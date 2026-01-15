Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday, Chara Number Retirement, Trade Talks

Happy Thursday, hope nobody noticed my mistake yesterday. It is a historic night at the TD Garden, followed by the fifth game of the Boston Bruins’ homestand.

The Boston Bruins are going for their fifth straight win tonight, and are doing it against the team that beat them last. Ahead of the game, the Bruins are retiring Zdeno Chara’s No. 33; Ray Bourque’s number has moved over, and Chara’s will be etched into Bruins history. The Bruins were also mentioned in a trade rumor yesterday.

Around the league, trade talks have continued as the Olympic Break provides a roster freeze. Teams are utilizing the break in the schedule to try to facilitate trades. Rasmus Andersson is one of many names who could be moved, and the move makes sense for a team in the Atlantic Division. In New Jersey, the general manager embraced accountability as he met with the media. Also, Montreal made an extension, and Philadelphia’s goaltender has gone down with an injury.

Boston Bruins

It will be a memorable evening at the TD Garden tonight. Zdeno Chara’s number retirement ceremony airs starting at 6:00 PM, and the ceremony gets underway just after 6:10 PM. The Slovakian defenseman captained the Bruins during his entire duration with the team, spanning 14 seasons from 2006-20. He hoisted the Stanley Cup high over the Rogers Arena ice on June 15, 2011.

After the ceremony concludes, the Boston Bruins (26-19-2) are hosting the Seattle Kraken (21-15-9) at the TD Garden. The Kraken handed the Bruins their most recent loss on January 6, and it dampened the ending to a five-game road trip.

The Bruins were mentioned in a trade rumor. Whether they should pursue the move or not could, and was up for plenty of debate on X/Twitter yesterday.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: The Bruins are not the only team in on Rasmus Andersson, and in Detroit’s case, it makes the most sense. The Red Wings are looking for a top-four defenseman. If they can land Andersson with an extension, they have the assets to make it work. Calgary’s price is the equivalent of two first-round picks; mainly a pick and a young roster defenseman, but can the Red Wings make a conditional pick work?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald met with the media on Wednesday. He immediately took accountability, then discussed topics like Quinn Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes’ injury, Jacob Markstrom, and the disappointing 2025-26 season the Devils are going through.

TSN Insider Trading: Darren Dreger reported that the Vancouver Canucks are using the “rebuild” word. That means essentially everyone is open, including Swedish forward Elias Pettersson, although he has a no-move clause. Also, Dreger added that the Canucks believe “if he gets a change of scenery, and a new start somewhere else, he’s going to thrive in a new environment.”

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens extended forward Alexandre Texier on a two-year contract. The salary cap hit is $2.5 million. Texier joined the Canadiens in November after terminating his contract with the St. Louis Blues. He was making $2.1 million yearly in St. Louis, terminated that, and opted for a one-year, $1 million contract with Montreal instead. Check out Marc Dumont’s instant analysis of the signing.

Sportsnet: Nick Kypreos took a look at some of the top trade targets now that Vancouver has posted the for sale sign. There are 22 trade targets, except none of them are Bruins. However, two former Bruins’ first-round picks no longer with the team made the list, one forward and one defenseman.

Philly Hockey Now: Dan Vladar left the Flyers’ game on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. Vladar has gone 16-7-4 in his first season with Philadelphia, and is under contract for one more season. He did not return to the game for Rick Tocchet’s team, but for the Flyers, it is a big loss. Vladar has been emerging as the Flyers’ No. 1 goalie; he has a 2.42 GAA and a .907 SV%. He will also be playing for Czechia at the Olympics in February.