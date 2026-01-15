Bruins Game 48; Chara to the Rafters: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Kraken

The Boston Bruins (26-19-2) are retiring Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 tonight and will take on the Seattle Kraken (21-15-9) after the ceremony.

The Bruins have won their last four games, all at home, and have outscored opponents 18-3. The last two games have been supported by shutouts from the goaltending tandem, and it has been 145:56 since the Bruins last conceded a goal.

The Kraken handed the Bruins their most recent loss. Seattle enters Boston having gone 7-1-2 in their last ten games, and 1-1-2 since the last meeting on January 6. They boast an 11-8-4 road record, while the Bruins are 16-8-1 at home.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins held a morning skate at 10:30 AM at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

Hampus Lindholm, for the second straight day, practiced in a red non-contact sweater. He will not play tonight as he recovers from an injury sustained on the Bruins’ roadtrip.

The Bruins will roll with the same lineup, per Marco Sturm.

Jeremy Swayman will start in goal. He started during the Bruins’ 7-4 loss in Seattle. He pitched a shutout during his last start, making 24 saves en route to a 3-0 win over Detroit.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokijarju

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Source: Belle Fraser (Boston Bruins)

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (18-11-2, 2.79 GAA, .905 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Kraken Lines

Forwards

Kaapo Kakko – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz – Chandler Stephenson – Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton – Shane Wright – Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton – Frederick Gaudreau – Ben Meyers

Defensemen

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans – Jamie Oleksiak

Ryan Lindgren – Cale Fleury

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Joey Daccord (12-10-5, 2.83 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Expected (Grubauer played last night)

Special Teams

Boston’s power play will have a prime opportunity to capitalize on Thursday night.

The Bruins’ power play (24.3%) is tied for fifth across the NHL, they have not converted since Saturday’s 10-2 win against the Rangers; going zero-for-eight in the last two games. Boston’s penalty kill (79.4%) ranks 18th in the league.

Seattle’s penalty kill (71.1%) ranks last in the league, which gives the Bruins an opportunity to capitalize. However, the Kraken have given up 142 penalties which is 30th in the league; they do not take penalties, but when they do, they are more susceptible to let in a goal. On the other hand, Seattle’s power play (22.8%) ranks eighth.

Season Series

Tuesday, January 6: @ SEA – Kraken win 7-4

Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars, 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

Chara’s Retirement Ceremony airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Puck drop is at 8:00 PM ET.

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Tonight’s Schedule: