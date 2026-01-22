Bruins Game 51: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins (28-20-2) are back on home ice on Thursday night. They are looking to make it six-straight wins at home when they faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12).

Vegas is coming off a loss; however, before that, they were on a seven-game win-streak. Both teams are in a similar spot entering this game, and only one team can bounce back tonight.

Thursday night’s matchup wraps up the season series between the Bruins and Golden Knights. Vegas won the first meeting, in Nevada, 6-5 at the start of the season.

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has been the Golden Knights’ bench boss since June 2022. He has a 5-2-0 record against the Bruins since joining Vegas, and has won the last three meetings against the Bruins. It is also a homecoming for North Chelmsford’s Jack Eichel and Norwood’s Noah Hanifin.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins skated at the TD Garden on Thursday at 10:30 AM.

Henri Jokiharju (personal reasons) was back on the ice today.

Also, Morgan Geekie scored on Tuesday and snapped a 12-game goalless drought.

“I was not worried about it, but then it got to that point that I could see it in his face, and his game, and his reaction,” Marco Sturm said about Geekie getting a goal on Tuesday. “He actually needs one, so I’m glad he had one the other night.”

Sturm offered a positive takeaway from Tuesday’s 6-2 “pounding.” He thinks the message will resonate deeper, knowing that the team was not close against Dallas.

“We just didn’t adapt to that game,” Marco Sturm said about his team bouncing back. “We have to adapt to that, and we have to be willing to play that kind of style too. That, for us, is a great experience to go through. We feel good coming back.”

Hampus Lindholm and Mason Lohrei skated together on the second pair of defense.

“We tried it out in Chicago,” Sturm said about the pair. “Worked out really well. I want to see more of it; I don’t mind it. Not just that pair, but also the other pairs too, I think it’s spread out really nicely.”

Sturm announced that Joonas Korpisalo will start in the net, and no changes will be made to the other lines.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Source: Scott McLaughlin, WEEI

Starting Goalie

Joonas Korpisalo (9-8-0, 3.09 GAA, .896 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Golden Knights Lines

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Reilly Smith – Mitch Marner – Pavel Dorofeyev

Braeden Bowman – Tomas Hertl – Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt – Tanner Laczynski – Alexander Holtz

Defensemen

Jeremy Lauzon – Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin – Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton – Dylan Coghlan

Source: Danny Webster (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Starting Goalie

Akira Schmid (15-4-5, 2.45 GAA, .897 SV%)

Source: Danny Webster (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Special Teams

The Bruins have the fifth-best power play in the NHL (25.5%). However, the Bruins’ penalty kill (78.1%) ranks 19th in the league. On Tuesday, the Bruins surrendered two power play goals to the Stars en route to a 6-2 loss. Boston is the most penalized team in the league (243 penalties taken, 4.81 penalties/60). In the last seven games, the Bruins have taken only 23 penalties (3.29 penalties/60).

On the other hand, Vegas’ power play ranks ahead of Boston. The Golden Knights possess the fourth-best power play (26.5%), and their penalty kill ranks tenth (81.4%). Bruce Cassidy’s team stays out of the penalty box, too, ranking last in penalties taken this season (140).

Season Series

Thursday, October 16: @ VGK – Golden Knights win 6-5

Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 1: Bruins @ Lightning, 6:30 PM

How To Watch

7:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub