Bruins Game 48; Chara to the Rafters: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Kraken
The Boston Bruins (26-19-2) are retiring Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 tonight and will take on the Seattle Kraken (21-15-9) after the ceremony.
The Bruins have won their last four games, all at home, and have outscored opponents 18-3. The last two games have been supported by shutouts from the goaltending tandem, and it has been 145:56 since the Bruins last conceded a goal.
The Kraken handed the Bruins their most recent loss. Seattle enters Boston having gone 7-1-2 in their last ten games, and 1-1-2 since the last meeting on January 6. They boast an 11-8-4 road record, while the Bruins are 16-8-1 at home.
Bruins Morning Skate Notes
The Bruins held a morning skate at 10:30 AM at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.
Hampus Lindholm, for the second straight day, practiced in a red non-contact sweater. He will not play tonight as he recovers from an injury sustained on the Bruins’ roadtrip.
The Bruins will roll with the same lineup, per Marco Sturm.
Jeremy Swayman will start in goal. He started during the Bruins’ 7-4 loss in Seattle. He pitched a shutout during his last start, making 24 saves en route to a 3-0 win over Detroit.
Expected Bruins Lines
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokijarju
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
Source: Belle Fraser (Boston Bruins)
Starting Goalie
Jeremy Swayman (18-11-2, 2.79 GAA, .905 SV%)
Source: Marco Sturm
Expected Kraken Lines
Forwards
Kaapo Kakko – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz – Chandler Stephenson – Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton – Shane Wright – Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton – Frederick Gaudreau – Ben Meyers
Defensemen
Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans – Jamie Oleksiak
Ryan Lindgren – Cale Fleury
Source: Last game
Starting Goalie
Joey Daccord (12-10-5, 2.83 GAA, .903 SV%)
Source: Expected (Grubauer played last night)
Special Teams
Boston’s power play will have a prime opportunity to capitalize on Thursday night.
The Bruins’ power play (24.3%) is tied for fifth across the NHL, they have not converted since Saturday’s 10-2 win against the Rangers; going zero-for-eight in the last two games. Boston’s penalty kill (79.4%) ranks 18th in the league.
Seattle’s penalty kill (71.1%) ranks last in the league, which gives the Bruins an opportunity to capitalize. However, the Kraken have given up 142 penalties which is 30th in the league; they do not take penalties, but when they do, they are more susceptible to let in a goal. On the other hand, Seattle’s power play (22.8%) ranks eighth.
Season Series
Tuesday, January 6: @ SEA – Kraken win 7-4
Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks, 8:00 PM
Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars, 7:30 PM
Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins, 7:00 PM
Monday, January 26: Bruins @ Rangers, 7:00 PM
How To Watch
Chara’s Retirement Ceremony airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Puck drop is at 8:00 PM ET.
TV: NESN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Tonight’s Schedule:
- 4:15 PM: Gold Carpet Entrance
- 6:00 PM: NESN broadcast starts
- 6:10 PM: Audience encouraged to be seated
- 6:20 PM: Ceremony
- 8:00 PM: Puck Drop
Rick W Murray
January 15, 2026 at 12:27 pm
Glad to see Hampus getting close to a return although Wed.. He was hit by a snowflake and immediately went into concussion protocol. Just like grapes used to say “most Europeans can go into a corner with a pocketful of eggs and still come out without a single egg cracked,”
JohnnyM
January 15, 2026 at 12:49 pm
Completely agree! It’s not a coincidence that the B’s are playing a much tighter defensive game, despite Lohrei, and without his twin, Lindholm, out of the lineup!
Both participate in a non-contact style, putrid!