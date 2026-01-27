Bruins Game 54: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins (30-20-3) have a short turnaround after their game on Monday. The team traveled home and will host the Nashville Predators (24-23-4) at the TD Garden at 7:00 PM.

The Bruins have won their last seven games at home, and they are 19-8-1 this year in Boston. The Bruins have also won 10 of their last 13, and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

The Predators are 10-11-2 on the road, and are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. They are a strong 14-3-4 when in one-goal games. The Predators have 52 points, which is good for fifth place in a stacked Central Division.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate. Marco Sturm will meet with the media just before 6:00 PM to announce any lineup changes.

They also played last night without Nikita Zadorov. He left the second period of Saturday’s game after an awkward fall but played in the remainder of the game.

David Pastrnak recorded his 900th point last night (412-488–900), and did so in 804 games. His three assists on Monday bring his active point streak to seven games (2-10–12).

Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves last night; the expectation is that Jeremy Swayman will start tonight.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Henri Jokiharju – Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (20-12-2, 2.89 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Expected (Korpisalo played last night)

Expected Predators Lines

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting – Erik Haula – Steven Stamkos

Cole Smith – Michael McCarron – Jonathan Marchessault

Matthew Wood – Tyson Jost – Ozzy Wiesblatt

Defensemen

Brady Skjei – Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby – Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg – Justin Barron

Source: Max Herz, 102.5 The Game

Starting Goalie

Juuse Saros (20-17-3, 3.04 GAA, .895 SV%)

Source: Unconfirmed

Special Teams

The Bruins’ power play (27.5%) ranks third in the NHL. They have clicked at a 37.5% rate since the New Year, which ranks best in the league. Their penalty kill, however, ranks 21st at 77.8%. Their shorthanded unit ranks 29th (67.6%) since Jan. 1.

The Predators’ power play (20.9%) ranks 15th in the NHL, and their penalty kill (80.3%) ranks 11th.

Season Series

Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins

Thursday, March 5: Bruins @ Predators

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 1: Bruins @ Lightning, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, February 4: Bruins @ Panthers, 7:00 PM

Olympic Break, February 6-24

Thursday, February 26: Blue Jackets @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 28: Bruins @ Flyers

How To Watch

7:00 PM

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub