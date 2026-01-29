Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday; Trade Talk Heating Up, Panarin Scratched, Kadri Open

The Boston Bruins are on tonight, and it will be their last home game until February 26. The Bruins are 8-0-0 at home in January, and 20-8-1 at the TD Garden this season.

Their opponents carry a 12-10-4 road record, but have not been strong as of late. The Flyers have won two of their last 11 games, but those wins came on the road against Vegas and Colorado. The Flyers also played last night; they lost in Columbus 5-3.

Around the league, trade talks have heated up. The Rangers are moving forward with moving their star, and on Wednesday, the first domino fell. Although his time in New York is coming to a close, there is a team out in California with early mutual interest. The Flames have also looked at moving some pieces; teams are interested in a few of their players. Not in trade news, but he was traded last year; Charlie Coyle was celebrated for skating in 1,000 NHL games.

Also, the Red Wings signed a 34-year-old to a three-year extension, and can the Senators make a push for the playoffs?

Happy Thursday, it is a Bruins gameday. Here is today’s Daily Bean.

The Boston Bruins (31-20-3) are hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-9) at 7:00 PM tonight. It is the Bruins’ last home game of the month, and also their last until after the Olympic break. The Bruins are undefeated on home ice in January, and the Flyers have two wins in their previous 10 games.

The Bruins will do so with Matt Poitras; the team announced his recall on Thursday morning. In 39 games with Providence, he has 24 points (8-16–24). Poitras has skated in 66 games with the Boston Bruins, if he suits up for tonight’s game, it will be his first of the season.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

The NHL roster freeze goes into effect on February 4 at 3:00 PM ET. The freeze is over on February 22 at 11:59 PM, and the Trade Deadline is on March 6.

The Fourth Period: The rumors are swirling. Nazem Kadri is open to a move out of Calgary; he is not the only Flames player teams are targeting. The Stars, Canadiens, Avalanche, and Wild have “kicked the tires” before, and are likely still interested in him. That is not all that Dallas is interested in; the Stars and the Lightning are interested in Blake Coleman.

Also, worth noting. In the “Here and There” section, Pagnotta asks if the Bruins have yet to shift their focus to defenseman Justin Faulk. He is a right-handed defenseman and is 33 years old with another year ($6.5 million) on his contract. With the Blues this season, Faulk has 25 points (11-14–25) and ranks second on the team in blocked shots (95).

Forever Blueshirts: That’s it, it’s likely over for Artemi Panarin on Broadway. The Rangers held him out of the lineup for “roster management purposes,” aka, protecting their asset. An additional report added that Panarin will not play in any of the Rangers’ games ahead of the Olympic break. Also, the Rangers granted Panarin’s representation permission to speak to teams about a contract extension.

It’s looking likely that his last game with the Rangers was on Monday night against the Bruins.

San Jose Hockey Now: One team that is interested in Panarin is the San Jose Sharks. Sheng Peng reported the Rangers’ star would also be willing to sign an extension with the Sharks. Although the Rangers pulled him from the lineup yesterday, no trade is imminent, and there will be a lot of bidders for the “Breadman.”

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings extended 34-year-old defenseman Ben Chiarot on Tuesday. He signed a three-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3.85 million. The lefty defenseman has skated in 777 career games and has served as a mentor and a veteran presence in the Red Wings’ locker room.

Philly Hockey Now: If you want a pre-scout of tonight’s opponent, here is how they did last night. Will James dives into the Travis Konecny hat trick and Dan Vladar’s stellar performance in net, but the defense struggled, and the Flyers lost to Columbus 5-3.

TSN (video): Okay, the momentum around the Senators has swung. Now the question is, “Do you believe that the Sens could make a run?” They just beat Colorado 7-1, and followed that with a 5-2 win against the Golden Knights. TSN’s Frankie Corrado says it’s all in their control, and they would have to go on a run in order to make the playoffs (.620-.650 points percentage for the rest of the season).

The Senators are eight points behind the Bruins for the second wild-card.

Columbus Blue Jackets (video via 𝕏): The Blue Jackets celebrated Charlie Coyle’s 1,000th career game on Tuesday night. They honored him with a pregame ceremony, as well as a 2:21 video, which featured plenty of his Bruins teammates.