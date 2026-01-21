Daily Bean: Bruins Lose; Ullmark Interview, Prospect Rankings, Women’s Beanpot

For the first time since January 6, the Boston Bruins lost a game. It had been two weeks and six games, but the Bruins lost 6-2 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

The penalty kill set them behind early, with three penalties in the first period leading to two Stars’ goals. The Bruins had to chase the rest of the game.

Boston has also waived a recent waiver claim.

Elsewhere in league news, Linus Ullmark captured headlines on Tuesday. He sat down for an interview with TSN’s Claire Hanna, and he opened up about the mental health struggles he has endured. Related to the Senators, their front office is looking to improve their roster. Also in trade talks, the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, and the New Jersey Devils all have questions to answer as the Olympic roster freeze approaches.

Also, in non-NHL news, there is an updated Draft Board courtesy of The Athletic. There’s a new No. 1 in town, and it is not the guy who has been there for years. And, in local news, the Harvard Crimson women’s hockey team picked up the Beanpot at the TD Garden last night. They defeated BU in overtime.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins (28-20-2) snapped their six-game winning streak last night. The Dallas Stars (28-13-9) kicked out to a 6-0 lead before the Bruins scored twice in the final eight minutes. Jeremy Swayman was pulled after allowing six goals on 34 shots.

The Bruins were faced with penalty kill trouble; they had to catch up after an early slip. They could not, though, and the rest of the game was spent chasing a dominant Dallas team. Marco Sturm called the game a “pounding,” but offered a positive takeaway from Tuesday night. Boston will look to bounce back on Thursday night against Vegas.

Also, in Bruins news, the team waived defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on Tuesday. If he clears, he will suit up for the Providence Bruins. Kolyachonok suited up in two games while with Boston. There will be an update on his status around 2:00 PM ET today.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

TSN (YouTube): “People wonder why hockey players – professional athletes – are not talking,” Linus Ullmark said. “It took them less than 24 hours from my absence of leave to try and find reasons why I’m gone.” Ullmark sat down with TSN’s Claire Hanna and discussed his active leave of absence. Ullmark talks about why he left, the impact it had on him, and how the game has changed. It is a 26-minute interview, but I highly recommend it; professional athletes are normal, everyday people, too.

It’s new, but very heartfelt to hear a player talk about mental health issues so openly.

TSN Insiders (Video): Linus Ullmark is back with the Senators, per Darren Dreger. There is no pressure to return him to the crease; he has top-to-bottom support from the Senators organization. The Senators are looking to improve their roster and make a push for the playoffs.

Also in goalie news, Anthony Stolarz’s name is in trade talks. The Maple Leafs sent the New Jersey-born goaltender to the AHL for a conditioning stint. Toronto does not anticipate carrying three goaltenders once Stolarz returns to the lineup, and sent him to the AHL for “extra seasoning,” said Chris Johnston.

The Fourth Period: The New York Rangers are going to be active in the trade market. Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck will be the names that the Rangers look to move as teams start to check in. The return? “A first-round draft pick, top prospect and another asset for Panarin is not out of the question,” says David Pagnotta. Minnesota has inquired about Trocheck; he is on their trade radar.

Pagnotta also talks about the Flames’ potential trade targets, citing Dallas’ interest in Calgary’s Blake Coleman.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Bruins 2011 first-round pick Dougie Hamilton has been involved in trade talks as of late. Now, the Devils are without Luke Hughes, and Dougie Hamilton is playing great hockey. James Nichols talks about whether or not the Devils should move Hamilton, who has “far and away been the Devils’ best defenseman” since his return to the lineup.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers might not be buyers, but their perfect center is available. Will James dives into what kind of fit Robert Thomas would be in Philadelphia. The first question is whether or not Doug Armstrong would trade his 26-year-old center, but if he does, Philadelphia has a spot for him in the lineup. Thomas would slot into the Flyers’ No. 1 center spot, with an ability to feed their goal-scoring wingers.

The Athletic ($): No, not Gavin McKenna. Ivar Stenberg is on top of Scott Wheeler’s draft board at the halfway mark of the season. McKenna sits at two, and then behind him are two right-handed defenseman. Boston University center Tynan Lawrence is ranked sixth, and Boston College winger Oscar Hemming lands at 21.

It’s always worth noting that the Bruins have two first-round picks in this year’s draft.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins and Avalanche completed a minor trade on Tuesday. Pittsburgh acquired defenseman Ilya Solovyov in exchange for forward Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Dan Kingerski has the trade news and scouting report on the Penguins’ new addition.

Boston Herald: Harvard lifted the 2026 Women’s Beanpot at the TD Garden on Tuesday night. Crimson freshman Carla McSweeney scored the overtime winner on a penalty shot 77 seconds into the fourth period. They took down Boston University in the championship game. Catch the highlights from the game here.

Northeastern defeated Boston College 3-2 in the third-place game.