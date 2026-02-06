Daily Bean: Bruins Prospects in Action; Florida-Tampa Fight, Andersson Speaks on Trade

The Bruins are off, and players are in Milan to celebrate the Opening Ceremony today.

Action around the NHL wrapped up last night. The Battle of Florida proved to be yet another exciting game, with nearly 150 penalty minutes and an ejected coach. In Buffalo, a Penguins rookie burst onto the scene, making a lasting impression in his NHL debut. Also, the Hurricanes blanked the Rangers, and it was a full-circle moment for Brandon Bussi. The Golden Knights and Kings closed out the NHL schedule before the Olympic break.

Outside of the NHL, the Olympics in Milan are starting up. Today featured two games, and then the Opening Ceremony celebration will kick off. Yesterday featured four games, including a USA win. Also, the Canadian men’s roster had to change due to injury. The Canadian’s flipped a Four Nations player for another Four Nations player.

Happy Friday! It’s almost the weekend, and there is plenty of hockey on to pass the time before Sunday’s big game.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins are off, and while some of the players are headed to Milan, the rest are enjoying time off. Practices cannot happen until 2:00 PM on February 17, and games come back on February 25, per John Shannon.

Speaking of Milan, David Pastrnak will lead Team Czechia out for the Opening Ceremony. Pastrnak was named as a flag bearer on Wednesday. The ceremony starts at 2:00 PM and will be re-aired at 8:00 PM on NBC.

The Bruins prospect pool is busy as the weekend approaches. The Beanpot teams will play tonight before their games at the TD Garden on Monday.

The Providence Bruins play in Hartford tonight at 7:05 PM.

A bunch of college prospects are in action tonight:

Boston College (6) vs. Vermont – 7:00 PM, Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Quinnipiac (2) vs. Brown – 7:00 PM, M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, CT

Boston University (1) vs. Maine – 7:00 PM, Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

Harvard (1) vs. Dartmouth – 7:00 PM, Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Boston, MA

Minnesota (1) vs. Ohio State – 7:00 PM, 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, MN

Miami Ohio (1) vs. Western Michigan (1) – 7:05 PM, Goggin Ice Center, Oxford, OH

Cornell (1) vs. Colgate – 7:30 PM, Class of 1965 Arena, Hamilton, NY

North Dakota (1) vs. Minnesota-Duluth – 8:07 PM, AMSOIL Arena, Duluth, MN

Outside of college, some Bruins prospects are also in action on Friday:

QMJHL: Shawinigan (1) vs. Rimouski – 7:00 PM, Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, QC

USHL: Youngstown (1) vs. Lincoln – 7:05 PM, The Ice Box, Lincoln, NE

Catch up on how they have been doing in the most recent Prospects Notebook.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Florida Hockey Now: This game was an appropriate send-off to the Olympics. The Lightning beat the Panthers 6-1, but the game totaled 147 penalty minutes. Paul Maurice was ejected, too. 104 of those penalty minutes came at the 4:06 mark of the third period.

Additionally, in seven meetings this year (including preseason), the Panthers and Lightning have totaled 793 penalty minutes (Florida 314, Tampa Bay 479).

Sportsnet (video via 𝕏): Here is the third period brawl. Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel said a little more than hello in the final game before the Olympics.

Hockey24/7: Frank Seravalli launched a new website. On that site, he reported that the 2026 first-round pick involved in the Seth Jones trade is top-10 protected. Meaning, if the Panthers finish outside of the playoffs, they will hold onto their first-round pick this year. Currently, the Panthers have a 3.5% percent chance of winning the Draft Lottery.

Sportsnet: Rasmus Andersson spoke about the trade to Vegas. There was a trade to move him in the summer, and he found out while at his best friend’s wedding. Fast forward to January, and the Bruins were involved in the push for Andersson. The Bruins reportedly had a seven-year contract on the table, but Andersson was not sold.

“The trade offer came in with a few parts adjusted I didn’t like with trade protection, and then there was another three days of hearing nothing,” Andersson said to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

Sportsnet: In a written 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman reports that the Kings are still looking to add. Their pursuit will not stop with Artemi Panarin. Friedman, in the article, also floated out names like Jonathan Toews and Alex Tuch as the trade deadline approaches after the Olympic break.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Welcome to the NHL, Avery Hayes. The 23-year-old made his debut with the Penguins last night and scored twice in the first period. The Penguins went on to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2, and Hayes was not the only rookie to help lift the Penguins. Ben Kindel added two goals as well for the Penguins, and Dan Kingerski has the locker room reaction.

Carolina Hockey Now: It has been nothing short of a historic start to Brandon Bussi’s NHL career. With a shutout win over his childhood team, the New York Rangers, Bussi has improved to 23-3-1 with a 2.16 GAA and a .908 SV%. Then, after the game, Bussi’s childhood idol, Henrik Lundqvist, was waiting outside of the Hurricanes’ locker room to greet the Carolina goalie.

Vegas Hockey Now: In the last game of the night, the Vegas Golden Knights entered the Olympic break on a high. They defeated their division rival, Los Angeles, to win their second in a row following a five-game skid. Entering the break, Vegas sits first in the Pacific Division with a 27-16-14 record.

USA Hockey: The United States women’s Olympic team picked up its first win of the tournament on Thursday. They beat the Czech team 5-1, and outshot them 42-14. North Reading, MA native Alex Carpenter opened the scoring for the USA, off an assist from Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller.

NHL.com: Due to injury, Lightning forward Brayden Point will not be going to the Olympics for Team Canada. Point has not played for the Lightning since January 12; he has 30 points (11-19–30) in 37 games this season. Seth Jarvis of the Hurricanes will replace him on the roster. Jarvis has 43 points (25-18–43) in 48 games.

Also, not an article, but if I sent it to my friends, I might as well share it here. Artemi Panarin requested No. 72 in Los Angeles, according to The Mayor’s Manor (via 𝕏). The Kings denied the request, but nobody on their active roster wears that number – the mascot does.

Today’s Olympic Schedule

6:10 AM: France 3 vs. 2 Japan (box score, video highlights)

8:40 AM: Czechia 3 vs. 4 Switzerland – Final SO (box score, video highlights)

2:00 PM: Opening Ceremony

Tomorrow:

6:10 AM: Germany vs. Japan (Peacock)

8:40 AM: Sweden vs. Italy (Peacock)

10:40 AM: USA vs. Finland (USA Network)

3:10 PM: Switzerland vs. Canada (USA Network)

(All times ET)