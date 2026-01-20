Bruins Place Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on Waivers

The Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

Kolyachonok, 24, was claimed on waivers on December 16, 2025. The Bruins claimed him off waivers due to the injuries to their blue line. As a Bruin, Kolyachonok skated in two games; one on December 23 and the other on December 27.

He made his Bruins debut against the Canadiens. Kolyachonok skated for 15 shifts, playing for 10:35. He was on the third pair with Mason Lohrei and finished with a minus-one rating. Four nights later, Kolyachonok and Lohrei made up the third pair for the Bruins again. He skated in 19 shifts for 13:36 of ice time, and he registered a shot in the Bruins’ loss.

Kolyachonok was born in Minsk, Belarus, and the Florida Panthers drafted him in the second-round of the 2019 NHL Draft. The Panthers traded him to the Coyotes in 2021 along with a second-round pick and Anton Stralman for a seventh-round pick. Later in his career, the Pittsburgh Penguins claimed him off waivers, and then the Bruins did the same this season.

He has skated in 87 career NHL games, has 17 points (5-12,–17), and is a career minus-five. This season, over 13 games with the Bruins and Stars, he has three points (1-2–3) and is a plus-two.

He has spent time in the NHL with the Bruins, Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Hockey Club.

Kolyachonok has played in 160 AHL games over the past six seasons. He has spent time with the Syracuse Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners, and the Texas Stars. If he clears waivers, he will make his Providence Bruins debut.

An update on Kolyachonok’s waiver status will come out on Wednesday around 2:00 PM ET. If he gets claimed by any team other than Dallas, it will be his third stop of the season.