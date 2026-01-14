Breaking Apart the Bruins’ Shutout Win Against the Red Wings

BOSTON – For the second time in as many games, the Bruins stayed true to their identity and received another perfect game from their goaltender.

Boston (26-19-2) blanked the Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4) at the TD Garden on Tuesday night. It is the Bruins’ fourth straight win, all of which have come at home. It also marks back-to-back shutouts for the black and gold. The Bruins’ defensive structure limited the Red Wings to only 24 shots, and Jeremy Swayman stopped them all.

It marked the Bruins’ second shutout of the season, with each goalie recording one. JT Miller’s goal during Saturday’s 10-2 win was the last goal that Boston has conceded.

“It’s a good feeling,” Swayman said in response to seeing Korpisalo after the game. “We know how hard it is to win in this league, and again, we just want to support each other. We know that whenever one of us is in the net, we want to help the black and gold win games.”

Two of Swayman’s stops came on the power play; both were glove saves. The Red Wings finished with 2.28 expected goals and scored zero, while Swayman turned away five high-danger saves.

He only had to make two stops in the third period.

“Shutouts aren’t done without the boys in front of us,” Swayman said. “So, a huge credit goes to them in getting the job done tonight.”

The team in front of Swayman was all over this game from the start. The Bruins took the game’s first four shots and delivered the first seven hits. That level of play continued for the Bruins throughout the whole game and well into the third period.

“I think it was one of the most complete games we played all year long, five-on-five,” Marco Sturm said after the game. “Guys were just ready to go today. I think right from the start. It started with David, right away, with a really good hit, right away, after two seconds. It felt like we were going to have good energy, good juice tonight, and we kept it pretty consistent the whole game.”

The Bruins and Red Wings played most of Tuesday’s game at five-on-five; each team drew only two penalties, and one of those overlapped for 70 seconds. Boston was able to drive the offense and generate more shot attempts than Detroit throughout the game. They attempted 71 shots, landing 41 of them on the Red Wings’ net.

“Our five-on-five game has been very consistent,” Marco Sturm said. “The way we track now, and don’t give up odd-number rushes. I think that just frustrates a lot of teams too, and now we’re actually nice and calm too in the third period.”

Pavel Zacha picked a corner in the second period, and the Bruins held on to a 1-0 lead going into the final 20 minutes. The foot never came off the gas pedal for Boston. In the third period, the Bruins registered 16 shots; two of them went in, one from Fraser Minten (11) and then an empty-net goal from Mark Kastelic (7). On the other hand, Detroit’s first shot of the final period came with just over five minutes remaining.

“I think we know our identity now,” the Bruins’ head coach also added after the game. “But, just to, you know, close out games like that. I think that’s another big step.”

Playing to their identity for a full 60 minutes proved pivotal in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Red Wings. Structured play and consistent goaltending have now carried Boston to wins in six of its last seven games.

The homestand has already been a success, and it will turn historic on Thursday when the Bruins raise Zdeno Chara’s #33 to the rafters. At the same time, the Bruins will look to avenge their most recent loss as the Seattle Kraken (21-15-8) visit the TD Garden that night.