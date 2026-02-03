Bruins’ Korpisalo Added to Finland Olympic Roster; Lindholm, Zacha Still Expected To Go

There are now nine Boston Bruins heading to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Tuesday morning, the Finnish national team announced that Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will represent Finland at the Olympics next week.

This season, Korpisalo has a 10-8-1 record with a 3.12 goals against average (GAA) and a .895 save percentage (SV%).

Since the New Year, he has gone 4-0-1 in six appearances with an impressive 1.89 GAA and a .931 SV%.

It will be his first time representing his home country at the Olympics, and his first time representing Finland at any national tournament since the 2017 World Championships.

Korpisalo found out on Monday: “The head coach called me, then the rest of the team staff (did), so I got the call pretty early.”

He will join Henri Jokiharju as the Bruins’ representation on the Finnish roster. Both goaltenders from the B’s goalie room are now headed to the Milan Olympics (Jeremy Swayman will represent the USA).

Korpisalo will replace the injured Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The Sabres’ goalie has not played since January 27, when he suffered a lower-body injury at the 12:14 mark of the first period. He has not returned to the ice, even in practice, and was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Finland will open the Olympic tournament with a game on February 11 against Slovakia.

LINDHOLM MOVED TO IR, STILL EXPECTED FOR OLYMPICS

On Monday afternoon, the Boston Bruins placed center Elias Lindholm on the injured reserve.

Lindholm was hurt last Tuesday in a home game against the Nashville Predators. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

Pavel Zacha suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. He had a goal in 10:46 of ice time before being ruled out.

Both players did not travel with the team to Florida and missed Sunday’s Stadium Series.

Lindholm is on Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Games that begin next week, while Zacha is on Czechia’s.

“As of right now, yes,” Sturm said about Lindholm and Pavel Zacha being available for the Olympics. “But again, they are still not here. So that’s not good. That means they still have issues. But at this point, I think it’s probably more up to their doctors than ours, and their decision moving forward.”

The players head to Milan on February 8. Sweden opens the tournament on February 11 with a game against the host nation, Italy.

JORDAN HARRIS RECALLED FROM PROVIDENCE

In a subsequent move on Monday, the Bruins announced that Jordan Harris has been recalled from the Providence Bruins.

By placing Lindholm on IR, the Bruins gave themselves an extra roster spot to recall Harris.

While in Providence, Harris skated in the first four AHL games of his career. He scored once on four shots and notched two assists. His one goal was an overtime winner for the Providence Bruins.

“Yes,” Sturm answered when asked if Harris would be ready to jump into the lineup. “He had a great time, great games in Providence. I only had good, really good feedback. He looks way better than, I don’t know, 10 days ago.”

Harris suffered an ankle injury early in the season, and he has not played since October 21. He has a goal and an assist on the season.