Daily Bean: Bruins Updates from Milan; Patriots Gameday; Sweden & Canada Name Captains

It’s Super Bowl Sunday! After a long rebuild in Foxboro, New England fans can enjoy the big game again. But first, there is some hockey, Bruins-related and not Bruins-related, to get to today.

Over in Milan, the Bruins are gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, the number fell from nine to eight. The others are still getting ready, and Charlie McAvoy is still soaking in the moment. Two teams named their leadership group for the men’s tournament, and the USA Women’s team picked up its second win of the tournament on Saturday.

Around the NHL, the Flyers could be a team that has transitioned into sell mode. After a hot run, the Flyers cooled off, and the Trade Deadline rapidly approaches once the Olympic break concludes. However, the Rangers, who are in sell mode, should hold onto a prospect – even if his numbers are not there. Back in Pennsylvania, the Penguins have exceeded expectations; now, how do they hold onto that momentum?

Boston Bruins

ZACHA TO MISS GAMES: Unfortunately, the Czech national team will be without Pavel Zacha for the Olympics. He was injured on January 29, did not travel with the Bruins, and is now out for the Olympics. Zacha was named to Team Czechia over the summer.

The Boston Globe ($): Boston Globe reporter Matt Porter is in Milan covering the Olympics. He had the chance to speak one-on-one with Charlie McAvoy before the men’s tournament kicked off. McAvoy is not going to let anyone get to his head, although Sandis Vilmanis tried with a flying elbow; he described himself as in a “fragile state with that.”

New England Patriots (video via 𝕏): We all we got. We all we need. A couple of Bruins, past and present, made it to the Patriots’ hype video ahead of Super Bowl XL.

6:30 PM. NBC.

Prospects Update

The Providence Bruins made it ten in a row last night. They picked up a shootout win against the Hartford Wolf Pack in Connecticut. Luke Cavallin picked up the win, improving to 4-0-0 on the year. Brett Harrison scored the only goal in regulation, and Georgii Merkulov scored the shootout-winning goal.

Will Zellers (North Dakota): one goal (PPG), one assist vs. Minnesota-Duluth

Beckett Hendrickson (Minnesota): one assist vs. Ohio State

Elliott Groenewold (Quinnipiac): one goal vs. Yale

Cole Spicer (Western Michigan): one goal vs. Miami OH.

Providence is not in action until next weekend (All-Star game on Wednesday); they are 35-8-1 and rank first in the Eastern Conference. Also, the Beanpot on Monday is the next slate of college hockey games.

The Maine Mariners played two games in Orlando this weekend; they split them, with a 6-3 win and a 4-3 loss. They play the Florida Everblades in Estero, FL, on Wednesday.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers entered the break on a 3-8-4 run in their last 15 games. Does that change their deadline plans? Add that to some recent buzz about Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett – although Will James says they are not going anywhere – the Flyers have some options to consider when the league comes back from break.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Like the Bruins, the Penguins have exceeded expectations this season. They have a pack of youth talent, and a player like Ben Kindel (13-14–27) has emerged as NHL talent. It will be a challenge in Pittsburgh, though, the Penguins play 17 games in March – twice against the Bruins – and still have to qualify for the postseason. It also helps that six guys (two former Bruins) are having career years with the Penguins.

Forever Blueshirts: Rangers’ first-round pick Brennan Othmann has been in trade rumors throughout previous seasons. However, it is not going so well for the 23-year-old; in 41 games this season, he has a goal and two assists. His offensive confidence has disappeared on Broadway; still, the Rangers should not give up on the forward.

USA Hockey: USA Women’s team defeated Team Finland yesterday, 5-0, at the Milan Olympics. Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller scored her first Olympic goal, and North Reading, MA, native Alex Carpenter added one for herself. Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel stopped 11 shots in the shutout win.

Sportsnet: Team Canada named their leadership group for the Winter Olympics. Sidney Crosby was named captain. Joining him with the ‘A’ on their sweater are Cale Makar and Connor McDavid.

Daily Faceoff: So did Sweden. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will wear the ‘C’ for the Tre Kronor. Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson will be an assistant captain, as will Lightning captain Victor Hedman.

Today’s Olympic Schedule

10:40 AM: France vs. Sweden (Peacock) – airing at 8:30 PM on USA

3:10 PM: Czechia vs. Finland (Peacock) – airing at 5:00 PM on USA

Tomorrow:

6:10 AM: Japan vs. Italy (Peacock)

10:40 AM: Germany vs. France (Peacock)

2:40 PM ET: Switzerland vs. USA (USA Network) – airing at 11:00 PM on USA

3:10 PM ET: Canada vs. Czechia (Peacock) – airing at 5:00 PM on USA