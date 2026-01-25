Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Panarin’s Pricetag, Bussi and Carolina Want Extension

The Boston Bruins rallied for a comeback win and took down their longtime division rival on Saturday night.

Three goal scorers factored in for the black and gold, all coming in the game’s final 40 minutes. The game was won in the final six minutes.

Elsewhere in the National, trade talks have continued as the Olympic break approaches in less than two weeks. However, not every team wants to pay a player to take a month-long vacation. The Rangers, Blues, and Flames are all in trade rumors; those teams are in the seller’s market. One team’s prices are high, though. Also, one team is backpedaling on their trade talks, and due to injuries, might not make a move; therefore, taking one of the biggest names off the trade board.

Also in extension talk, a Bruins prospect has earned an NHL extension after a historic start. Both sides are working on securing the 27-year-old’s services. Additionally, a longtime legend is waiting on a decision from his team as to whether or not he will be extended.

Happy Sunday; the Bruins won, the Patriots are on, and snow is falling. Go Pats, and stay safe and warm. Here’s today’s Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins picked up their 30th win of the season last night (30-20-2) and took down their rival Montreal Canadiens (28-17-7). It was a gutsy effort, and the Bruins rallied after a slow first period. In the third period, the B’s scored two in 12 seconds to take the lead.

Morgan Geekie scored twice, both coming on the power play. Viktor Arvidsson tallied another power play goal; the Bruins only had four power play attempts on Saturday night. Since January 1, the Bruins have the league’s best power play (38.7%), but the 31st-ranked penalty kill (63.6%).

That Bruins’ power play has really been clicking.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: For the other side of coverage from last night, check out Marc Dumont’s work. For the Canadiens, this rivalry game was a showing of questionable goaltending and indiscipline.

Sportsnet Saturday Headlines: Artemi Panarin has been in trade talks recently; the Rangers are not giving him a contract extension. The price starts at a first-rounder, a prospect, and a conditional third-rounder – that’s what the Islanders got for Brock Nelson last year. Panarin controls where he goes; he’s on a no-move clause and an expiring contract. Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Washington are in on Panarin.

Sportsnet Saturday Headlines: Friedman reported that business around the Calgary Flames is “slow” following the Rasmus Andersson trade. He added, “I just think that Anderson is the big one they had to do, and things have just quieted down for a little bit.”

The St. Louis Blues are talking to teams, but the “prices are high,” per Friedman. They are looking at the Andersson trade for their own Justin Faulk.

Friedman added that some teams want to make trades before the break, while others have no interest.

New Jersey Hockey Now: With the injury to Luke Hughes and, conversely, Dougie Hamilton’s jump in play, the Devils are not looking to move the 32-year-old defenseman. Elliotte Friedman doubled down on that during Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines segment on Saturday. He has seven assists, and the Devils are 5-1-0 since he was a healthy scratch.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Evgeni Malkin is back again! After stealing the show on Thursday, saying he wants one more year in Pittsburgh, the ball is in Kyle Dubas’s court. A new contract is not yet on the table, and if Dubas has made a decision, Malkin is not in the know.

Before the season, the two sides wanted to feel out the season and gain a clear understanding over the Olympic break. Malkin has posted 39 points in 35 games; he has not been a point-per-game player since the 2022-23 season.

The Fourth Period: One of the NHL’s best stories this year has been Brandon Bussi. The Providence Bruins standout has emerged as an NHL star. Through 22 games with Carolina, he has a 18-3-1 record with a 2.20 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Now, the 27-year-old goaltender and the Hurricanes are in negotiations on a contract extension, per David Pagnotta.

TSN: The Sabres and Hurricanes completed a minor-league swap on Saturday. The Sabres acquired 31-year-old New Hampshire-native Gavin Bayreuther. Carolina acquired 22-year-old forward Viktor Neuchev.