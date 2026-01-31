Daily Bean: Bruins Arrive in Tampa; Coyle, Panarin, and Maple Leafs Trade Talk

It’s the weekend, there are 14 games on the NHL schedule for today, but none of them are the Bruins.

The Bruins and head coach Marco Sturm filled everyone in on the status of Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha. Unfortunately, the Bruins might be short two top-six forwards for Sunday, but Marco Sturm has initial plans for how he wants to set the lines.

News around the league features more trade talk. The Olympic roster freeze is rapidly approaching (Feb. 4, 3:00 PM), and teams are eager to get moves done beforehand. The Rangers have already scratched their superstar, and there’s league-wide interest in his services.

Also, in trade talks, the Columbus Blue Jackets might not be sellers, but if they are, Bruins fans remember the name of their trade chip. Another team to watch is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are currently on a skid. If they keep playing badly, though, they could end up selecting with their first-round pick.

Happy Saturday, here is today’s version of the Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins issued injury updates on two forwards, Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha, yesterday. Neither player is likely to play in the Bruins’ outdoor game on Sunday, although their Olympic status remains hopeful.

Sturm also mentioned giving Marat Khusnutdinov another look at center in the absence of Zacha and Lindholm. The Bruins are unable to call a skater up from Providence due to having a full roster.

The Bruins flew down to Tampa yesterday, ahead of their practice today and a game tomorrow. The team will practice at Raymond James Stadium at 1:00 PM.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: There was one game on the Friday schedule. Jack Bushman has you covered from the Blackhawks side of their 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. It’s five straight losses for Chicago, and the Blue Jackets were led by former Bruin center Charlie Coyle.

TSN Insider Trading: Speaking of them, the Blue Jackets do not want to be sellers. They are 7-1-0 under new coach Rick Bowness. If they are sellers, guess who could be back on the market? Mr. Hat Trick, Charlie Coyle. The Blue Jackets have already taken many calls on the former Bruin and Weymouth native.

I think his value might’ve increased last night, but the Blue Jackets are looking like less of a seller every night.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The standings are tight. Sometimes, coaches or players shy away from looking at them, not in Pittsburgh. They are on a 12-2-2 run since the holiday break, and they sit second in the Metropolitan. Every point matters, and the Penguins know that, referencing the 2022-23 season when the Penguins lost to Chicago in April, fell out of a playoff spot, and Florida took over. Bruins fans remember that one, too, unfortunately.

Sportsnet/32 Thoughts: The Podcast: Elliotte Friedman covers trade rumors, from the Maple Leafs to Artemi Panarin. Toronto could be looking to move players on expiring contracts, notably Bobby McMann and/or Scott Laughton. Brandon Carlo will generate interest, too.

Friedman reported that Artemi Panarin is “going to try and hit a contract home run, even though he’s 34 years old.” Friedman touched on teams that are interested, like the Avalanche, who want Panarin without an extension, or the Kings, who are debating on giving up pieces of their future.

Kevin Weekes (via 𝕏): According to Weekes, 14 teams have checked in on Artemi Panarin. No, the Bruins are not on this list, but about half of the league is.

Sportsnet: The Bruins have Toronto’s first-round pick this year. It’s top-five protected, though. The Maple Leafs have been on a downward spiral, headlined by a 0-5-1 run in their last six games. They sit 25th overall, meaning the Bruins would have the eighth-best odds at the lottery. Can the Maple Leafs bottom out and hold onto their pick?

Sportsnet: Conor Garland, the Scituate native, has seemingly been in trade rumors since the beginning of his contract. Now, an extension (six years, $6 million) kicks in next season, but the Canucks cannot win, and Garland cannot score. Garland’s last goal came on Dec. 16.

Boston Bruins (video via YouTube): The Bruins shared a time-lapse of the ice getting created at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The tent is up, though it will be coming down early with the drop in weather.