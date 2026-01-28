Daily Bean: Bruins Win; New York-New Jersey Trade, Atlantic Division Remains Tight

The Boston Bruins (31-20-3) got right back into the win column on Tuesday night and are a perfect 8-0-0 at home in January.

Jeremy Swayman recorded 28 saves, Morgan Geekie scored his fifth goal in five games, and David Pastrnak scored his 13th overtime winner. It was also a big day for Hampus Lindholm, and he had the game’s first goal.

Around the league, the Islanders made another trade with a nearby rival. This one brings in a forward, giving him a change of scenery to bolster the Islanders’ playoff run. The Atlantic Division remains tight, and although the Mammoth checked in to help out, the Bruins are tied with two other teams at 65 points.

Meanwhile, the NHL handed a suspension to a Penguins first-line forward, the Avalanche extended a right-handed defenseman, and the Canucks shut down one of their goaltenders.

Quickly pivoting from hockey for a second. Somehow, Bill Belichick will not be named a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Back to hockey, here is today’s Daily Bean. Happy Wednesday; the Bruins are off today. They will return with a morning skate tomorrow.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins picked up a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators (24-23-5) last night. David Pastrnak scored the game winner, and he extended his point streak to eight games (3-11–14). The Bruins’ penalty kill went three-for-four, and they fought off a late Predators push in the third period.

It took more than just the players on the ice; the Bruins had some off-the-ice assists on a long day of travel. The Bruins’ skills coach, the chefs, and their head trainer all significantly chipped in to make the day easier and the win possible for the black and gold.

Also, I mentioned that it was a big day for Hampus Lindholm. Although it is unfortunate that he had to spend a chunk of it on a bus, he was named to the Swedish Olympic team. He will represent his country for the first time since the 2018 IIHF World Championships.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils traded forward Ondrej Palat to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night, as well as a third and a sixth-round pick. The return is forward Maxim Tsyplakov. The Islanders are taking on Palat’s full salary cap hit ($6 million). James Nichols has the trade breakdown and the Devils and Islanders grades.

For New York, it is the second trade in as many days. On Monday, they acquired Carson Soucy from the Rangers. This time, they ventured slightly further to Newark, NJ, for their next addition.

Montreal Hockey Now: Another Atlantic Division rival picked up an overtime win last night. The Canadiens defeated the Golden Knights, also winning 3-2, and received the overtime winning goal from Jake Evans. For Montreal, it looked like Saturday in Boston; a lead vanishes in the third period – but instead of the Bruins closing it in regulation, Montreal did so in overtime.

The Bruins (54 GP), Canadiens (53 GP), and Sabres (52 GP) are all at 65 points. The Panthers are now six points behind, but they have two games in hand on the Bruins.

Florida Hockey Now: Well, it was a big day in Florida. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov skated in a post-practice workout. Barkov suffered a torn ACL and MCL at training camp in September. Barkov skated in a group with other injured Panthers, including former Bruin Tomas Nosek.

The Panthers lost to Utah on Tuesday night. The Mammoth were lifted by former Panthers goalie Vitek Vanecek, who made 25 saves in the 4-3 win.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been suspended for three games. Rust took a stick up high on the Canucks’ Brock Boeser (video). The Canucks placed Boeser on the injured reserve, and the Penguins are without a first-line forward for their next few games.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche extended Sam Malinski on Tuesday. The 27-year-old righty-defenseman signed a four-year deal with a cap hit of $4.75 million. Malinski has 24 points (3-21–24) in 50 games this season, and has 49 points in 149 career games.

Sportsnet: On Tuesday afternoon, Canucks GM Patrick Allvin announced that goaltender Thatcho Demko’s season is over. Hip surgery will keep the Boston College alum away from the Canucks for the rest of the year. He has an 8-10-1 record with a 2.90 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.