Bruins Issue Injury Update on Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha

In each of the past two games, the Bruins have lost their first-line center to injury.

Marco Sturm issued an update on the two top-six forwards after the Bruins’ practice in Brighton on Friday morning.

“Both are not traveling,” Sturm said. “So that means most likely, they are out [Sunday.] We’ll see after that game. Still day-to-day, but yeah, it doesn’t look good for the next game, that’s for sure.”

Elias Lindholm left the Bruins’ game early on Tuesday; he played 12 shifts for 11:03. He suffered an upper-body injury. He spent Thursday undergoing evaluations with the Bruins’ team doctors and trainers.

Pavel Zacha left Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury. He also skated in 12 shifts, logging 10:46 of ice time and scoring a goal.

“[Lindholm] was with our doctors this afternoon,” Sturm said after the Bruins 6-3 win on Thursday. “I didn’t get the result yet. So, I’m going to have an update tomorrow, and hopefully a little more on [Zacha].”

Both Lindholm (Sweden) and Zacha (Czechia) are on their nation’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Do the injuries impact their chances of going to Milan?

“As of right now, I heard not,” Sturm added when asked. “But again, we just have to follow up, day by day. Players are in contact with their federation; we’re kind of out of it. As of right now, they all plan to go, but it could change.”

Zacha has 37 points (15-22–37) on the season, with 15 (5-10–15) of them coming on the power play. He plays on both the power play and the penalty kill.

Lindholm also has 37 points (11-26–37), and he has 17 points (6-11–17) on the power play.

The Bruins recalled Matt Poitras ahead of their game on Thursday. He is expected to travel with the team to Florida for the outdoor game.

Sturm also added that the Bruins cannot call someone up from Providence due to roster constraints. The Bruins would need to place one of the forwards on the injured reserve to create roster space.

With that, Marat Khusnutdinov will likely slide back to center.

“It’s also tricky with the roster spot, and all that kind of stuff,” Sturm said after practice. “I probably, most likely, [will] move [Khusnutdinov] there in the middle, because he’s done a good job.”

Sturm, who is taking the injuries day by day, added that their status could change tomorrow, and that could mean a Providence player gets the call.

The Bruins (32-20-3) travel to Tampa for the 2026 NHL Stadium Series. The Lightning (34-14-4) will host them Sunday at 6:30 PM at Raymond James Stadium.