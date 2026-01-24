Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Marner Returns to Toronto, Trade Talk

It is a Boston Bruins gameday, and it is a white-out rivalry night at the TD Garden.

The Bruins will take on Montreal for their third matchup of the season, and their only game this weekend. The Bruins have won seven of eight, and have also won six-straight at home. Last time out against Montreal was the Bruins’ last home loss. Also, in Bruins news, two of the Bruins’ prospects at Boston College have continued to steamroll the competition; both are nominated for the Hobey Baker.

Elsewhere in league news, the Maple Leafs fans serenaded one of their former players in his return to Scotiabank Centre. However, it did not go too well for the Maple Leafs as they lost by three. There are indeed more trade talks, with two Central Division teams vying for a 34-year-old forward. Also, a 22-year-old center could be on the market, as long as the Kraken can improve by making the move.

Also, outdoor game updates, both from the freezing cold and the tropical heat.

Happy Saturday! Stay warm. Here’s today’s Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins (29-20-2) are on home ice again tonight. It will be another showcase of one of the game’s greatest rivalries as the Montreal Canadiens (28-16-7) are in town. Boston will don their road white sweaters, and the Canadiens will wear their home reds.

A significant improvement for the Bruins this season has come on the power play. Last year, the black and gold ranked No. 29. Currently, they are No. 5. The coaching change helped, but it was the power play specialist that the Bruins brought in as an assistant coach who has helped make an impactful difference.

Also, in Bruins prospect news, James Hagens and Dean Letourneau continued to light it up for Boston College. Letourneau had two goals and an assist. Hagens had a goal and picked up an assist on one of Letourneau’s goals. Both Bruins’ first-round picks have 23 points and lead the Eagles.

Hagens and Letourneau (as well as Cornell’s Ryan Walsh) were named as Hobey Baker Finalists this week.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: Mitchell Marner returned to Toronto on Friday night. Greeted by boos, which got even louder as he touched the puck, Marner’s return to Toronto went “fine.” The Toronto crowd even offered cheers as Marner skated off the ice at the end of his shift. Although the night was filled with boos, Marner’s tribute video (via 𝕏) was met with a series of cheers from the Toronto crowd.

As Brad Marchand said, “It’s unfortunate that the fans ran Marner out of town.”

Vegas Hockey Now: For the recap of the Marner return to Toronto, check out Hannah Kirkell’s game recap. Marner did not record any points, but the Golden Knights picked up the 6-3 victory at the Scotiabank Centre.

The Fourth Period: The Seattle Kraken want to upgrade their lineup. With that, David Pagnotta reports that they are willing to include Shane Wright in a trade. Wright, the fourth overall pick in 2022, has 69 points in 145 career games. This season, he has 18 points (7-11–18) in 50 games.

Seattle is looking for a top-six scoring threat. Moving out their 22-year-old center might be the price they have to pay.

Philly Hockey Now: Well, should the Flyers pursue Shane Wright? There is a gap on the Flyers roster, No. 1 center, and Wright is only 22. He might not be the franchise-altering center for that spot, though. Will James dives into the Wright trade talks, as well as his thoughts as to whether or not Philadelphia should pursue the fourth overall pick.

Kevin Weekes (via 𝕏): Two Central Division juggernauts are battling off the ice, too. The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are “among the likely destinations” for Canucks forward Evander Kane. Kane, 34, has nine goals and 14 assists through 49 games with Vancouver this season. He was traded to the Canucks over the summer and is a pending UFA.

NHL.com: The ice is down in Tampa, and the tent is up. With sunny skies and 80° temperatures (must be nice), the tent is a necessity. Inside the tent, the temperature comes down to the 50s. There are two refrigeration trucks, like the 2026 Winter Classic, and unlike the one that is usually on-site for outdoor games.

The Bruins and Lightning are facing off at Raymond James Stadium on February 1 at 6:30 PM.

TheAHL.com: The warm, outdoor game in Tampa can only be rivaled by the coldest outdoor game in history. On Friday, the Milwaukee Admirals (NSH) and Iowa Wild (MIN) met outside in Hastings, MN. Puckdrop was -8°, the coldest outdoor game in NHL and AHL history. Meanwhile, the visiting Admirals skated away with the 3-2 overtime win.

Here is the Zach L’Heureux overtime winner.