monday to seal the Beanpot for BC. Letourneau and James Hagens were nominated for the Hobey Baker.

Will Moore, Boston College: GP: 25, G: 4, A: 6, Pts: 10; +/-: -4, PIM: 0

Moore missed Monday’s Beanpot final due to a lower-body injury.

The Eagles play a home-and-home with Merrimack this weekend.

Jonathan Morello, Boston University: GP: 29, G: 6, A: 6, Pts: 12; +/-: +9, PIM: 16

Morello did not register a point this weekend. His BU Terriers fell to the BC Eagles in the Beanpot on Monday night.

The Terriers will travel to Durham, NH, for a Friday night game against UNH. Both teams will travel to Boston for the second game on Monday.

Casper Nässén, Miami (OH): GP: 28, G: 5, A: 12, Pts: 17; +/-: -1, PIM: 6

Nässén, a sophomore, is tied for sixth on the Redhawks for points.

Nässén and the Redhawks will play the North Dakota Fighting Hawks for a weekend series starting Friday night at 8:07 PM ET.

Chris Pelosi, Quinnipiac: GP: 28, G: 16, A: 14, Pts: 30; +/-: +10, PIM: 12

Pelosi did not play in either Bobcat games this weekend. He now ranks third on the team with 30 points.

Pelosi, along with Gasseau and Hagens, was named as a Walter Brown Award semifinalist.

Cole Spicer, Western Michigan: GP: 6, G: 2, A: 2, Pts: 4; +/-: +4, PIM: 2

Guess who’s back, back again. Spicer’s back, tell a friend. Cole Spicer returned to action for the defending national champions this weekend, marking his first game played since November 6. He scored a goal during Saturday’s win against Miami (OH).

The Broncos will play Spicer’s old team, Arizona State, for a weekend series in Kalamazoo.

Ryan Walsh, Cornell: GP: 22, G: 6, A: 15, Pts: 21; +/-: +5, PIM: 31

The Cornell Big Red split their weekend series against Colgate; Walsh added an assist. He took a five-minute cross-checking major in the first period on Friday and then served a game misconduct.

Walsh and the Big Red are playing two away games this weekend. To start, the Big Red are at RPI, and then they play Union on Saturday.

Will Zellers, North Dakota: GP: 27, G: 14, A: 9, Pts: 23; +/-: +1, PIM: 12

After a week off, Zellers returned to the scoresheet over the weekend. He scored a top-shelf snipe on Friday. His 14 goals are tied for second at North Dakota.

Zellers, after initially being left off the roster, broke out as a key component of Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Defensemen

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac: GP: 30, G: 5, A: 13, Pts: 18; +/-: +37, PIM: 18

With a +7 this weekend, Groenewold’s plus-38 rating is the highest in college hockey. Groenewold had a goal and an assist; Quinnipiac scored 17 times this weekend.

Kristian Kostadinski, Boston College: GP: 24, G: 0, A: 2, Pts: 2; +/-: +6, PIM: 2

Kostadinski did not record a point in BC’s games this weekend.

Mason Langenbrunner, Harvard: GP: 23, G: 1, A: 8, Pts: 9; +/-: -4, PIM: 12

The Harvard assistant captain has recorded nine points this season. He is one point away from tying a career high. Langenbrunner’s last point came on January 19.

Harvard plays at Brown on Friday night in Providence, and then they are in New Haven on Saturday against Yale for an old-school, Ivy League rivalry.

Goaltenders

Phillip Svedebäck, Providence: GP: 17, Record: 8-6-2; GAA: 2.32, SV%: .918

Svedebäck suffered an injury and has not played in a game since January 3. The Friars goalie is expected to be out for “some time.”

Providence plays at New Hampshire on Friday, then hosts Vermont on Saturday.

EUROPE

Forwards

Kirill Yemelyanov, Loko Yaroslavl (RUS-MHL): GP: 43, G: 25, A: 22, Pts: 47; +/-: +33, PIM: 40

Yemelyanov, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick over the summer, is back to producing at over a point-per-game in the Russian junior league. He added a goal (here it is) and four assists in the past week.

Yemelyanov and Loko Yaroslavl play on Thursday at 10:30 AM ET. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

Defensemen

Vashek Blanár, HV71 U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 22, G: 4, A: 10, Pts: 14; +/-: -5, PIM: 24

Blanár did not play this weekend; his point total still stands at 14. He has skated in three games for the HV71 senior team and will play for Greg Carvel at UMass in the fall.

Liam Pettersson, Växjö U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 14, G: 4, A: 2, Pts: 6; +/-: +1, PIM: 8

Pettersson was injured and missed a decent amount of games at the beginning of the season. He did not play this weekend, because his team did not play.

HV71 U20 and Växjö U20 play each other on February 11 at 12:00 PM ET.

USHL/CHL

Forwards

Cole Chandler, Shawinigan (QMJHL): GP: 48, G: 17, A: 26, Pts: 43; +/-: +15, PIM: 37

Chandler picked up an assist this week. He has the third-most points on his team, and his 53.8% faceoff percentage (318 of 600) is the second-highest on the Cataractes.

Chandler is committed to Northeastern for the 2026-27 season; he will soon take the ice in Boston. The Cataractes are in Charlottetown, PEI, on Wednesday night.

Cooper Simpson, Youngstown (USHL): GP: 44, G: 26, A: 32, Pts: 58; +/-: +4, PIM: 64

Simpson is second in the USHL for scoring this season and is first on the Phantoms. He had two goals, and a shootout winner, over the past week. He is playing at a 1.32 point-per-game pace.

Simpson is committed to North Dakota for the upcoming season.

Simpson and the Phantoms will play three games in Ohio against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

AHL/ECHL

Forwards

Dalton Bancroft, Providence Bruins: GP: 26, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: Even, PIM: 18

Riley Duran, Providence Bruins: GP: 44, G: 1, A: 8, Pts: 9; +/-: +5, PIM: 16

Brett Harrison, Providence Bruins: GP: 37, G: 6, A: 8, Pts: 14; +/-: +9, PIM: 4

Harrison added a goal and an assist this weekend, both coming against Hartford.

Dans Ločmelis, Providence Bruins: GP: 43, G: 15, A: 13, Pts: 28; +/-: +16, PIM: 6

Ločmelis only played in two of the three games this weekend. He is in Milan as a member of Team Latvia.

Fabian Lysell, Providence Bruins: GP: 40, G: 14, A: 20, Pts: 34; +/-: +13, PIM: 26

Matt Poitras, Providence Bruins: GP: 41, G: 8, A: 18, Pts: 26; +/-: -2, PIM: 40

Poitras was assigned to Providence on Thursday. He notched two assists this weekend, after posting a goal with the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Defensemen

Frédéric Brunet, Providence Bruins: GP: 44, G: 8, A: 16, Pts: 24; +/-: +12, PIM: 22

Brunet will go to the AHL All-Star Classic this week. It will take place on February 11. Furthermore, he had a goal this weekend, and he has the most points out of Providence’s defensemen this season.

Jackson Edward, Maine Mariners: GP: 12, G: 0, A: 3, Pts: 3; +/-: +1, PIM: 12

Edward did not play in either game for the Mariners this week. He has also played in nine games with the Providence Bruins.

Ty Gallagher, Providence Bruins: GP: 20, G: 3, A: 4, Pts: 7; +/-: Even, PIM: 4

In four games with the Mariners, Gallagher recorded three points (1-2–3). Gallagher returned to the lineup for the first time since January 18.

Loke Johansson, Maine Mariners: GP: 28, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +3, PIM: 16

Additionally, Johansson was a plus-three in 12 games with the Providence Bruins.

Max Wanner, Providence Bruins: GP: 13, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +5, PIM: 5

Wanner returned to the Providence lineup this weekend. He played in his first game since January 25.

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin, Providence Bruins: GP: 4, Record: 4-0-0; GAA: 1.68, SV%: .938

Cavallin picked up a shootout win over the Wolf Pack on Saturday. He has also appeared in 23 games with the Maine Mariners this year. He is 12-7-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins: GP: 15, Record: 11-3-1; GAA: 2.19, SV%: .923

Zajicek is out with an ankle injury; it is unrelated to the injury he had suffered earlier in the season, per Mark Divver.

The Providence Bruins rank first in the Eastern Conference, with a 35-8-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and 71 points. The P-Bruins were all over New England this past week. They won both of their games against the Wolf Pack (NYR), and picked up a win in Bridgeport (NYI) on Wednesday. They are on a ten-game win streak and are back in action on Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for another game against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Meanwhile, Maine has posted a 21-14-5-2 record and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Mariners picked up a win, but also suffered a loss in Orlando, FL, this week against the Solar Bears (TBL). The Mariners will head southwest to lovely Estero, FL, for three games against the Florida Everblades (STL).

MORE PAGES IN THE NOTEBOOK

Jan. 25, Three Hobey Baker Finalists; P-Bruins Sweep

Feb. 2, Strong Beanpot Start for Five Bruins Prospects