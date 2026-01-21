Alex Steeves Signs Two-Year Extension with Bruins

A player who signed over the summer and flew under the radar has made a lasting impression on the Bruins.

On Wednesday, Alex Steeves signed a two-year extension with Boston, the team announced. The contract will come with a cap hit of $1.625 million and will expire at the conclusion of the 2027-28 season.

This season, Steeves has eight goals and six assists for 14 points, as well as a plus-five rating in 33 games. He has played in 47 career NHL games, with 14 coming before this season.

Bruins’ head coach Marco Sturm has previously praised Steeves’ ability to play anywhere in the lineup.

“That’s the nice part about him, he can play any line, he can play any side,” Sturm said about Steeves in December, after the Bruins beat St. Louis 5-2. “I can use him. That’s what I like about him. I brought him up from the minors, and I put him in more of like a checking role on the fourth line.”

Steeves has spent time on all four forward lines, as well as the power play and the penalty kill. He has both a power play goal and one of Boston’s two shorthanded goals on the season.

Steeves has delivered 117 hits in 33 games, leading the Bruins in hits-per-60 (17.15). He ranks fourth on the team in hits, while playing significantly fewer games than those ranked in front of him.

His eight goals have come on 44 shots, which is good for a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

The Bruins signed Steeves to a one-year, $850,000 contract during the 2025 Free Agency window. He made his Bruins’ debut on November 8 against Toronto. Then, he got his revenge against his old club on November 11 with a goal.

He started in Providence, where he scored eight points in nine games. Steeves has spent a large chunk of his professional career in the AHL, with 245 games played for the Toronto Marlies. He holds the Marlies’ franchise record for most goals and points.

Steeves is a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, and spent a portion of his childhood in Bedford, New Hampshire. He went undrafted and played three years of college hockey at the University of Notre Dame, where he was teammates with Andrew Peeke in the 2018-19 season. He signed an entry-level contract with Toronto on March 28, 2021.