Bruins Game 50: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins (28-19-2) are looking to make it seven-straight wins tonight when they take on the Dallas Stars (27-13-9) at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

It is the first of two meetings this season; both games last year went in favor of Dallas. The Bruins are 7-3-0 in their last 10 meetings against the Stars.

Boston has been playing extremely hot hockey as of late, and Dallas has not been. The Bruins are 8-1-1 in their last 10, while on the other hand, Dallas is 2-6-2.

Dallas boasts a 12-7-3 home record this season, while Boston is 11-11-1 on the road.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins held a practice on Monday at 12:30 PM ET and a morning skate on Tuesday at 11:30 AM ET.

Andrew Peeke, who suffered an injury last Thursday against the Kraken, will be a “game-time decision” for Tuesday night, Marco Sturm said.

Jeremy Swayman will start in the Bruins’ net. He has won his last three starts and five of his last six.

“The game without the puck, and not going away from our game,” Marco Sturm said about the team’s composure during the six-game win streak. “In the past, we had some stretches where we didn’t play the way we wanted. I think those are the two areas we do extremely well. Hopefully, we can continue that here in Dallas. We need a full 60 minutes tonight.”

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Billy Sweezey

Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei

Source: Last Game

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (19-11-2, 2.77 GAA, .906 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Stars Lines

Forwards

Justin Hryckowian – Wyatt Johnston – Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel – Matt Duchene – Jamie Benn

Oskar Back – Radek Faksa – Colin Blackwell

Defensemen

Esa Lindell – Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley – Nils Lindkvist

Kyle Capobianco – Ilya Lyubushkin

Source: Sam Nestler (DLLS Sports)

Starting Goalie

Jake Oettinger (17-10-4, 2.69 GAA, .902 SV%)

Source: Glen Gulutzan

Special Teams

All season long, the Bruins’ power play has been led by former Stars assistant coach Steve Spott. They drew one penalty on Saturday night, and Mason Lohrei scored on the man-advantage. The Bruins’ power play currently sits tied for fifth place in the NHL at 25.2%.

On the other end of the ice, the Bruins’ penalty kill sits tied for 18th. The B’s have killed off 78.9% of their penalties. They have not taken many during this six-game win streak, but the Bruins still rank first in penalty minutes (660) and penalties taken (239).

Dallas has the league’s second-best power play (28.4%). However, the Stars have only connected at a 15% rate over their last 10 games. Their penalty kill (80.0%) ranks slightly above the Bruins, sitting at 14th. They have also taken a hit over their last 10 games, killing penalties at a 68.8% rate over that span.

Season Series

Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars

Tuesday, March 31: Stars @ Bruins

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

7:30 PM ET

TV: NESN, TNT (outside of New England)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub