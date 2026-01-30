Daily Bean: Bruins Win; NHL History Made; Hughes, Marchand Injured

The Bruins remained in the win column on Thursday night, marking their 11th of the month.

Six goal scorers contributed, with a three-point night coming from two of them. The Bruins also got help from their goalie, but it was a pregame nap that caused a line change, and that line change paid off.

It was a busy day around the NHL. It was a historic night for two teams, the first being the Detroit Red Wings; there is a new leading American points scorer. Also, the Hurricanes were down 4-2, then made history by scoring three times in 99 seconds to earn a regulation win.

The Adams Division made another comeback last night, with two teams donning retro jerseys from their old homes. However, the Atlantic Division is in the present – every time the Bruins do something, the teams racing in the division do the same. Also in the Bean, there are injury updates to two NHL stars. The Devils’ Jack Hughes and Panthers’ Brad Marchand left their games last night with an injury.

There’s some Stadium Series news as well, which is the next game on the Bruins schedule.

TGIF. Here is today’s Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins (32-20-3) took down the Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-9) 6-3 at the TD Garden last night. Six different players scored for the Bruins, and their goalie kicked away 33 saves. The win continued the Bruins’ run at the TD Garden this month; they finished 9-0-0 at home in January, and 11-2-1 overall.

Marco Sturm’s pregame nap was crucial. He woke up and made a line change that worked out, and subsequently lifted two second-liners to three-point nights. Fraser Minten, who had a three-point night, has 16 points in his last 15 games, the third most on the team.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: For the other side of coverage from Thursday’s game, check out the work of Will James. The Flyers readjusted their lineups, and as we know, it did not work. Sean Couturier, who wears the ‘C’ in Philadelphia, was moved from second-line center to fourth-line center. Also, the Flyers lost goaltender Sam Ersson to injury after the second period.

Detroit Hockey Now: Patrick Kane picked up point No. 1,375 last night. That is the most by a US-born player in the NHL. Kane jumped Mike Modano for the top spot. He almost had the record in the first period, but he was offside, and that was called on a coach’s challenge. He followed by assisting another Detroit goal in the second period.

Detroit Red Wings (video via 𝕏): “Make this number harder for the next guy,” Mike Modano said to Kane in a video message. Check out the rest of Modano’s 38-second message to the greatest American scorer.

Carolina Hockey Now: That’s the sound of “Brass Bonanza!” Unfortunately for Utah fans, that sound might haunt them for a while. The Carolina Hurricanes (Whalers?) trailed the Mammoth 4-2 with 2 minutes to play. They then went on to set history. Three goals, 99 seconds, a regulation win. Check it out on Carolina Hockey Now.

Montreal Hockey Now: Hey, the Bruins won and scored six! Up in Montreal, the Canadiens kicked the extra point, and they took down the Colorado Avalanche 7-3 last night. It was a revenge game for the bleu, blanc, et rouge; last time out, Colorado beat them 7-2. Marc Dumont has the highlights and analysis from the Canadiens win.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Nordiques were back in Quebec, kind of. On the other end of that game, welcome back to the Adams Division. The Avalanche broke out their Quebec Nordiques uniforms in Montreal on Thursday.

But, check out Aarif Deen’s work; something’s up in Colorado. The Avalanche are on a skid, and last night’s loss did not answer any questions.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils have been through injury hell this season. Last night, it continued. Jack Hughes went down again; he left the bench in the first period of New Jersey’s win. A significant injury to Hughes would be the third in the past three seasons, and the second this season.

Florida Hockey Now: Also in injury news, Brad Marchand is hurt. The Panthers lost to the Blues, 5-4, last night, and played the third period without No. 63. He missed seven straight games before rejoining the lineup on Saturday. Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have an update; he only said Marchand would be evaluated.

The Panthers lost, the Bruins, Canadiens, and Sabres won. The Bruins are tied with the Canadiens and Sabres at 67 points, and the Panthers are eight points back.

NHL.com: I am no weatherman, but Florida is looking cold this weekend. It is shocking to pack a jacket for Florida, but here we are. However, the cold is a great benefit to those building the rink at Raymond James Stadium. They have a tent up, but they might not need to wait until the day of to remove it.

NHL.com: Also, while we are on the topic, there’s more Stadium Series news. We knew that the 2027 game would be at Jerry’s World, AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. Now, we know that the Vegas Golden Knights will venture to Texas for the game.