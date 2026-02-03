Bruins Prospect Notebook: Strong Beanpot Start for Five Bruins Prospects

The Boston Bruins prospects made their presence felt on TD Garden ice Monday night.

Five prospects registered their names on the scoresheet. Boston College, and their abundance of Bruins’ draft picks, beat Harvard 5-1 in the first game, then Boston University knocked Northeastern down, 3-2, in a shootout.

Three of the Bruins’ prospects who play for BC had multi-point nights. James Hagens (2-1–3), Dean Letourneau (1-1–2), and Andre Gasseau (0-2–2) had those points within the first two periods. Will Moore added an assist in the third period.

In the second game, Jonathan Morello scored from the net front to get the Terriers on the board.

The Beanpot resumes next Monday; it will be the 300th Battle of Comm. Ave when BC meets BU at the TD Garden (7:30 PM ET). Judd Sirott is on the call for NESN.

Here’s a look at how the Bruins’ prospects are performing across the rest of the pool.

NCAA

Forwards

Andre Gasseau, Boston College: GP: 11, G: 4, A: 9, Pts: 13; +/-: +2, PIM: 4

Gasseau suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup from early November until January 16. He has scored two goals and added four assists since returning from the injury. The BC captain had two assists, both setting up Oscar Hemming, who then set up James Hagens.

Gasseau also picked up his 100th college point on Monday.

James Hagens, Boston College: GP: 22, G: 14, A: 14, Pts: 28; +/-: +9, PIM: 14

As mentioned, Hagens had two goals at the Beanpot on Monday night; he also pitched a shot toward the net, which was redirected to give him a three-point night at his future home rink. He also had a two-point night (1-1–2) on Friday at the Agganis Arena, and now he leads the Eagles in points. He played left wing this weekend.

Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota: GP: 27, G: 5, A: 11, Pts: 16; +/-: +10, PIM: 14

Beckett Hendrickson snapped a seven-game pointless streak on Saturday. He picked up a goal and an assist in Minnesota’s win over Wisconsin. He leads the Golden Gophers in plus/minus.

Oskar Jellvik, Boston College: GP: 3, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: -2, PIM: 0

Jellvik has been out of the lineup since November 8 with an injury. The BC senior also missed the Bruins’ Development Camp with an injury.

Dean Letourneau, Boston College: GP: 24, G: 15, A: 12, Pts: 27; +/-: +14, PIM: 20

Letourneau leads the Eagles in goal scoring. The 2024 first-round pick planted himself in front of the goal and redirected a James Hagens shot into the back of the net. He also had a two-point night (1-1–2) against Boston University on Friday. Letourneau and James Hagens were nominated for the Hobey Baker.

Will Moore, Boston College: GP: 24, G: 4, A: 6, Pts: 10; +/-: -4, PIM: 0

Moore picked up an assist at the TD Garden on Thursday night. On Friday night at Agganis, Moore played on the left wing; at the Garden, he played at center. He has rotated around the bottom six this season, with a lot of time coming on the third line.

Jonathan Morello, Boston University: GP: 27, G: 6, A: 6, Pts: 12; +/-: +9, PIM: 16

Morello was the last Bruins prospect to get on the scoresheet on Monday. The freshman has two shorthanded goals this season, and his plus-nine is the highest among Terrier forwards. With a goal at the Beanpot, his shot percentage is now 17.6%, second-best on BU.

Ahead of the Beanpot final, the Terriers host Maine on Friday night.

Casper Nässén, Miami (OH): GP: 26, G: 5, A: 12, Pts: 17; +/-: -2, PIM: 6

Nässén, a sophomore, is tied for fifth on the Redhawks for points. He picked up an assist this weekend as Miami recorded two wins over St. Cloud State.

Nässén and the Redhawks will play the Western Michigan Broncos for a weekend series starting Friday night at 7:00 PM ET.

Chris Pelosi, Quinnipiac: GP: 28, G: 16, A: 14, Pts: 30; +/-: +10, PIM: 12

Pelosi had a four-point night (2-2–4) on Friday against St. Lawrence. The Bobcats posted a 7-0 victory in Canton, New York, and then fell on Saturday to Clarkson. Pelosi has six power play goals, which lead the Bobcats. His 30 points rank second on the team.

Quinnipiac hosts two games in Hamden this weekend, starting with a game against Brown on Friday. They will host their rival from eight miles away, the Yale Bulldogs, on Saturday night.

Cole Spicer, Western Michigan: GP: 4, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +3, PIM: 2

Spicer has played in four games for the defending national champions after transferring in the summer. However, he has not played since December 6.

The Broncos will play Casper Nässén and Miami (OH) for a weekend series; the first game is Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Ryan Walsh, Cornell: GP: 21, G: 6, A: 15, Pts: 21; +/-: +6, PIM: 16

The Cornell captain notched two assists this weekend, and he is second on the Big Red in total points. He played for the US Collegiate Selects with Chris Pelosi, and since his return, he has nine points (3-6–9).

Walsh and the Big Red are playing Colgate this weekend in a home-and-home series.

Will Zellers, North Dakota: GP: 25, G: 13, A: 8, Pts: 21; +/-: +2, PIM: 12

The Fighting Hawks did not play over the weekend; they are back in action on Friday against Minnesota-Duluth. His 13 goals rank him third at North Dakota, and six of them have come on the power play.

Zellers, after initially being left off the roster, broke out as a key component of Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Defensemen

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac: GP: 28, G: 4, A: 12, Pts: 16; +/-: +31, PIM: 16

Groenewold’s plus-31 rating is the highest in college hockey. The 6’2” Vermont native has equaled his goal output from his freshman year (4) and has surpassed his first-year point total (12). He had two assists in Quinnipiac’s seven-goal win on Friday.

Kristian Kostadinski, Boston College: GP: 22, G: 0, A: 2, Pts: 2; +/-: +6, PIM: 2

In his first year at BC, Kostadinski has recorded two assists in 22 games. His last point was an assist against New Hampshire on January 23. He had three shots on goal on Monday night.

Mason Langenbrunner, Harvard: GP: 21, G: 1, A: 8, Pts: 9; +/-: -3, PIM: 12

The Harvard assistant captain has recorded nine points this season. He is one point away from tying a career high. Langenbrunner’s last point came on January 19.

Harvard plays Dartmouth on Friday night at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center, and then they are back at the TD Garden on Monday at 4:30 PM against Northeastern.

Goaltenders

Phillip Svedebäck, Providence: GP: 17, Record: 8-6-2; GAA: 2.32, SV%: .918

Svedebäck suffered an injury and has not played in a game since January 3. The Friars goalie is expected to be out for “some time.”

Providence plays at New Hampshire on Friday, then hosts Vermont on Saturday.

EUROPE

Forwards

Kirill Yemelyanov, Loko Yaroslavl (RUS-MHL): GP: 41, G: 24, A: 18, Pts: 42; +/-: +32, PIM: 38

Yemelyanov, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick over the summer, is back to producing at over a point-per-game in the Russian junior league. He added four goals (here’s the first) and an assist over three games in the past week.

Yemelyanov and Loko Yaroslavl play on Tuesday at 10:30 AM ET. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

Defensemen

Vashek Blanár, HV71 U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 22, G: 4, A: 10, Pts: 14; +/-: -5, PIM: 24

Blanár had an assist over the week to bring his point total to 14. He has skated in three games for the HV71 senior team and will play for Greg Carvel at UMass in the fall.

Liam Pettersson, Växjö U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 14, G: 4, A: 2, Pts: 6; +/-: +1, PIM: 8

Pettersson was injured and missed a decent amount of games at the beginning of the season. However, the Bruins’ second-round pick notched his fourth goal of the season this past weekend.

HV71 U20 and Växjö U20 play each other on February 11 at 12:00 PM ET.

USHL/CHL

Forwards

Cole Chandler, Shawinigan (QMJHL): GP: 46, G: 17, A: 25, Pts: 42; +/-: +14, PIM: 37

The Cataractes went 2-1-0 in their three games in the past week. They scored nine goals, and Chandler had two of them. He has the third-most points on his team, and his 53.8% faceoff percentage (301 of 559) is the highest on the Cataractes.

Chandler, the Bruins’ fifth-round pick at the previous draft, has set a new career-high with 42 points. He is committed to Northeastern for the 2026-27 season. The Cataractes host the Rimouski Oceanic on Friday night.

Cooper Simpson, Youngstown (USHL): GP: 42, G: 24, A: 32, Pts: 56; +/-: +3, PIM: 62

Simpson is second in the USHL for scoring this season and is first on the Phantoms. He had a goal and two assists over the past week. He is playing at a 1.33 point-per-game pace.

Simpson is also committed to North Dakota for the upcoming season.

Simpson and the Phantoms will play the Lincoln Stars on Friday in Nebraska.

AHL/ECHL

Forwards

Dalton Bancroft, Providence Bruins: GP: 24, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: Even, PIM: 18

Riley Duran, Providence Bruins: GP: 41, G: 1, A: 8, Pts: 9; +/-: +5, PIM: 12

Duran assisted on Matej Blumel’s goal on Sunday afternoon.

Brett Harrison, Providence Bruins: GP: 34, G: 5, A: 7, Pts: 12; +/-: +8, PIM: 4

Dans Ločmelis, Providence Bruins: GP: 41, G: 15, A: 13, Pts: 28; +/-: +14, PIM: 6

Ločmelis posted a goal and an assist during the P-Bruins weekend in Charlotte. Additionally, Ločmelis will be heading to the Olympics in Milan as a member of Team Latvia.

Fabian Lysell, Providence Bruins: GP: 37, G: 14, A: 20, Pts: 34; +/-: +14, PIM: 26

Lysell is in the last year of his entry-level contract. He did not have a point over the weekend in Charlotte. He is carrying a 20.6% shot percentage.

*Matt Poitras, Boston Bruins: GP: 2, G: 1, A: 0, Pts: 1; +/-: +1, PIM: 2

Poitras was called up to the Boston Bruins roster and scored a goal on Sunday night at the Stadium Series. Before his call up, he had eight goals and 16 assists in 39 games with Providence this season.

Defensemen

Frédéric Brunet, Providence Bruins: GP: 41, G: 7, A: 16, Pts: 23; +/-: +12, PIM: 20

Brunet will go to the AHL All-Star Classic on February 11. He has the most points out of the Providence defensemen.

Jackson Edward, Maine Mariners: GP: 12, G: 0, A: 3, Pts: 3; +/-: +1, PIM: 12

Edward has also skated in nine games with the Providence Bruins this season.

Ty Gallagher, Providence Bruins: GP: 20, G: 3, A: 4, Pts: 7; +/-: Even, PIM: 4

In four games with the Mariners, Gallagher recorded three points (1-2–3). He is recovering from an injury and is no longer wearing the non-contact red practice sweater, per Mark Divver. He has not played since January 18.

Loke Johansson, Maine Mariners: GP: 22, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +2, PIM: 12

Johansson was a plus-three in 12 games with the Providence Bruins. He is in his first year as a pro.

Max Wanner, Providence Bruins: GP: 12, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +6, PIM: 5

Wanner missed a portion of this season due to a lacerated kidney injury sustained in November.

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin, Maine Mariners: GP: 23, Record: 12-7-4; GAA: 2.47, SV%: .914

Cavallin has also appeared in three games with the Providence Bruins this year. He has a 3-0-0 record with a 1.95 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins: GP: 15, Record: 11-3-1; GAA: 2.19, SV%: .923

Zajicek, in his rookie year, has posted the league’s fourth-best GAA and SV%. He is under contract on a one-year entry-level deal. He returned from an injury but only played in the first period of Providence’s game on Sunday; he made seven saves on seven shots.

The Providence Bruins rank first in the Eastern Conference, with a 32-8-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and 65 points. The P-Bruins were in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend. They won both of their games against the Checkers (FLA) by a combined score of 7-1 (3-0 and 4-1). They are on a seven-game win streak and are back in action on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for a game against the Islanders (NYI).

Maine has posted a 20-13-5-2 record and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Mariners beat the Wheeling Nailers (PIT) on Wednesday, then went 1-2-0-0 against the Adirondack Thunder (NJD). Maine is making the long trip to Orlando, Florida, for two games against the Solar Bears (TBL).

