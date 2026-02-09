Building a Bruins’ Starting Lineup From Beanpot Alumni

The 73rd Beanpot commences tonight at the TD Garden, and seven Bruins’ prospects will skate on the ice where they hope to play professional home games.

Boston College, Boston University, Harvard, and Northeastern have met for an annual tournament that crowns the area’s best college hockey team. The Terriers from Boston University have the most Beanpot titles with 32 wins, and they are looking to make it 33 on Monday against Boston College (7:30 PM ET, NESN).

Those colleges have gone on to produce NHL talent. Most of the talent has been taken outside of the TD Garden, where players have gone on to flourish with teams across the league. However, not all talent strayed too far. Multiple players made a name for themselves in Boston, playing their home games at the old Boston Garden or the newer TD Garden.

Well, here is a Bruins starting lineup consisting of Beanpot alumni. Also, a shoutout to Matt Vautour at MassLive for the inspiration for this story.

All players were considered based on their time with the Boston Bruins.

LW: Ted Donato

College: Harvard (1987-91)

Bruins: (1991-98, 2003-04) – GP: 528, G: 119, A: 147, Pts: 266; +/-: +9, PIM: 297

Donato went from Catholic Memorial to Harvard, then ended up with the Bruins for the first eight years of his NHL career. He came back in 2003 during his last year in the NHL. Donato helped Harvard win the Beanpot and the National Championship in 1989. While with the Bruins, Donato scored over 20 goals three times and eclipsed the 50-point mark twice.

The Boston native is currently coaching the Harvard Crimson.

Other players considered: Ryan Donato (Harvard)

C: Craig Janney

College: Boston College (1985-87)

Bruins: (1988-92) – GP: 262, G: 85, A: 198, Pts: 283; +/-: +45, PIM: 44

Janney played in parts of five seasons with the Bruins. In his first four, he was at least a point-per-game player, if not better. He was traded to the St. Louis Blues in March 1992 for Adam Oates.

The Bruins drafted Janney with the 13th overall pick in the 1986 NHL Draft. He made his Bruins debut on March 3, 1988.

Other players considered: Charlie Coyle (BU)

RW: Bill Guerin

College: Boston College (1989-91)

Bruins: (2000-02) – GP: 142, G: 69, A: 60, Pts: 129; +/-: -5, PIM: 213

After beginning his career with stops in New Jersey and Edmonton, Bill Guerin was traded to the Boston Bruins. He lit it up during his two seasons in Boston, finishing with .908 points per game. He had 17 power play goals across his time with the B’s, and he had 17 more assists on the man-advantage. Guerin left the Bruins for free agency in 2002 and joined the Stars. He won two Stanley Cups during his NHL career.

Now, Guerin is the GM of both Team USA and the Minnesota Wild.

Other players considered: Steve Heinze (BC), Jimmy Hayes (BC), Chris Nilan (Northeastern)

LD: Don Sweeney

College: Harvard (1984-88)

Bruins: (1988-2003) – GP: 1,052, G: 52, A: 210, Pts: 262; +/-: +90, PIM: 663

After playing for four seasons at Harvard, Don Sweeney spent 15 seasons of his 16-year NHL career in Boston. He played on a pair with Ray Bourque throughout most of his time with the Bruins.

Sweeney is the only Beanpot alum to play in over 1,000 games with the black and gold. The current GM ranks fifth all-time in games played with the Bruins.

Other players considered: Matt Grzelcyk (BU)

RD: Charlie McAvoy

College: Boston University (2015-17)

Bruins: (2017-present) – GP: 549, G: 64, A: 275, Pts: 339; +/-: +149, PIM: 473

After playing two years at BU, he jumped right from college to the Bruins in time for the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. He made an immediate impact, with three assists in the six playoff games. McAvoy has remained a mainstay on the Bruins roster and is signed through the 2029-30 season.

Now, McAvoy runs the top pair of defense, wears the alternate captain’s ‘A,’ and is gearing up for the Olympics in Milan.

Other players considered: Kevin Shattenkirk (BU)

G: Jim Craig

College: Boston University (1976-79)

Bruins: (1980-81) – GP: 23, Record: 9-7-6, GAA: 3.68, SV%: .861

Not many Beanpot goalies have played for the Boston Bruins. Jim Craig is the only one with an above-.500 points percentage. In the 1980-81 season, Craig, 23, served as the backup goalie to Rogie Vachon; the Bruins went 37-30-13 and lost to the Minnesota North Stars in round one of the playoffs.

Craig was raised in Easton, MA, and attended Oliver Ames High School. He transferred from Massasoit Community College to Boston University and backstopped the Terriers to a D-I championship in 1978. He was also the goaltender for Team USA at the 1980 Miracle on Ice.

Other players considered: Cleon Daskalakis (BU)