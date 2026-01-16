Daily Bean: Bruins Win, Chara Number Retired, Trade Talks Continue

Happy Friday! With all of the Bruins news last night and even more this morning, today’s Daily Bean comes to you from the afternoon. I’ll be back tomorrow morning for Saturday’s gameday edition of the Bean.

The Boston Bruins were busy during the last 24 hours. It started with a number retirement, then continued with a hard-fought two points. Thursday commenced, and the Bruins announced more roster changes on Friday morning, with a trade and a recall.

Around the league, there is more Rasmus Andersson news. Regarding the Bruins, there is more confirmation that the black and gold were engaged in trade talks with Calgary, but they’re likely out now. The Rangers are back in conversation; Artemi Panarin could be moved, while the team issued a statement preparing fans for a retool. Down the road in New Jersey, there are conversations with the general manager about extending a 24-year-old rookie.

In other league news, Mitch Marner (finally) played against the Maple Leafs for the first time on Thursday, and sticking within the division, the Florida Panthers visited the White House in Washington, D.C.; they play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Boston Bruins

It was a busy day at the TD Garden on Thursday.

ICYMI: Watch Chara’s Ceremony on YouTube

Boston Hockey Now: First, the Boston Bruins retired No. 33. Chara watched as his children raised the banner to the TD Garden rafters. The 50-minute ceremony hosted by Andrew Ference featured many Bruins legends. Some of them reflected on Chara’s leadership, work ethic, and presence on Thursday afternoon.

Boston Hockey Now: Then, the Boston Bruins defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-2 at the TD Garden on Thursday. They completed the sweep of the homestand and have now won seven of their last eight games.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins were lifted by a shorthanded goal, a monster performance from Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman’s third straight win as they avenged their most recent loss. Four different goal scorers helped the Bruins, while the Kraken exploded on the power play. However, the Bruins picked up two points and continued their night of celebration.

Boston Hockey Now: On Friday morning, the Bruins made some roster moves. The Anaheim Ducks called for Jeffrey Viel and offered a fourth-round pick in exchange. In a subsequent move, the Bruins called up Hanson-native Billy Sweezey from Providence (AHL).

NHL News & National Hockey Now

“32 Thoughts: The Podcast:” The Calgary Flames want a Rasmus Andersson trade done before the Olympics. Elliotte Friedman confirmed Jimmy Murphy’s report (35:00) that the Bruins were involved in the trade talks with Calgary.

RG: Rasmus Andersson is unwilling to sign a contract extension with Boston, per Jimmy Murphy. At this point, the Bruins are “pretty much out” of the race for the 29-year-old Swedish defenseman.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers visited the White House, as is tradition for Stanley Cup-winning teams. The Panther players gifted the President a pair of Stanley Cup rings, a gold stick, and a No. 47 Panthers jersey. The Panthers then flew to Raleigh, NC, and will fly back to Washington, DC, for their next two games.

Vegas Hockey Now: Hannah Kirkell captured the defining moments from a 6-5 Golden Knights overtime win against the Maple Leafs. It was the first time that Mitch Marner faced his former team; Toronto fans traveled well to let Marner hear some boos. In the postgame, Marner said, “They knew this one meant a little more to me,” and that energy reverberated around the Vegas locker room.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have received a pleasant surprise with the production of rookie Arseny Gritsyuk. The Devils brought the 24-year-old Russian in on a one-year deal worth $925,000 over the summer. He has blossomed into a real talent, scoring eight goals and posting 18 points; he has been on the third line but has been deployed in the top-six. On Wednesday, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that the Devils “do plan on” extending Gritsyuk.

Forever Blueshirts: Artemi Panarin has circulated in trade talks recently, especially with the Rangers (20-22-6) sitting in last place. Panarin is on the last year of a seven-year contract, and the 34-year-old Russian winger is “OK with whatever happens.”

New York Rangers (via 𝕏): Rangers GM Chris Drury released a statement on Friday morning, preparing their fans for a “retool.” He cited the team’s position in the standings and injuries to key players. Along with Panarin, Vincent Trocheck’s name has appeared in trade talks recently.