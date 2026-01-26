Bruins Prospect Notebook: Three Hobey Baker Nominees; P-Bruins Sweep

Three Bruins prospects were nominated for the Hobey Baker Award last week; they then produced on the scoresheet during their weekend games.

The two minor league affiliates were also in action this weekend; both teams had a three-in-three. The P-Bruins completed a sweep, and the Maine Mariners won the weekend, taking two of three games.

NCAA

Forwards

Andre Gasseau, Boston College: GP: 9, G: 3, A: 6, Pts: 9; +/-: -2, PIM: 4

Gasseau suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup from early November until January 16. The BC captain is in his senior year and centered the second line this weekend. While on the second line, he notched a goal and an assist.

James Hagens, Boston College: GP: 20, G: 11, A: 12, Pts: 23; +/-: +3, PIM: 8

Hagens was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award last week. Then, he tallied a goal and an assist against New Hampshire on Friday night. The Bruins’ seventh-overall pick is producing at a 1.15 point-per-game pace this season. He has played both center and left wing for the Eagles, and played center for Team USA at the World Juniors.

Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota: GP: 25, G: 4, A: 10, Pts: 14; +/-: +9, PIM: 12

Hendrickson has not recorded a point in his last six games with the Golden Gophers. His plus/minus has dipped in that span, but the sophomore still leads Minnesota in that category. He has already passed the 12-point mark he posted during his freshman year.

Oskar Jellvik, Boston College: GP: 3, G: 0, A: 1, Pts: 1; +/-: -2, PIM: 0

Jellvik has been out of the lineup since November 8 with an injury. The BC senior also missed the Bruins’ Development Camp with an injury.

Dean Letourneau, Boston College: GP: 22, G: 13, A: 10, Pts: 23; +/-: +11, PIM: 20

Letourneau has emerged as a threat; the 6’7” forward is tied for the points lead at Boston College. He had a four-point (1-3–4) night against New Hampshire on Friday night. The 2024 first-round pick is averaging 1.05 points per game. Like his teammate James Hagens, he was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award last week.

Will Moore, Boston College: GP: 22, G: 4, A: 5, Pts: 9; +/-: -4, PIM: 0

In his rookie season at Boston College, Moore has skated in every single game. As of late, he has rotated around the bottom-six. He spent a lot of time as the Eagles’ third-line center this season.

Jonathan Morello, Boston University: GP: 25, G: 5, A: 6, Pts: 11; +/-: +9, PIM: 12

In his freshman year at BU, Morello has two shorthanded goals for the Terriers this year. He has been shooting at a 15.6% rate, which is fourth on the team. Since the holiday break, he has three points (2-1–3).

Casper Nässén, Miami (OH): GP: 24, G: 5, A: 11, Pts: 16; +/-: -3, PIM: 6

Nässén, a sophomore, is tied for fifth on the Redhawks for points. In 24 games this season, he surpassed his point total from last season (10), and did so on November 29. Nässén recorded two assists over the weekend against Omaha.

Nässén and the Redhawks take on St. Cloud State for a weekend series starting Friday night at 8:00 PM ET.

Chris Pelosi, Quinnipiac: GP: 26, G: 14, A: 12, Pts: 26; +/-: +8, PIM: 10

Pelosi, who represented the US Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup, is second on the Bobcats in points. The sophomore from Sewell, NJ, has scored five goals on the power play. He scored a goal against UConn on Saturday, although the Bobcats lost 4-2.

Quinnipiac travels to New York for two games in the upcoming week. Friday night, they are in Canton (St. Lawrence). Then, they travel to Potsdam for a Saturday night game against Clarkson.

Cole Spicer, Western Michigan: GP: 4, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +3, PIM: 2

Spicer has played in four games for the defending National Champions after transferring in the summer. However, he has not played since December 6.

The Broncos host Omaha for a weekend series; the first game is Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Ryan Walsh, Cornell: GP: 19, G: 6, A: 13, Pts: 19; +/-: +3, PIM: 4

The Cornell captain was the third Bruins’ prospect nominated for the Hobey Baker last week. Walsh ranks second on the Big Red for points, but his 13 assists lead the team. He also represented the US Collegiate Selects with Chris Pelosi. Since the New Year, he has seven points (3-4–7) and added an assist against Harvard on Saturday.

Walsh and his Big Red are on the road this upcoming weekend, with a game in New Haven (Yale), then Providence (Brown).

Will Zellers, North Dakota: GP: 25, G: 13, A: 8, Pts: 21; +/-: +2, PIM: 12

Zellers led Team USA in points at the World Junior Championships. His 13 goals rank him third at North Dakota, and his 81 shots are the most on the Fighting Hawks’ roster. Four of his goals are game-winning goals, and six of them have come on the power play.

The Fighting Hawks are off this weekend; they will face Minnesota-Duluth on February 6.

Defensemen

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac: GP: 26, G: 4, A: 10, Pts: 14; +/-: +28, PIM: 16

Groenewold’s plus-28 rating is the highest in college hockey. The Vermont native has equaled his goal output from his freshman year (4) and has surpassed his first-year point total (12). He scored a goal for the Bobcats on Friday night against Sacred Heart.

Kristian Kostadinski, Boston College: GP: 20, G: 0, A: 2, Pts: 2; +/-: +4, PIM: 10

In his first year at BC, Kostadinski has recorded two assists in 20 games. He has averaged 11:11 ice time per game. He had an assist on Friday night against New Hampshire for his second of the season.

Mason Langenbrunner, Harvard: GP: 19, G: 1, A: 8, Pts: 9; +/-: -2, PIM: 12

The Harvard assistant captain has recorded nine points on the season. He is one point away from tying a career high. Langenbrunner did not record a point over Harvard’s two games over the past weekend, but had an assist on Wednesday night against Union.

Harvard plays RPI on Friday night at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Goaltenders

Phillip Svedebäck, Providence: GP: 17, Record: 8-6-2; GAA: 2.32, SV%: .918

Svedebäck suffered an injury and has not played in a game since January 3. His .918 save percentage is a career high. However, since his injury, the Friars have posted a 6-0-0 record.

Providence plays at Maine on Saturday; however, Svedebäck will be out for “some time.”

The Boston College Eagles, with six Bruins prospects, face off against the Boston University Terriers on Friday. BU only has one Bruins prospect, Jonathan Morello. The game comes from Agganis Arena at 7:00 PM on January 30.

EUROPE

Forwards

Kirill Yemelyanov, Loko Yaroslavl (RUS-MHL): GP: 38, G: 20, A: 17, Pts: 37; +/-: +23, PIM: 38

Yemelyanov, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick over the summer, has clicked for just under a point-per-game in the Russian junior league. His 20 goals rank second on his team, and his 37 points rank fourth.

Yemelyanov and Loko Yaroslavl play on Tuesday at 11:00 AM ET. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

Defensemen

Vashek Blanár, HV71 U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 21, G: 4, A: 9, Pts: 13; +/-: -2, PIM: 22

Blanár was with the Czechia U20 team for the World Junior Championships as an extra defenseman. Although he did not skate in any games, he remains eligible for next year’s games. Blanár will play for Greg Carvel at UMass in the fall.

He recorded a goal and a power play assist this past weekend. Blanár and HV71 U20 play Linköping HC U20 on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET.

Liam Pettersson, Växjö U20 (SWE-Nationell): GP: 12, G: 3, A: 2, Pts: 5; +/-: -2, PIM: 8

Pettersson was injured and missed a decent amount of games at the beginning of the season. However, the Bruins’ second-round pick notched his third goal of the season this past weekend.

Växjö U20 travels for a Saturday game against Södertälje SK U20; the game is at 10:00 AM ET.

USHL/CHL

Forwards

Cole Chandler, Shawinigan (QMJHL): GP: 43, G: 15, A: 24, Pts: 39; +/-: +13, PIM: 37

Chandler, the Bruins’ fifth-round pick at the previous draft, has set a new career-high with 39 points, and he has done so in 43 games. Chandler had a four-point game on Sunday, including a hat-trick against Rimouski.

The Cataractes visit the Drummondville Voltiguers on Thursday night.

Cooper Simpson, Youngstown (USHL): GP: 40, G: 23, A: 30, Pts: 53; +/-: +4, PIM: 62

Simpson is second in the USHL for scoring this season. Since the New Year, he has scored 10 goals and tallied 14 points, including two on Friday against the USA NTDP U18 team. Simpson is committed to North Dakota for the upcoming season.

Simpson and the Youngstown Phantoms will play the NTDP on Thursday from the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, MI.

AHL/ECHL

Forwards

Dalton Bancroft, Providence Bruins: GP: 23, G: 1, A: 1, Pts: 2; +/-: Even, PIM: 18

Bancroft transitioned from the NCAA to Providence last season and joined the team for their playoff run. However, this AHL season has been quiet for the 24-year-old rookie.

Riley Duran, Providence Bruins: GP: 39, G: 1, A: 7, Pts: 8; +/-: +4, PIM: 10

Duran, who played in games No. 81 and 82 for the Boston Bruins last season, has skated in all 39 games for the Providence Bruins this season.

Brett Harrison, Providence Bruins: GP: 32, G: 5, A: 7, Pts: 12; +/-: +8, PIM: 4

Harrison started the season with five points in five games. He has one power play goal and two game-winning goals for the P-Bruins this season.

Dans Ločmelis, Providence Bruins: GP: 39, G: 14, A: 12, Pts: 26; +/-: +12, PIM: 6

Ločmelis will be heading to the Olympics in Milan as a member of Team Latvia. Four of his 14 goals have come on the power play, and four of his goals have been game-winners.

Fabian Lysell, Providence Bruins: GP: 35, G: 14, A: 20, Pts: 34; +/-: +13, PIM: 24

Lysell is in the last year of his entry-level contract. He has been clicking at just under a point-per-game (0.97) and is carrying a 21.2% shot percentage.

Matt Poitras, Providence Bruins: GP: 39, G: 8, A: 16, Pts: 24; +/-: -4, PIM: 33

Poitras is also in the last year of his entry-level contract. The Bruins’ second-round pick has not played in an NHL game since March 6, 2025. Five of his goals are on the power play; however, he is shooting at a 9.3% rate.

Defensemen

Frédéric Brunet, Providence Bruins: GP: 39, G: 7, A: 15, Pts: 22; +/-: +12, PIM: 18

Brunet was named to the AHL All-Star Classic on February 11. He will join two other Providence Bruins, as well as the head coach. Brunet has the most points out of the Providence defensemen.

Jackson Edward, Maine Mariners: GP: 8, G: 0, A: 3, Pts: 3; +/-: +1, PIM: 6

Edward has skated in nine games for the Providence Bruins this season; he did not record a point but has a plus-two rating. He had seven points in 31 games with Providence last season.

Ty Gallagher, Providence Bruins: GP: 20, G: 3, A: 4, Pts: 7; +/-: Even, PIM: 4

In four games with the Mariners, Gallagher recorded three points (1-2–3). Additionally, he is in his first season as a pro and playing on an AHL contract.

Loke Johansson, Maine Mariners: GP: 22, G: 1, A: 2, Pts: 3; +/-: +4, PIM: 10

Johansson moved to North America last season and played with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL). He transitioned to an entry-level contract with the Bruins over the summer and has spent time with the AHL and ECHL affiliates. Johansson has skated in 12 games with Providence this season.

Max Wanner, Providence Bruins: GP: 12, G: 0, A: 0, Pts: 0; +/-: +6, PIM: 5

Wanner, who was acquired in the Trent Frederic trade, is in the last year of his entry-level contract. This season, while with Providence, he is a plus-six without recording a point. He has also played three games with the Mariners this season and recorded a goal.

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin, Providence Bruins: GP: 3, Record: 3-0-0; GAA: 1.95, SV%: .931

Cavallin has a 10-3-1 record with the Maine Mariners, coupled with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 SV%. He was called up to Providence when Mike DiPietro suffered an injury, and was later called up again and is still with the team.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins: GP: 14, Record: 10-3-1; GAA: 2.24, SV%: .922

Zajicek, in his rookie year, has posted the league’s fifth-best SV%. He has also posted the seventh-best GAA in the AHL. He is under contract on a one-year entry-level deal.

The Providence Bruins rank first in the Eastern Conference, with a 30-8-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and 61 points. The P-Bruins had a busy weekend; they went 3-0-0-0, with two wins coming after regulation, and a Jordan Harris overtime winner on Sunday. They are back in action on Friday against the Charlotte Checkers (FLA) in North Carolina.

Maine has posted a 18-11-5-2 record, and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference. They played a weekend series against the Trois-Rivieres Lions and went 2-1-0-0. Maine hosts the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.