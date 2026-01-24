Bruins Game 52: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Canadiens

The Boston Bruins (29-20-2) are set for their third meeting of the season with their longtime rival, the Montreal Canadiens (28-16-7).

The Bruins have won six straight games at the TD Garden; they have an 18-8-1 home record on the season. Their last home loss was against Montreal on December 23. Also, the Bruins will wear their whites at home for the second time this month. The first white-out featured a 10-2 shellacking over the New York Rangers.

On the other hand, Montreal has been a solid road team this season; they boast a 14-5-6 record away from home. The Canadiens are coming off a 4-2 loss against Buffalo on Thursday, and are 2-2-1 in their last five, and 6-3-1 in their last 10.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins held a morning skate at the TD Garden at 10:30 AM.

Andrew Peeke and Nikita Zadorov skated together on the second pair, which continues the defensive pair of Hampus Lindholm and Mason Lohrei.

“It was probably more putting Lindholm with Mason,” Sturm said about the pair. “I think that was one thing we wanted to try, and it’s been pretty good.”

Both contests against the Canadiens started with first period fights, reigniting the old-school feel of the rivalry.

“Both really just happened right away off the faceoff,” Sturm said. “Things happened right away. I think also, the timing of it, especially when [Montreal] came here last time. We had a tough stretch, we wanted to – or the guys wanted to send a note; they did it that way.”

Sturm said the early fights have not impacted his starting lineups, although he joked that they should.

David Pastrnak, who is on a five-game point streak (2-6–8), leads the Bruins in scoring this season (21-42–63).

“He’s a special player, and he does special things. His good is really good,” Sturm said about the Bruins’ leading scorer. “He’s a game changer, that’s how I see it. When he’s on top of his game, he’s pretty damn good.”

Elias Lindholm (1-4–5) is on a three-game point streak.

Sturm announced that Jeremy Swayman would start in goal; he has a 10-2-1 record against the Canadiens in his career.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Source: Scott McLaughlin (WEEI)

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (19-12-2, 2.88 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Canadiens Lines

Forwards

Cole Caufield – Nick Suzuki – Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky – Oliver Kapanen – Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher

Alexandre Texier – Jake Evans – Zachary Bolduc

Defensemen

Mike Matheson – Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj – Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle – Alexandre Carrier

Source: Montreal Canadiens

Starting Goalie

Samuel Montembeault (9-7-2, 3.42 GAA, .871 SV%)

Source: Montreal Canadiens

Special Teams

The Bruins’ power play now ranks fourth in the NHL. They are clicking at a 26.4% rate, which is up significantly compared to last season. Last game against Montreal, the Bruins converted on one of their five power play attempts; on Tuesday, they went two-for-three.

The Bruins’ penalty kill is tied for 21st in the NHL. They have killed 78.1% of penalties so far this season. In the last meeting against Montreal, the Bruins took seven penalties – Montreal capitalized on two.

On the other hand, both of Montreal’s special teams units rank behind the Bruins. Their power play (23.0%) ranks tenth, and their penalty kill (77.7%) sits tied for 24th in the league. In their last 10 games, Montreal has scored six goals on the power play.

Season Series

Saturday, November 15: @ MTL – Bruins win 3-2

Tuesday, December 23: @ BOS – Canadiens win 6-2

Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins

Tuesday, March 17: Bruins @ Canadiens

Upcoming Schedule

Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers, 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins, 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins, 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 1: Bruins @ Lightning, 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 4: Bruins @ Panthers, 7:00 PM ET

How To Watch

7:00 PM ET

TV: NESN, NHL Network (outside of New England)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub