Five Unanswered Goals! Bruins Win Sixth Straight

The Boston Bruins (28-19-2) exploded for five straight goals to pick up their sixth-straight win as they beat the Chicago Blackhawks (19-22-7) at the United Center on Saturday.

Mason Lohrei (6) found the back of the net twice. Charlie McAvoy (3), Viktor Arvidsson (11), and Marat Khusnutdinov (11) also tallied goals in the 5-2 win.

Joonas Korpisalo tended the net for Boston; he made 22 saves and recorded his third straight win.

The Bruins were joined by their siblings for this game, and Hampus Lindholm returned to the lineup. He recorded an assist and played for 20:03.

The Bruins started the game with the first eight shots, but Chicago clawed back with the last six, and two goals to lead after 20.

Ryan Greene opened the scoring at the 16:14 mark of the first period. The goal came just as Nikita Zadorov’s roughing minor expired, with Chicago still set up in the offensive zone.

Two minutes later, the Blackhawks scored again. Wyatt Kaiser skated into the slot and steered a shot by Korpisalo. Nick Foligno tripped Casey Mittelstadt as the play developed, and the Bruins winger lost his mark. Marco Sturm and the Bruins’ bench were frustrated with the non-call.

Boston soon erupted for three goals in the second period.

They only needed two minutes for the first one. As the Bruins moved across the blue line, David Pastrnak found Elias Lindholm, who played it to a crashing Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy connected on a short glove-side shot that beat Arvid Soderblom.

Then, on his 25th birthday, Mason Lohrei cashed in to tie the game for Boston. Hampus Lindholm sent a cross-ice slap-pass to Lohrei in the right circle. Lohrei, unmarked, fired a shot that beat Soderblom high.

The second line joined the scoring with under a minute to play in the second period. Casey Mittelstadt dropped a pass back for Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson turned and played it to Pavel Zacha, while he crashed toward the net. Zacha played it right back to Arvidsson, who beat Soderblom to give Boston its first lead of the night.

Boston emphatically added to its lead in the final 20 minutes.

First, Mason Lohrei turned a good birthday into a great birthday with his second goal of the night. Lohrei, on the power play, evidently had his eyes on the net. He steered a shot from the point that got by Soderblom’s glove, giving the Bruins a 4-2 lead.

Then, Marat Khusnutdinov put the game to bed at the 11:02 mark of the third period. David Pastrnak sped through the neutral zone and fought off Louis Crevier. Marat Khusnutdinov drove to the net-front, collected a pass from Pastrnak, and tapped it behind Soderblom.

The Bruins spoiled the Blackhawks’ Centennial celebration and, at the same time, picked up their eighth win in nine games.

Boston will have the day off tomorrow as the team, and their siblings, travel to Dallas. The Bruins will take on the Stars (27-12-9) on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.