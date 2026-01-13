Bruins Game 47: Notes, Lines, and How to Watch vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins (25-19-2) are hosting the Detroit Red Wings (28-15-4) on Tuesday night in another Original Six matchup at the TD Garden. This is the fourth game of a five-game homestand, and the third meeting between these two teams this season. Boston is 1-1-0 against Detroit this year.

The Bruins have won five of their last six and have separated themselves from the bottom of the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have 15 home wins this year, which is the second-most in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit is 7-2-1 in its last ten games, they lead the Atlantic Division with 60 points on the campaign. They are 12-7-3 on the road this season.

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins held a morning skate at 10:30 AM at the TD Garden.

Morgan Geekie skated, and he will return to the lineup against Detroit. He left the Rangers game Saturday due to a family matter, and he missed Sunday’s game as well. Geekie announced that his wife gave birth to their son, Max, on Saturday.

“Healthy baby boy, and good to spend a few days with the family,” Geekie said after practice. “My wife’s a champ, she was great.”

Jordan Harris also skated at the morning skate.

“He worked extremely, really hard,” Sturm said about Harris. “Now it’s just getting him reps. That’s all it is. It’s going to be tricky again with the amount of practices we have coming up, and with the break, but we’ll try and get him going.”

Hampus Lindholm “had a good skate today,” Sturm said after practice. The team will decide tomorrow whether or not he will return to team practice.

Jeremy Swayman will start in goal, per Marco Sturm. He started in both games against Detroit this season, first winning in a shootout, and getting pulled in the second. Swayman was in goal for the 10-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Source: Scott McLaughlin, WEEI

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (17-11-2, 2.88 GAA, .903 SV%)

Source: Marco Sturm

Expected Red Wings Lines

Forwards

Marco Kasper – Dylan Larkin – Emmitt Finnie

Alex Debrincat – Andrew Copp – Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk – JT Compher – Lucas Raymond

Elmer Soderblom – Michael Rasmussen – Mason Appleton

Defensemen

Simon Edvinsson – Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot – Axel Sandin-Pellikkaa

Albert Johansson – Jacob Bernard-Docker

Source: Last game

Starting Goalie

Cam Talbot (11-6-3, 2.99 GAA, .888 SV%)

Source: Expected (Gibson played last night)

Special Teams

After going zero-for-six on Sunday night, the Bruins’ power play (24.6%) has fallen to sixth in the league. Boston’s penalty kill has stayed out of the penalty box, which has helped them win their last three games. The penalty kill (79.2%) is ranked 18th.

Detroit has performed slightly better than Boston in both categories.

Detroit’s power play (24.7%) ranks one ahead of Boston, sitting in the fifth-place spot across the league. Their penalty kill (79.5%) is ranked 16th.

Season Series

Saturday, November 29: @ BOS – Bruins win 3-2 (Shootout)

Tuesday, December 2: @ DET – Red Wings win 5-4

Tuesday, January 13: Red Wings @ Bruins

Saturday, March 21: Bruins @ Red Wings

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, January 15: Kraken @ Bruins, 8:00 PM

Saturday, January 17: Bruins @ Blackhawks, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, January 20: Bruins @ Stars, 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 22: Golden Knights @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 24: Canadiens @ Bruins, 7:00 PM

How To Watch

7:30 PM ET

TV: NESN, TNT (outside of New England)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub