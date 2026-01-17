Boston Bruins
Bruins Game 49: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Blackhawks
The Boston Bruins (27-19-2) are squaring up for another Original Six contest. The team just completed a five-game homestand on Thursday, and retired Zdeno Chara’s number ahead of the game.
Boston will be looking to extend its five-game win streak in Illinois tonight, and will do so against a flurry of former Bruins.
The Bruins are at the United Center tonight, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks (19-21-7), who have lost their last three contests on home ice. Connor Bedard (19-27–46) returned to the lineup for Chicago last week. He has two assists in the three games he has played since returning from his injury.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins held a morning skate at 12:30 PM ET at the United Center in Chicago, IL.
Hanson native Billy Sweezey earned his first call-up to Boston, the team announced the move on Friday.
Andrew Peeke skated with the team at morning skate, per Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe. He left Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury. Marco Sturm said he will be a game-time decision.
Hampus Lindholm also declared himself a game-time decision after the morning skate, and Marco Sturm said he is “getting close.”
Marco Sturm announced that Joonas Korpisalo will be in goal and that the lineup will not change.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
Source: Marco Sturm
Starting Goalie
Joonas Korpisalo (8-8-0, 3.20 GAA, .894 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm
Expected Blackhawks Lines
Forwards
Ryan Greene – Connor Bedard – Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi – Jason Dickinson – Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato – Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis
Colton Dach – Nick Foligno – Landon Slaggert
Defensemen
Alex Vlasic – Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser – Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk – Connor Murphy
Source: Charlie Roumeliotis (WGN Radio)
Starting Goalie
Arvid Soderblom (5-7-1, 3.87 GAA, .873 SV%)
Source: Charlie Roumeliotis (WGN Radio)
Special Teams
Boston’s power play (24.6%) ranks sixth in the NHL. They tallied an empty-net goal on Thursday night to finish one-for-two against Seattle. The Bruins have drawn 202 penalties this season, the fifth-most in the league.
The Bruins’ penalty kill (78.8%) has been called on a lot this season; they have taken 238 penalties, the most in the NHL. Seattle scored twice on the power play on Thursday night; the Bruins added a shorthanded goal. However, the penalty kill ranks 19th.
Chicago has the league’s 12th-ranked power play (22.2%). They have scored five times on the power play in their last five games, but also allowed a shorthanded goal in that span. On the other hand, Chicago’s penalty kill (85.0%) is ranked second in the league.
Boston is going from a game against Seattle’s 32nd-ranked penalty kill to facing Chicago’s second-ranked penalty kill.
Season Series
Thursday, October 9: @ BOS – Bruins win 4-3 (OT)
Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks
Upcoming Schedule
Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars, 7:30 PM
Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers, 7:00 PM
Tuesday, January 27: Predators @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
How To Watch
8:00 PM ET
TV: NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Mrbruin4
January 17, 2026 at 4:21 pm
Gotta go with hawks tonight Bruins not enough talent. Oops sorry that was. Ricky 🥜lol
Go. Bruins