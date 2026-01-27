Daily Bean: Bruins Lose, Another Gameday; Trade Talk, Nylander Fined

The Bruins lost in overtime on Monday, but can get right with another game on Tuesday night.

The black and gold are now 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, and lost to the Rangers 4-3, marking the team’s third loss after regulation. The Bruins have 63 points, tying them with Buffalo and Montreal in the Atlantic Division – the Bruins are behind them in the rankings due to having more games played.

Also, in league news, the two New York teams completed a rare trade with each other after the game. The newest Islander will waste no time as they have two games against his old team this week. The Minnesota Wild are looking to improve, but it might cost them their 23-year-old goaltender. As they are in sell-mode, the Canucks granted a player’s agent permission to facilitate a trade.

A Penguins first-liner will have a meeting with the NHL Player Safety department, and a Maple Leafs star was hit with a $5,000 fine.

Happy Tuesday, the Bruins are back home tonight; here is today’s Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins (30-20-3) lost last night, 4-3 in overtime, to the New York Rangers. The Bruins played without defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Elias Lindholm scored twice, and Morgan Geekie found the back of the net for the fourth time in as many games. Ultimately, Matthew Robertson won it in overtime for the Rangers.

David Pastrnak hit 900 points with three assists on Monday. However, the Bruins could not hold onto their lead late in the third period. After the game, Marco Sturm talked about the Bruins playing the Rangers’ game, especially in the final 20 minutes.

The Bruins are back at it on Tuesday night, however, with a contest against the Nashville Predators (24-23-4). The Predators come into this game 11 points behind the Bruins and sitting in the fifth-place spot in the Central Division. They are 5-5-0 in their last 10, and 10-11-2 on the road. The Predators arrived in Boston a few days ago to get ahead of the snowstorm.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Forever Blueshirts: For the other side of coverage from Thursday’s game, check out Jim Cerny’s takeaways from the Rangers’ 4-3 win. Jonathan Quick registered an assist on the goal and picked up his first win since Nov. 7.

Forever Blueshirts: Sticking here for some more news. The Rangers traded defenseman Carson Soucy down the Long Island Expressway for a third-round pick. Soucy, 31, is on an expiring contract with a $3.25 million cap hit. He has three goals and eight points this year and ranked third on the Rangers with 66 blocked shots.

It is the first trade between the Rangers and Islanders since May 2010. These two teams have a home-and-home starting on Wednesday.

The Athletic ($): This one is interesting. Michael Russo wrote about Marc-Andre Fleury, and the off-chance we see him unretire. There are a few reasons why he will likely stay retired, but one of them is that Fleury has been involved with the Wild’s front office this season, although he does not have a title.

Another note from this story is that the Minnesota Wild could move goalie Jesper Wallstedt. Elliotte Friedman took it even further on Monday’s episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, saying, “I think that Minnesota might’ve tried that once already.” The Wild are in the market for a first-line center, and it might be their 23-year-old goaltender (12-5-4, 2.66, .914) that goes.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: During Pittsburgh’s 3-2 win in Vancouver, Bryan Rust hit Brock Boeser up high. For the hit, Rust will have a hearing with the NHL Player Safety Department. The date of the meeting was not announced, but Rust will either serve a suspension or pay a fine if he is disciplined. Rust has been skating on the first line this season and has 39 points in 47 games (18-21–39).

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks and 27-year-old defenseman Mario Ferraro are working on a contract extension. The Sharks wanted to bring the defenseman back on a short-term contract, but a two-year deal was rejected. The LHD has spent his entire career in San Jose, and would like to remain there under a contract with a longer term.

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks are shopping forward Evander Kane. Now, the Canucks have given his agent, Dan Milstein, permission to help facilitate a trade. Vancouver traded for Kane over the summer. They have since shipped off Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood, and have entered a selling period.

Toronto Hockey Now: I mentioned William Nylander flipping the bird to the camera yesterday. Well, the NHL cracked down and slapped his wrist with a $5,000 fine.

Interesting decision, but playing in Toronto puts you in the spotlight. As would a playoff game in Montreal, which is why Andrew Ference was fined for $2,500 in 2011.