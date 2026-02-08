Boston Bruins
Bruins’ Pastrnak and McAvoy Named Alternate Captain At Olympics
The Boston Bruins have no captain this season; they opted for three alternate captains.
Two of those alternate captains will wear the ‘A’ while representing their countries in Milan.
On Sunday afternoon, Team Czechia announced Roman Cervenka (HC Dynamo Pardubice) as its captain. David Pastrnak and Radko Gudas (Anaheim) will be the alternate captains.
Pastrnak was an alternate captain with Team Czechia at the 2013 and 2014 U-18 World Junior Championships. He has been an alternate with Boston since the 2021-22 season, and he also captained the Atlantic Division at the 2020 All-Star Game in San Jose.
This season with the Bruins, Pastrnak has embraced the role of a playmaker. He has 71 points (22-49–71) this season, with 26 points coming on the power play (9-17–26).
This is Pastrnak’s first Olympic appearance, and he carried the Czech flag during the Opening Ceremony.
Team Czechia’s first game is on Feb. 12 against Team Canada. They are playing in Group A with France, Switzerland, and Canada.
Shortly after the Czech announcement, USA Hockey announced its leadership group for Milan.
Auston Matthews (Toronto) will wear the captain’s ‘C.’ He is joined by Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida) as alternate captains.
McAvoy was an alternate captain for Team USA at the Four Nations Face-Off last year. He also wore the ‘A’ at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship. He has been an alternate captain in Boston since the 2023-24 season.
The leadership group remains the same from the Four Nations Face-Off in Boston and Montreal.
McAvoy, like many skaters in the tournament, is making his Olympic debut. He has skated in six tournaments representing the United States before the games in Milan.
Team USA opens the Olympic tournament on Feb. 12 with a game against Latvia. They are in Group C with Germany, Denmark, and Latvia.
Geoff Ash
February 8, 2026 at 4:17 pm
Was hoping they would name Pasty team captain. Give him some experience wearing the C for his future role in Boston. This man is a generational talent if he plays out his contract he may go down as the best Bruin of all time statistically and he’s the one guy we can I’ll afford to lose. Captains don’t usually ask for trades so it’s time management realizes what they have and name him captain already. And his teammates love him he leads by example and maybe as captain he plays even a little bit harder ha ha
Geoff Ash
February 8, 2026 at 4:23 pm
I think it’s why I still feel a certain way about Marchy leaving cause he was Spose to be the captain until he retired he earned that. However when u ask for the length of contract he asked for T his age I can understand why he was traded. Patrice played on one year deals the last few contracts he had that were cheap and bonus laden because he was a Bruin for life. I can’t see the organization not doing that for Brad as well but that wasn’t good enough for him he chose himself over the organization and its too bad cause he should have been another Bruin for life he deserved that as a franchise legend. It’s hard seeing him in different colors
JustJim
February 8, 2026 at 5:13 pm
Congratulations to the two alternate captains. Hopefully, they won’t use any NHL referees from Florida. Convince me I’m wrong!
Joe
February 9, 2026 at 8:40 am
5th month into season and the Bruins leading the league in penalties taken and that’s not going to change .. they need to upgrade that PK or they’ll be on outside looking in for the playoffs …. Except for the last 2 years this was always a strong point for the Boston Bruins
Cable
February 9, 2026 at 8:44 am
I posted this before and of course I could be wrong but I think the Bruins organization doesn’t really see a legit team captain on this team that’s why none was named … they have the names that could be but not the voice … on ice and locker room seem to be lacking a true captain