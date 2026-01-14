Should the Boston Bruins Pursue Rasmus Andersson?

The Boston Bruins have been linked to a top trade target; do they speed up the retool to bring him in?

According to Jimmy Murphy of RG.org, the Boston Bruins are one of three teams actively pursuing Rasmus Andersson in trade. The 29-year-old Swedish defenseman is on an expiring contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Andersson has 9-19–28 in 46 games played this season for the Flames, and will represent Sweden in February.

Calgary has “gotten aggressive,” per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “It sounds like there’s a desire for them to do it before the Olympics, and teams know that.”

The Flames understand the risk of Andersson getting injured in the games and losing any, if not all, trade value.

However, the Flames are pursuing trade options. Murphy reported that the Bruins, Senators, and Red Wings are all checking in on the 6’1” defenseman. On Tuesday night, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Dallas, Vegas, and Toronto are also interested in Andersson’s services.

Also, per Murphy’s report, the Bruins have “made an offer.” The offer included Mason Lohrei, as well as the Bruins’ 2026 first-round pick.

Should the Bruins make the move? There are two ways to look at a potential trade.

Why They Should Not

Committing premium assets to Rasmus Andersson would pivot away from the approach the Bruins committed to last spring.

First, the Bruins shed a lot of players at the 2025 Trade Deadline. In March, the team recouped draft capital, prospects, and young NHLers. The team was trending in a direction of a “retool,” as opposed to a full-blown “rebuild.”

If the Bruins pursued a Rasmus Andersson trade, they would have to shed picks and young NHLers – like Lohrei. The Bruins have two first-round selections at the 2026 Entry Draft, one of which was originally Toronto’s. They also have two first-rounders at the 2027 Entry Draft, with one coming from the Florida Panthers. Per Murphy’s report, the Bruins’ own first-rounder in 2026 is “in play.”

Andersson is due for a new contract. Boston already has $21 million committed to their top three defenseman annually: Charlie McAvoy ($9.5 million), Hampus Lindholm ($6.5 million), and Nikita Zadorov ($5 million). AFP Analytics projects Andersson’s extension to come in at seven years with a cap hit of $8,462,133.33.

Boston, by trading younger players and picks away, would bypass the retool Don Sweeney started and get older in the process.

Also, with the Eastern Conference as tight as it is, coupled with how streaky the Bruins’ season has been, it is likely that the Bruins do not hold onto their current spot as the first wildcard; that could even change by the time Thursday’s puck drop happens.

Why They Should

On the other hand, right-handed defensemen are at a premium. Both across the league and especially for the black and gold.

There are four right-handed defensemen who have suited up for Boston this season: Charlie McAvoy, Henri Jokiharju ($3 million), Andrew Peeke ($2.75 million), and Victor Soderstrom ($775,000).

If you go beyond the NHL, the Bruins have three more right-handed shots in the system: Max Wanner and Billy Sweezey are in Providence, and Mason Langenbrunner is an assistant captain at Harvard. That’s it. Six of the nine defensemen on the Bruins’ NHL roster are left-shot defensemen, including Lohrei, and the Bruins have another nine in the system.

Right-handed defensemen are absolutely a need for the Bruins. That need increases if Peeke, who is also on an expiring contract, is shipped out at this year’s trade deadline.

The salary cap is rising, as well. With the additional room, Boston could extend Andersson and stack their blue line. That would further lean into their longtime identity of being a team built around strong defense.

Rasmus Andersson makes sense on the ice. He is a solid offensive-defenseman who could provide for the Bruins. However, the timing matters; unless the front office believes their roster is ready to contend now, making a move to dump out tomorrow’s Bruins for a splash today does not seem in their best interest.