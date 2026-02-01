Daily Bean: Bruins Stadium Series Gameday; Blues’ Thomas Injured, Ullmark Returns

It’s an outdoor gameday! The Bruins are in Tampa, FL, for the franchise’s seventh outdoor game. The Bruins boast a 4-1-0 record in outdoor games, with the most recent win coming against the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 2, 2023.

In Bruins news, the team skated “outdoors” at Raymond James on Saturday. Could the B’s actively be showcasing a prospect? Despite the talks, he is expected to center the third line with injuries to two Bruins’ top-six centers.

Around the league, one player who has been involved in trade rumors has instead been shut down for the time being. But, in good news, a former Bruins goaltender returned to NHL action on Saturday night, marking his first time since December.

The Penguins hosted a pregame ceremony celebrating their 2016 Stanley Cup-winning team. Also, there was an outdoor game on Sunday. The game was at Beaver Stadium in Central Pennsylvania and featured two of the top college hockey teams this season.

Happy Sunday, we’re one week out from the Patriots Super Bowl – let’s check out the Bruins in a football stadium instead.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins (32-20-3) are outside today, and the temperatures are going to cooperate. It’s the 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa, hosted by the Lightning (34-14-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

The temperature at puckdrop is expected to be 42° F. If you are also in Tampa, bundle up!

Also, the Bruins went 9-0-0 at home in January. They finished 11-2-1 overall, and their power play, goal scoring, and a 21-year-old forward emerged as the internal wins throughout the month. It was a complete turnaround from their six-game losing streak near the end of 2025.

Boston Bruins (video via 𝕏): I’m moving a video up to the Bruins section of the Bean. The Bruins took to the ice for a practice under the tent at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. Bruins multimedia producer Belle Fraser interviewed Mason Lohrei after the practice. They discussed the Stadium Series, the importance of the game, and who Mason thinks would be the Bruins’ QB1.

Also, Lohrei hinted that the Bruins will have an “all-time great” walk-in outfit.

The FAN Hockey Show (Spotify): (29:14) Ignore Friedman’s mispronunciation of Poitras’ last name. Elliotte Friedman included an interesting note late in his guest spot on the FAN hockey show podcast that was released on Friday. The first thing that Friedman said is that he wonders about Poitras, and that “both sides aren’t 100% happy here.”

Friedman said he would not call it a showcase, but he would not be shocked if something happened with the Bruins.

Eagle Insider: I forgot to include this on Saturday’s edition, but it was the 299th battle of Comm. Ave on Friday night. No. 13 Boston College traveled down the street (and across city lines) to face Boston University. The Eagles skated to a 4-1 win at Agganis Arena on Friday. Bruins prospects Andre Gasseau (1-1–2), James Hagens (1-1–2), and Dean Letourneau (1-1–2) all had multi-point nights. So, I recommend you check out Anthony Smith’s recap of the Eagles’ three-goal win over their bitter rivals.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: St. Louis Blues’ forward Robert Thomas will undergo a minor leg procedure and will be out through the Olympic break. Thomas, who has been involved in trade rumors recently, is in year three of an eight-year deal. He is the Blues’ leading scorer this season (11-22–33).

Sportsnet ‘Saturday Headlines:’ Have things gone off the rails in Toronto? Elliotte Friedman says no, and nothing has changed between the Maple Leafs and captain Auston Matthews. They’re both still committed to each other. However, other things are changing in Toronto. The Leafs are looking to see what is available to them. They “haven’t discussed anything that anyone would call extraordinary, or huge, or stunning,” but they have started conversations with teams around the league.

Ottawa Hockey Now: Guess who’s back, back again. Ullmark’s back, tell a friend. Linus Ullmark returned to the Senators’ lineup ahead of their game on Saturday. Despite not playing for a while, he was the MVP, according to Brady Tkachuk (who had three points). The Senators played a video for Ullmark’s return, and he made 26 saves in a 4-1 Sens’ win.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils dealt Ondrej Palat to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. So, now what? James Nichols dives into the Devils’ trade landscape after their move. GM Tom Fitzgerald explained that he would like to add a top-six forward. He also breaks down the Devils roster into four categories: “Safe, Untouchable,” “Trade Chip for Premium Return,” “Will Trade for an Upgrade,” “Package Builder Trade Chips,” “Unlikely to Move,” and “No One Wants.”

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins are 13-2-2 since the holiday break. They picked up a win on Saturday against former coach (and BC High alum) Mike Sullivan, beating the Rangers 6-5 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The game started with a ceremony honoring the 10-year celebration of the 2016 Stanley Cup team, and captain Sidney Crosby fought back tears during the ceremony. Dan Kingerski has the Penguins’ report card from Saturday.

Can I mention that the Bruins blanked the Penguins at the TD Garden on January 11?

Sportsnet (video via 𝕏): Additionally, here’s the 4:35 video of the Penguins’ pregame ceremony.

NCAA: More news out of Pennsylvania! No. 5 Penn State hosted No. 2 Michigan State at Beaver Stadium, home of the Nittany Lions’ football team, on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State came out with the overtime win, 5-4. Charlie Stramel (MIN) scored the OT winner for the Spartans.