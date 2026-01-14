Daily Bean: Bruins Win; Hamilton, Andersson Trade Talks Continue

Happy Thursday, the Boston Bruins are on a four-game win streak. All four wins have come on home ice, and the Boston Bruins have outscored their opponents 18-3.

The Bruins won their fourth straight thanks to solid goaltending and steady, structured play. They have climbed back up and currently sit in the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Around the league, there are two defensemen who have been consistently in trade talks recently. However, some teams, including the Bruins, have reportedly expressed interest. The two right-handed defensemen will draw interest throughout the league. Elsewhere, Team Canada might have a decision to make if forward Brayden Point is injured for the Milan games, and the St. Louis Blues extended a 22-year-old defenseman.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins (26-19-2) picked up a 3-0 shutout win over the Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4) on Tuesday night at the TD Garden. Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten, and Mark Kastelic recorded the game’s three goals. Viktor Arvidsson also recorded ten shots on goal.

Structured play and consistent goaltending have helped the Bruins recently. That trend continued on Tuesday as Jeremy Swayman pitched his first shutout of the season. Boston played a complete game, sticking to their identity for the whole 60 minutes.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: For the other side of Tuesday’s game, check out Max Smith’s breakdown. He highlights the Red Wings’ slow start, the key moment, and the takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-0 win.

The Fourth Period: The Calgary Flames are actively engaged in Rasmus Andersson trade talks. The 29-year-old Swedish defenseman is in the last year of his contract, and he can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. His current contract carries a salary cap hit of $4.55 million. Andersson has a right-handed shot and has nine goals and 28 points in 45 games this season.

RG: Per Jimmy Murphy, three teams are all “in” on Rasmus Andersson. The Boston Bruins are one of them, as well as the Red Wings and Senators. Murphy’s source shared that the Bruins made an offer, and that defenseman Mason Lohrei and a first-round pick are in play. The Bruins have two first-rounders at this summer’s draft in Buffalo.

The Fourth Period: The Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Dougie Hamilton. The Bruins’ first-round pick has been the center of trade talk after Sheldon Keefe scratched him over the weekend. However, Toronto needs New Jersey to retain salary on the 32-year-old defenseman.

Sportsnet (Video): Brayden Point left the Tampa Bay Lightning game on Monday night with a lower-body injury. The Lightning ruled him out “week-to-week.” Point was named to Team Canada a few weeks ago, and the Sportsnet Hockey Central panel breaks down potential replacements for Point on the Canadian Olympic team.

Sportsnet: The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Logan Mailloux to a one-year extension on Tuesday. The deal is worth $850,000. The Blues acquired the 22-year-old defenseman over the summer from the Montreal Canadiens.