Boston Bruins
Bruins Game 54: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Predators
The Boston Bruins (30-20-3) have a short turnaround after their game on Monday. The team traveled home and will host the Nashville Predators (24-23-4) at the TD Garden at 7:00 PM.
The Bruins have won their last seven games at home, and they are 19-8-1 this year in Boston. The Bruins have also won 10 of their last 13, and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.
The Predators are 10-11-2 on the road, and are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. They are a strong 14-3-4 when in one-goal games. The Predators have 52 points, which is good for fifth place in a stacked Central Division.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate. Marco Sturm will meet with the media just before 6:00 PM to announce any lineup changes.
They also played last night without Nikita Zadorov. He left the second period of Saturday’s game after an awkward fall but played in the remainder of the game.
David Pastrnak recorded his 900th point last night (412-488–900), and did so in 804 games. His three assists on Monday bring his active point streak to seven games (2-10–12).
Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves last night; the expectation is that Jeremy Swayman will start tonight.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Henri Jokiharju – Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei
Source: Last game
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (20-12-2, 2.89 GAA, .903 SV%)
Source: Expected (Korpisalo played last night)
Expected Predators Lines
Forwards
Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting – Erik Haula – Steven Stamkos
Cole Smith – Michael McCarron – Jonathan Marchessault
Matthew Wood – Tyson Jost – Ozzy Wiesblatt
Defensemen
Brady Skjei – Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby – Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg – Justin Barron
Source: Max Herz, 102.5 The Game
Starting Goalie
Juuse Saros (20-17-3, 3.04 GAA, .895 SV%)
Source: Unconfirmed
Special Teams
The Bruins’ power play (27.5%) ranks third in the NHL. They have clicked at a 37.5% rate since the New Year, which ranks best in the league. Their penalty kill, however, ranks 21st at 77.8%. Their shorthanded unit ranks 29th (67.6%) since Jan. 1.
The Predators’ power play (20.9%) ranks 15th in the NHL, and their penalty kill (80.3%) ranks 11th.
Season Series
Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins
Thursday, March 5: Bruins @ Predators
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Sunday, February 1: Bruins @ Lightning, 6:30 PM
Wednesday, February 4: Bruins @ Panthers, 7:00 PM
Olympic Break, February 6-24
Thursday, February 26: Blue Jackets @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 28: Bruins @ Flyers
How To Watch
7:00 PM
TV: NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub