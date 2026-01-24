Special Teams, Late Surge Lift Bruins Over Canadiens

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (30-20-2) picked up their seventh straight win at the TD Garden by taking their first lead late in the third and beating the Montreal Canadiens (28-17-7) 4-3 on Saturday night.

On a night when the Bruins wore their white road jerseys at home, Morgan Geekie (28) scored twice to pick up his 100th career goal. Viktor Arvidsson (12) and Fraser Minten (13) scored the other two goals. Three of the four Bruins’ goals came on the power play.

Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves, including all nine he faced in the third period, and picked up his 20th win of the season.

It was a slow start for the Bruins.

The Canadiens jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a breakaway goal from Cole Caufield at 6:36.

Jonathan Aspirot and Kirby Dach dropped the gloves for a quick fight, the only one of the night, with five minutes to go in the first period.

However, the goal and fight were all that the first period provided. The Canadiens skated into their locker room with a 1-0 lead and a 7-2 advantage in shots. The Bruins did not connect on their lone power play chance.

The second period started, and the special teams took over.

The Bruins connected first. The second power play unit was on the ice, and Fraser Minten found Viktor Arvidsson on the other end of the crease. Samuel Montembeault stopped Arvidsson’s initial shot, but he couldn’t stop the rebound. Arvidsson’s 12th goal of the season is his third on the power play.

However, Cole Caufield followed up with a goal to regain the Canadiens’ lead; this one, his second of the night, came at a sharp angle.

Then, David Pastrnak wheeled into the offensive zone. He lifted the puck over Noah Dobson’s stick and cut a pass back to Morgan Geekie. Geekie lifted the puck into the wide-open net for his 27th of the season.

On the other hand, Cole Caufield was not done scoring. His third goal of the night was yet again a shot from near the goal line that beat Swayman up high.

All four goals that were scored in the second period came on the power play.

The third period started slowly, but picked up the pace as time went on.

Fraser Minten collected a long feed from Hampus Lindholm and entered the offensive zone. He had a shot get blocked, maintained possession, and spun a backhand towards Montembeault’s cage. The puck beat Montembeault on his blocker side and tied the game for Boston at the 13:55 mark of the third period.

Eight seconds after the goal, the Bruins were on the power play. Pavel Zacha won the ensuing faceoff back to Charlie McAvoy, who played the puck across to Morgan Geekie. Only four seconds into the power play, Morgan Geekie fired a slapshot on frame.

Initially, it looked like Montembeault made the save, but Geekie did not think so. Meanwhile, the puck was in the net, and the Bruins took a lead with 5:57 remaining in the third. The referees quickly confirmed the goal as the Bruins celebrated.

Geekie scored two power-play goals on Saturday, and Viktor Arvidsson scored the Bruins’ third power-play goal.

For the last four minutes, the Bruins did not record a shot on goal. The Canadiens dictated the offense, but Jeremy Swayman stopped all four shots he faced to earn the win.

After their win, the Bruins packed their bags and departed for New York City. They will face off against the New York Rangers (21-25-6) on Monday, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.