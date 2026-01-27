Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Added to Sweden Olympic Roster

There is another Bruin going to Milan.

On Tuesday morning, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced that Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been added to the 2026 Olympic roster.

Lindholm has three goals and 13 assists in 39 games played with the Bruins this season.

His 68 blocked shots are the fourth most on the team. He averages 22:04 of ice time per game and has played on both the power play (avg. 1:35 per game) and penalty kill (avg. 2:56 per game) this season.

Lindholm represented Sweden most recently at the 2018 IIHF World Championships; he had six assists in 10 games. He was named to the Tre Kronor at the 2013 World Junior Championships, but did not play due to a concussion. He also played at the 2012 U18 Championships.

Lindholm was added to replace Niklas Kronwall at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey; he did not appear in a game. He suffered an injury in November 2024, which kept him out of contention for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off.

He will replace an injured Jonas Brodin. Brodin, who plays for the Wild, is having surgery on a lower-body injury and is set to miss 6-8 weeks, he has not played since Jan. 12.

Also joining Lindholm in Sweden is former Bruin Marcus Johansson. The Minnesota Wild forward has 34 points in 48 games this season, and has been playing on a one-year contract worth $800,000.

Furthermore, Johansson is replacing Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson.

Hampus Lindholm now joins seven Bruins already named to Milan. Elias Lindholm will also be representing Sweden. Henri Jokiharju is playing for Team Finland. Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will represent the United States, and David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha were named to Team Czechia over the summer. Also, Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis will be playing for Latvia.

The Bruins have four more games before the break and will close out this stretch of the season on the road in Florida. The Bruins fly down for a Stadium Series game in Tampa, then travel to Sunrise for a game against the Panthers on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

The league will enter a roster freeze on Feb. 4 at 3:00 PM ET. The freeze will lift on Feb. 22, at 11:59 PM ET. The men’s Olympic tournament starts on Feb. 11.