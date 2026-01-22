Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, USA Roster Change, Doan Extends in Buffalo

The Bruins can bounce back into the win column tonight against the Golden Knights. Their six-game win streak was snapped on Tuesday, but the Bruins have won eight of 10.

The front office made some moves yesterday, and again this morning.

Alex Steeves was extended, keeping him in Boston for two more years. The Bruins cleared up their blue line as well, attempting to send three defensemen to Providence. Two did not need waivers, one did. The Bruins lost the defenseman they placed on waivers, but the other two will report to Providence.

Around the league, teams in the Atlantic Division were busy. Buffalo’s new GM is making moves, and the Red Wings took down the Maple Leafs. Florida’s injury list has grown extensively, but one player has since been ruled out for the Olympics and replaced on the roster. Moving out of the division, Colorado is “kicking tires” on a reunion with a Stanley Cup champion center, and the Oilers have seemingly solved their goaltending issue.

Also, there was a goalie goal in the Ontario Hockey League.

Happy Thursday, it’s a Bruins gameday; let’s get into the Daily Bean.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins (28-20-2) are back on home ice after a quick two-game road trip. The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12) are tonight’s opponent. Both teams are coming off win streaks. Boston’s six-game win streak was snapped Tuesday, and Vegas’ seven-game streak vanished on Monday. The Golden Knights are on the first of a four-game road trip.

Although the Bruins had the day off to travel on Wednesday, the front office was busy.

The Bruins extended forward Alex Steeves to a two-year contract worth $1.625 million. Steeves, who has been subject to praise from head coach Marco Sturm, has played everywhere in the lineup for Boston this season. He has eight goals and six assists for 14 points on the year, and is first in hits-per-60 minutes.

Boston also assigned Hanson native Billy Sweezey to the Providence Bruins. He did not play in a game during his stint with the B’s, but returns to Providence with the second-highest plus/minus on the team. The Bruins also lost defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok to waivers on Wednesday. He played in two games for the Bruins.

Also, on Thursday morning, the Bruins announced Jordan Harris would be reporting to the Providence Bruins. It will be on an LTI conditioning stint, and if he plays, it will be the first AHL action for Jordan Harris throughout his professional career. Harris has not played since October 21, he left the game with an ankle injury. He has a goal and an assist in five games with the B’s.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

ESPN: Jarmo Kekalainen is making some more moves as the GM in Buffalo. The Sabres signed Josh Doan to a seven-year deal worth $48.65 million dollars yesterday. The deal comes with a cap hit of $6.95 million. The contract includes a seven-team no-trade list starting in the 2029-30 season. The Sabres acquired Doan from Utah over the summer in the trade that shipped JJ Peterka to the Mammoth.

Sportsnet: The Oilers had a goaltending problem, or so we thought. The trade for Tristan Jarry has proved successful so far. Another underrated move the Oilers made was acquiring Connor Ingram, for absolutely nothing. Ingram started the season in the AHL, but has moved up to the NHL in the wake of injuries to the Oilers’ goalie room. Sportsnet’s Mark Spector dives into the numbers, as well as how Calvin Pickard feels about being the odd man out.

Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado is “kicking tires” on a reunion with Nazem Kadri, per Darren Dreger. Kadri was with the Avalanche from 2019-22, and left after winning the Stanley Cup to join Calgary. He has continually mentioned that he is enjoying his time in Calgary, but he will do what is best for the Flames. Aarif Deen offers insight on the report and offers his thoughts on a Kadri return.

Florida Hockey Now: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe has been named to the US Olympic Roster. Due to an injury, Florida’s Seth Jones will drop off the roster. Jones’ injury came at the 2026 Winter Classic in Miami. The initial thought is that Jones would miss a month, but then Florida placed him on LTIR. He can come off LTIR on January 27, but he will not be ready then.

LaCombe, in 50 games with the Ducks this season, has six goals and 25 assists. He has been playing on their top pair as well as their power play. The 25-year-old defenseman has played in 198 games throughout his NHL career. He inked an eight-year extension in October, which will pay him $9 million yearly.

Philly Hockey Now: Oh no. The Flyers were in Utah last night and held a 4-2 lead. Then, it was 4-3. That’s when this happened. Utah went the other way, scoring a minute later and scoring the overtime winner two minutes into the extra frame. “I’ve been here for 50 games, and there has been some really good stuff,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said after the game. “But when the pressure hits this team, we have to learn how to play winning hockey.”

Detroit Hockey Now: Some separation in the Atlantic, although it’s only a point. The Detroit Red Wings took down the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The game required overtime, but Dylan Larkin ended it just 3:08 into overtime. The Maple Leafs sit at 24-17-9, just one point (57) behind the Bruins (58) and one spot outside of the playoff picture.

Soo Greyhounds (Video via 𝕏): Goalie goal! Carter George (LAK) played it 200 ft. down the ice and into the open goal. Even more impressive, it is his second goal in his OHL career (here’s the first one). He is the first goaltender with two goals in OHL history.