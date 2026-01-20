Boston Bruins
Bruins Game 50: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Stars
The Boston Bruins (28-19-2) are looking to make it seven-straight wins tonight when they take on the Dallas Stars (27-13-9) at the American Airlines Center in Texas.
It is the first of two meetings this season; both games last year went in favor of Dallas. The Bruins are 7-3-0 in their last 10 meetings against the Stars.
Boston has been playing extremely hot hockey as of late, and Dallas has not been. The Bruins are 8-1-1 in their last 10, while on the other hand, Dallas is 2-6-2.
Dallas boasts a 12-7-3 home record this season, while Boston is 11-11-1 on the road.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins held a practice on Monday at 12:30 PM ET and a morning skate on Tuesday at 11:30 AM ET.
Andrew Peeke, who suffered an injury last Thursday against the Kraken, will be a “game-time decision” for Tuesday night, Marco Sturm said.
Jeremy Swayman will start in the Bruins’ net. He has won his last three starts and five of his last six.
“The game without the puck, and not going away from our game,” Marco Sturm said about the team’s composure during the six-game win streak. “In the past, we had some stretches where we didn’t play the way we wanted. I think those are the two areas we do extremely well. Hopefully, we can continue that here in Dallas. We need a full 60 minutes tonight.”
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Billy Sweezey
Hampus Lindholm – Mason Lohrei
Source: Last Game
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (19-11-2, 2.77 GAA, .906 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm
Expected Stars Lines
Forwards
Justin Hryckowian – Wyatt Johnston – Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel – Matt Duchene – Jamie Benn
Oskar Back – Radek Faksa – Colin Blackwell
Defensemen
Esa Lindell – Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley – Nils Lindkvist
Kyle Capobianco – Ilya Lyubushkin
Source: Sam Nestler (DLLS Sports)
Starting Goalie
Jake Oettinger (17-10-4, 2.69 GAA, .902 SV%)
Source: Glen Gulutzan
Special Teams
All season long, the Bruins’ power play has been led by former Stars assistant coach Steve Spott. They drew one penalty on Saturday night, and Mason Lohrei scored on the man-advantage. The Bruins’ power play currently sits tied for fifth place in the NHL at 25.2%.
On the other end of the ice, the Bruins’ penalty kill sits tied for 18th. The B’s have killed off 78.9% of their penalties. They have not taken many during this six-game win streak, but the Bruins still rank first in penalty minutes (660) and penalties taken (239).
Dallas has the league’s second-best power play (28.4%). However, the Stars have only connected at a 15% rate over their last 10 games. Their penalty kill (80.0%) ranks slightly above the Bruins, sitting at 14th. They have also taken a hit over their last 10 games, killing penalties at a 68.8% rate over that span.
Season Series
Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars
Tuesday, March 31: Stars @ Bruins
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers, 7:00 PM
Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Thursday, January 29: Flyers @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
How To Watch
7:30 PM ET
TV: NESN, TNT (outside of New England)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Cable
January 20, 2026 at 1:57 pm
Guess the Bruins couldn’t use Sherwood either … Next
Bruinsfan4
January 20, 2026 at 4:08 pm
This games going to be a tough one. Stars have a pretty good all around team. We have to play excellent or it will be over early if we don’t. We’ll see how we are against a top team.