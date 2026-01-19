Daily Bean: Rasmus Andersson Traded, Bruins Affiliate Check In, Toews Return to Chicago

Happy Monday, the Bruins are off again, but the Patriots picked up a big win yesterday.

The Bruins made some more roster moves on Sunday, but none were the big fish that Boston had been rumored to land. Instead, Vegas swooped in and completed a trade. The Golden Knights and general manager Kelly McCrimmon made the Rasmus Andersson trade with no extension in place.

Elsewhere in the Daily Bean, the Bruins’ minor league affiliates found success again this weekend. For their success, three Providence players and a coach were named as All-Stars.

San Jose placed a veteran defenseman on waivers; we will find out his fate this afternoon. Down south in Florida, the Panthers are finally welcoming their biggest pest back to join the lineup. While we’re on joining the lineup, a recently traded Bruin made his first impression with his new team this weekend. And, one legend returns to his old stomping grounds, where he spent 15 years and won three Stanley Cups.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins return to the practice ice on Monday after traveling to Dallas with their siblings.

Billy Sweezey was sent down to Providence ahead of the Bruins’ game on Saturday night, making way for Hampus Lindholm’s return. However, Henri Jokiharju is going on a personal leave to tend to a family matter. Given that, the Bruins recalled Sweezey again on an emergency basis.

The Providence Bruins swept a weekend-series with the Cleveland Monsters, picking up 5-0 and 6-2 wins. Providence moves to a dominant 27-8-1-0 on the year, and therefore sit first in the Eastern Conference.

Head coach Ryan Mougenel, as well as players Patrick Brown, Frederic Brunet, and Michael DiPietro, were named to the AHL All-Star Classic. Furthermore, Brown will serve as team captain.

The ECHL’s Maine Mariners played the Worcester Railers for a three-in-three. Maine dropped the first one in a shootout, won the second one in overtime, and won the third one in regulation. The Mariners are 16-10-5-2 and rank eighth in the Eastern Conference.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Vegas Hockey Now: It happened. The Vegas Golden Knights landed Rasmus Andersson. It cost the Knights Zach Whitecloud, a 2027 1st rounder, a 2028 2nd rounder (conditional first), and prospect Abram Weibe.

The Bruins were reportedly in the “driver’s seat,” per Elliotte Friedman, but could not get the deal done. Boston wanted Andersson extended; he does not go to Vegas with a contract extension.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks placed defenseman Nick Leddy on waivers Sunday. The Sharks claimed him off waivers over the summer, and he had four assists in 19 games. Leddy has played 1,061 games with the Blackhawks, Islanders, Red Wings, Blues, and Sharks over his career. He won a Stanley Cup when he was with Chicago in 2012.

We will find out at 2:00 PM ET on Monday if a team claims Leddy.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers will get a boost in their lineup tonight. Matthew Tkachuk is returning to the ice after he had surgery in late August for a torn adductor and a sports hernia. Tkachuk suffered an injury at the Four Nations Face-Off, but came back for the playoffs and posted 23 points in as many games.

Later today, Florida takes on the San Jose Sharks at 6 PM ET.

The AHL: The Springfield Thunderbirds have named Steve Ott as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Ott has spent the last nine seasons as an assistant behind the St. Louis Blues’ bench. He will not join the team for today’s game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but will join the team later in the week.

Victory+ (Video on 𝕏): On Friday, the Bruins completed a small trade. They sent Jeffrey Viel to the Anaheim Ducks for a fourth-round pick. He instantly joined the Ducks’ lineup and did what he does best. Viel, who had 30 penalty minutes in 10 games, dropped his gloves for a fight with Samuel Helenius.

Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night. It will mark the first time that Jonathan Toews will play as a visitor at the United Center. Toews, who captained the Blackhawks, spent 15 years with the organization and won three Stanley Cups. Toews knows that there will be high emotions, and he is preparing for that ahead of Monday night’s contest. Also, here’s a video and interview that the Jets posted ahead of Toews’ return.