Bruins Game 55: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Flyers
The Boston Bruins (31-20-3) play host to the Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-9) on Thursday night. It is the first of three regular-season matchups between these two teams, and the first time these two teams will meet since the preseason.
The Bruins have been hot; conversely, the Flyers have not been. The black and gold enter this game with an undefeated home record in January and with wins in 11 of their last 14. The Flyers, however, have two wins in their last 11 games, though they came against Vegas and Colorado.
In a tight Eastern Conference, the Bruins (65 points) sit in the second wild-card spot, the Flyers (57 points) sit two spots behind the B’s.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins held a morning skate at the TD Garden on Thursday at 10:30 AM.
Elias Lindholm did not join the black and gold for the skate. He left Tuesday’s game early with a lower-body injury.
“As of right now, day-to-day, so hopefully not too long,” Sturm said about Lindholm. “He just had treatments yesterday. Today, he’s going to be with the doctors. So, hopefully we are going to know more tonight.”
Fraser Minten will move up to the first line and play with Pastrnak and Geekie on his wings. Minten skated on the top line after Lindholm left Tuesday’s game.
“He showed it before, [Minten] is an easy one for me,” Sturm said about Minten’s chemistry on the first line. “Nothing really should change in his game just because he’s playing with two really good players.”
Poitras has 24 points (8-16–24) with Providence this season, including six points in his last 10 games. He has skated in 66 games with the NHL side in his career, with six goals and 20 assists.
“I think just simplifying my game and trying to play fast and moving my feet,” Poitras said about the adjustments to his game. “I feel like when I simplify my game, the other stuff kind of just takes care of itself.”
“He’s got to be himself, I don’t need to see anything special out of him,” Sturm said about Poitras. “I want to see him go up and down, and play really good defensively.”
“He was a guy I really trust. Especially in the middle, so I’m not really worried about that. That’s why there was not really a hesitation to call him up.”
The Bruins announced Matt Poitras’ recall on Thursday morning. He will skate as the third-line center against Philadelphia, playing in between Mikey Eyssimont and Marat Khusnutdinov.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Morgan Geekie – Fraser Minten – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont – Matt Poitras – Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei
Source: Belle Fraser (Boston Bruins)
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (21-12-2, 2.86 GAA, .903 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm
Expected Flyers Lines
Forwards
Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak – Nikita Grebenkin
Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom – Lane Pederson – Garnet Hathaway
Defensemen
Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler – Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae – Noah Juulsen
Source: Last night
Starting Goalie
Samuel Ersson (8-9-5, 3.39 GAA, .860 SV%)
Source: Expected (Dan Vladar played last night)
Special Teams
After going zero-for-four on Tuesday, the Bruins’ power play (26.9%) ranks fourth in the NHL. They have scored 12 goals on 35 attempts in January, which is the second-best in the league. The Bruins’ penalty kill (77.8%) has moved down a spot to 22nd; they went three-for-four against the Predators.
Philadelphia’s power play (15.1%) is dead last in the NHL. Since the New Year, they have scored six goals on 45 attempts, and they have also conceded three shorthanded goals. Their penalty kill (78.4%) ranks 20th. This month, in 13 games, they have allowed 14 power play goals, but they have scored three shorthanded goals themselves.
Season Series
Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins
Saturday, February 28: Bruins @ Flyers
Sunday, April 5: Flyers @ Bruins
Upcoming Schedule
Sunday, February 1: Bruins @ Lightning, 6:30 PM
Wednesday, February 4: Bruins @ Panthers, 7:00 PM
Olympic Break, February 6-24
Thursday, February 26: Blue Jackets @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 28: Bruins @ Flyers, 3:00 PM
Thursday, March 3: Penguins @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
How To Watch
7:00 PM
TV: NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rick W Murray
January 29, 2026 at 1:35 pm
Two very similars teams fundamentally I don’t see much difference. Only difference is the Flyers played other night. I actually was going with the flyers. But it could go either way.
Sr
January 29, 2026 at 3:11 pm
Hopefully Poitras plays well and improves his trade stock!