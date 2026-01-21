Bruins Assign Sweezey to Providence; Kolyachonok Claimed By Dallas

The Boston Bruins moved around some defenseman on their roster this weekend, and ultimately lost one in the shuffle.

Boston assigned the local Billy Sweezey to Providence on Wednesday morning. The Bruins also lost out on defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on Wednesday afternoon; the Stars brought him back to Dallas.

SWEEZEY ASSIGNED TO PROVIDENCE

The Bruins assigned defenseman Billy Sweezey to Providence after a short stint with the club.

The Bruins initially called the 29-year-old native of Hanson, MA up on January 16. They then assigned him to Providence the next day. The move was to make room for Hampus Lindholm’s activation before Boston’s game against Chicago. Sweezey was then brought back to the big leagues on Sunday when Henri Jokiharju returned to Boston early to tend to a family matter.

He did not suit up for Boston during his stints with the team.

Sweezey has one goal and 11 points with the Providence Bruins in 34 games this season. He is a plus-22 and has 33 penalty minutes. His plus-22 is the highest amongst Providence defenseman and the second-most on the entire team (Patrick Brown, plus-25).

Sweezey wears the alternate captain’s “A” for the P-Bruins, and he has been a member of the organization since signing with the Bruins on July 1, 2024.

The right-handed defenseman was not drafted; he played four years of college hockey at Yale. After Yale, he signed a contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, then the Cleveland Monsters. Columbus signed him to an NHL contract on March 7, 2022.

DALLAS CLAIMS KOLYACHONOK

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Bruins placed Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers. If he cleared, he would report to the Providence Bruins. However, that is not the case; the Dallas Stars swooped in and claimed the Belarusian defenseman.

One month and five days was all Kolyachonok spent with the Bruins. He skated in two games, finishing with two shots, no points, and a minus-one rating.

The Bruins claimed Kolyachonok on December 16 from the Dallas Stars. Boston was battling injuries on the blue line, and picking up another depth option was needed. Clearly, Dallas wanted him back and had to wait a quick 37 days for it.

Kolyachonok, a 2019 second-round draft pick by Florida, has been between teams throughout his NHL career. He has already played for the Stars, but has spent time with the Bruins, Penguins, and the Coyotes/Hockey Club. Kolyachonok has dressed for 87 career NHL games and has posted 17 points and a minus-five rating.

He has skated in 11 games with the Dallas Stars (1-2–3), as well as 10 games (0-3–3) for the Texas Stars this season.