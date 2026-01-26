Bruins Game 53: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins (30-20-2) beat the snow and are in Manhattan for an Original Six contest against the New York Rangers (21-25-6). The Bruins have won eight of their last nine, and the Rangers have gone 1-7-1 in their last nine.

It is the first night of a back-to-back for the Bruins. After the game, they will travel back to Boston and face Nashville on Tuesday.

The Rangers have struggled in the absence of goalie Igor Shesterkin; they have also been without defenseman Adam Fox in this stretch.

They have also struggled on home ice this season; the Rangers have posted a 5-13-4 home record in their 22 showings. Away from home, the Bruins are 11-12-1.

The Rangers will wear their Centennial throwback jersey as they celebrate their 100th NHL season.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins held a morning skate at 10:30 AM on Monday.

Nikita Zadorov will be a game-time decision, according to Marco Sturm. Zadorov took an awkward fall on Saturday against Montreal, but remained in the game. Henri Jokiharju is available in the situation where Zadorov does not play.

Last time out, the Bruins handled the Rangers by scoring 10 goals.

“It’s a tricky team,” Sturm said about the Rangers. “They’re still a very good hockey team. I know they’ve been on and off this season a little, but we can’t look at their past. We got to have the right mindset today, because they are a good team and we have a job to do.”

“We don’t want to miss a period like we did last game,” Sturm added. “It could cost us sometimes a period, and sometimes games too.”

Besides Zadorov’s gametime status, there will be no lineup changes. Joonas Korpisalo will start in goal for the black and gold.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Source: Last Game

Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (10-8-0, 3.08 GAA, .897 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Rangers Lines

Forwards

JT Miller – Mika Zibanejad – Gabe Perreault

Artemi Panarin – Vincent Trocheck – Alex Lafreniere

Will Cuylle – Noah Laba – Brennan Othmann

Anton Blidh – Sam Carrick – Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen

Vladislav Gavrikov – Braeden Schneider

Carson Soucy – Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson – Scott Morrow

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Jonathan Quick (3-11-12, 3.20 GAA, .885 SV%)

Source: Expected* (No NYR morning skate on Monday)

Special Teams

The Bruins’ power play has guided them all season, and especially in January. Since the New Year, the Bruins have the league’s best power play (38.7%); the Rangers are ranked second at 34.6%.

Boston’s power play (27.6%) now ranks third in the NHL this season. Their penalty kill (77.4%), however, has fallen to 24th.

On the other hand, the Rangers’ power play is tied for ninth (22.8%). The New York penalty kill (79.6%) is led by former interim coach Joe Sacco, and that sits in 15th.

Season Series

Friday, November 28: @ BOS – Rangers win 6-2

Saturday, January 10: @ BOS – Bruins win 10-2

Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 1: Bruins @ Lightning, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, February 4: Bruins @ Panthers, 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 26: Blue Jackets @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

7:00 PM ET

TV: NESN, NHLN (outside of New England)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub