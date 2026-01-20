Slow Start Leads to Six-Goal Deficit, Bruins Win Streak Snapped

The Boston Bruins (28-20-2) were chasing a lead for the first 52 minutes and fell 6-2 to the Dallas Stars (28-13-9) on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.

Morgan Geekie (26) and Fraser Minten (12) scored for the Bruins, but it was too little, too late for the black and gold as those goals came while the Bruins trailed 6-0.

Jeremy Swayman started in goal for Boston. He allowed six goals on 34 shots, making 28 saves, before being pulled after 46:37. His Olympic teammate, Jake Oettinger, only needed to make 16 stops in the win.

Special teams problems resurfaced and haunted the Bruins early on Tuesday night.

The Bruins killed off an early Pastrnak tripping minor, but were back on the penalty kill six minutes later when Elias Lindholm took an interference penalty. Wyatt Johnston scored from a sharp angle to open the scoring on Tuesday night.

The Stars added to their lead with 12 seconds remaining in the first. Mavrik Bourque fired a shot at Swayman, which he stopped. However, Bourque followed his rebound and buried it. The goal came on the power play, and so did nine of Dallas’ 15 first period shots.

The three penalties in the first period would be the only three Boston committed on the night, but Dallas capitalized on two of them.

Dallas extended their lead at the 8:26 mark of the second period. Northeastern alum Justin Hryckowian won a faceoff back to Miro Heiskanen, who played it to his partner Esa Lindell. Lindell steered a shot through Bruins skaters and behind Jeremy Swayman.

The Stars were dominant at the faceoff circle on Tuesday night, winning 39 of 60 draws.

In the final minute of the second period, the Stars made it a four-goal lead. Justin Hryckowian directed a shot off the back of Swayman’s pad. The puck bounced through Swayman’s equipment before crossing the goal line.

Dallas outshot Boston 17-5 in the middle frame. After 40 minutes, the Stars were up 32-11 in shots.

The Stars continued to add to their lead in the third period. Jason Robertson scored twice, first on a wrap-around, then on a shot up high.

For the first time since December 20, Morgan Geekie got on the board. His team-leading 26th goal of the season came on the power play. David Pastrnak teed up a slapshot, and Geekie redirected it into the net.

Fraser Minten turned a backhand shot behind Jake Oettinger at the 15:39 mark in the third period to cut the Stars’ lead to four.

Despite the loss, Boston has won eight of its last ten games. They will return home, where they have won five straight, and take on Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12).