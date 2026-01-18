Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Rasmus Andersson Update, Atlantic Division Tightens

Happy Sunday, it’s a long-weekend, the Bruins won, and it’s a Patriots gameday; what else could you ask for?

The Boston Bruins made it six straight in Chicago on Saturday night. Four goal scorers factored in, including one who could have made a very substantial final impression on the Bruins. The Bruins now own the first wild-card spot with 58 points and sit fourth in the Atlantic Division.

The big news surrounding the Bruins comes with trade talks. Rasmus Andersson has heated up, and there is a team in the driver’s seat and another team in the passenger seat. One phone call can change anything, but the Bruins have made progress on securing Andersson’s services and potentially locking him up for the long-term.

Elsewhere in the league, trade talks continue. We’re back to Vancouver, and they are allowing a player’s representation to help get a trade done again. It’s a game of poker, per Elliotte Friedman. Also, Philadelphia could be in the market for a backup goaltender, and so could the Ottawa Senators.

Within the Atlantic Division, the standings are heating up and continue to stay tight. Seemingly, every team has been on fire since December 23. Montreal, Florida, Toronto, and the Bruins all picked up wins on Saturday, and Buffalo lost in overtime.

Catch all of the news in today’s edition of the Daily Bean, and Go Pats!

Boston Bruins

The Bruins (28-19-2) picked up their sixth straight win on Saturday night. Five unanswered goals steered the Bruins to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks (19-22-7) at the United Center.

Two of the goals came from defenseman Mason Lohrei, who has been involved in these Bruins trade rumors. Saturday was also Lohrei’s 25th birthday, a day well spent.

Blue line contributions, Korpisalo’s third straight win, and perhaps a boost from the siblings in the crowd lifted the Bruins to their 5-2 win. The Bruins played a similar game to the one they have been playing during their six-game win streak.

Sportsnet Saturday Headlines: Usually, this one falls under the league news section of the Bean, not this week.

Boston made these headlines this week. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins “are in the driver’s seat” for Rasmus Andersson. However, “one phone call can change everything.” The Flames have reached back out to teams interested in Andersson and have made them aware they are progressing further.

Friedman believes that something is brewing between Boston and Andersson; the Bruins are the only team allowed to talk to him regarding an extension. He also confirmed the Bruins will not make a trade without an extension in place.

Vegas is the other team vying for Andersson. Friedman believes the Bruins have a stronger offer, but Vegas and Andersson are interested in each other.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: For the other side of coverage from this game, check out Jack Bushman’s work from last night. For the other Original Six squad, it was self-inflicted wounds that allowed the Bruins back into this game. It was “one of the sloppiest efforts from the Blackhawks in 2025-26.”

Sportsnet Saturday Headlines: On the back half of this video, Friedman talks about the Quinn Hughes deal. The Canucks allowed Quinn Hughes’ agent to help facilitate the trade to Minnesota. The same thing is happening with Kiefer Sherwood. Friedman said a couple of teams compared the situation to a game of poker, now just waiting on someone to push their chips forward.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia could be in the market for a backup goaltender. Sam Ersson is having a below-average season, with a 6-8-4 record in 19 games. He also carries a 3.43 GAA and an .855 SV%. Take that, and consider Alexei Kolosov allowed three goals on three shots to start Saturday’s game against the Rangers.

Philadelphia is winless in its last six games after Saturday’s loss to the Rangers.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Atlantic Division is tight. That is no surprise to Bruins fans, who have seen it unfold throughout the season. Montreal, which sits in the third spot in the Atlantic, picked up a win on Saturday to further separate itself from the Bruins. It required more than 60 minutes, but the Canadiens picked up the second point in overtime at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Also, Buffalo lost in overtime yesterday (just like their football team), and the Sabres sit in the second wild-card spot with 57 points. Toronto picked up a 4-3 win; they sit one behind Buffalo with 56 points.

Montreal is 8-3-2, the Maple Leafs are 9-1-3, Buffalo is 9-2-1, and Boston is 8-3-1 since December 23.

TSN (Video): Who’s to blame for Ottawa’s goaltending disaster? TSN’s Craig Button points the finger at GM Steve Staios. With Linus Ullmark out on personal leave, the Senators’ goaltending room has struggled to pick up his work. His objective for the deadline, according to Button? Find a goaltender to steady the ship.